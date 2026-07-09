Saudi Arabia has issued a warning that certain social media posts can lead to arrest under its Anti-Cyber Crime Law

The law targets offences such as defamation, privacy breaches, spreading objectionable content, pornographyy, and drug promotion online

Authorities stress that users must remain cautious, as everyday posts could carry serious legal consequences

Saudi Arabia has outlined specific social media activities that can result in arrest under the Anti-Cyber Crime Law, which is designed to protect data exchange, safeguard user rights, uphold public interest and morals, and ensure privacy.

A cyber crime may occur as a main offence (such as transmitting illegal content) or be linked to another crime (for example, sharing evidence of drug use). The law identifies several offences committed through social media, each carrying penalties.

Saudi Cyber Crime Law protects privacy and punishes defamation on social media. Photo credit: HASSAN AMMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Defamation on social media

According to Lexology, expressing opinions online can sometimes cross into defamation. Insulting or defaming a person or organisation via social media is considered a crime under Saudi law.

Penalty: Imprisonment for up to one year.

Breaching privacy

Taking unauthorised photos or recording videos of individuals using mobile phones is a violation of privacy. This act is punishable under the Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

Penalty: Imprisonment for up to one year.

Transmission of objectionable content

Posting or sharing material that breaches public order, morality, religious values, or personal privacy is a serious offence.

A Snapchat celebrity was arrested for spreading rumours and insulting the government.

A Younow user was detained for content deemed inconsistent with public morality.

Penalty: Imprisonment and/or fines.

Publishing pornographyy

Pornograph is strictly forbidden in Saudi Arabia. Publishing or transmitting pornographicc material through social media is a cyber crime.

Penalty: Severe legal consequences including imprisonment.

Promotion of narcotics

Promoting or facilitating the use of narcotics or psychotropic substances via social media is treated as a separate crime, in addition to drug-related offences.

In one case, an individual was arrested for publishing material that encouraged drug use.

Penalty: Prosecution alongside the main offence.

Victims of these offences can file complaints under the Anti-Cyber Crime Law. Authorities investigate and prosecute offenders accordingly.

Social media users in Saudi Arabia must remain cautious. Activities such as defamation, privacy breaches, spreading objectionable content, publishing pornographyy, and promoting narcotics can all lead to arrest. The law aims to ensure that online platforms remain safe, respectful, and aligned with public values.

Publishing pornographyy through social platforms is treated as a serious cyber crime. Photo credit: Oscar Wong/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia announces new national visa platform

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of a national visa platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, making it the Kingdom’s official hub for visa services. The decision was approved by the Saudi Cabinet during a session chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

According to Saudi Gazette, the new platform will serve as a unified system for managing visa services, streamlining processes for visitors and residents. Officials say the move reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to modernising its administrative systems and enhancing accessibility for travellers.

The Cabinet also approved agreements with Hungary, Kazakhstan and Poland to mutually exempt holders of diplomatic, service and special passports from visa requirements. This step is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and encourage greater cooperation between Saudi Arabia and these nations.

Source: Legit.ng