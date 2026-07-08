A Nigerian woman who converted from Islam to Christianity shared her faith journey in a TikTok video that has sparked debate online

Responding to a comment claiming no faithful Muslim would convert to Christianity, the woman shared her experience so far after her conversion

She appeared on camera wearing a hijab while defending her Christian faith, a striking contrast that drew strong reactions from viewers

A Nigerian woman identified on TikTok as @aisha_buzuwa has opened up about her decision to leave Islam and embrace Christianity.

Seated calmly in what appears to be a bedroom, the woman addressed a comment from user "@chiganvyandlacesabuja," which read:

"Any muslim that converted to christain was never a faithful muslim."

A Nigerian lady leaves Islam for Christianity. Photo credit: @aisha_buzuwa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Rather than responding with anger, she spoke with quiet conviction, telling her followers:

"Yes, I was a Muslim. Yes, I gave my life to Christ. And no, I don't regret it."

Lady translates from Islam to Christianity

She went on to describe the transformation she experienced after converting, saying:

"People can say what they want. What matters is the peace, joy, and freedom I found in Jesus. He saved me, He changed me, and I'm grateful every single day that I said yes to Him."

What made the video particularly striking was the visual contrast it presented. She was dressed in a turquoise hijab and matching khimar throughout, religious garments associated with Islam, while speaking openly about her Christian faith.

In the caption accompanying the video, she elaborated further on her feelings:

"Truth is, I don't regret it for one second. Giving my life to Christ was the best decision I ever made. I found peace I never had before. I found love, truth, and a Father who calls me His daughter. So no, I don't regret it. Not today, not ever."

Reactions as lady converts to Christianity

The clip quickly attracted responses from viewers across different faith backgrounds. Some of the comments are below:

@Hit Dem Hard said:

"I don't know why Muslims fight their people that convert to Christianity"

@just 🦋sa-mi-ra🦋 said:

"When are you removing our hijab please?"

@BIGBeLLA ACCESSORIES💙🍋🦋🦋 said:

"Welcome to light my love 💗🧡🧡🧡"

@kenny said:

"My good lord will see you through ijn."

Watch her full response to the viral comment below:

Imam's daughter converts to Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared the testimony of her conversion from Islam to Christianity as an Imam’s daughter.

She opened up about what led her to church and what she saw that made her become a Christian.

Source: Legit.ng