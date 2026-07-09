A Federal Capital Territory High Court remanded former CCT Chairman Danladi Umar in Kuje prison after the Federal Government arraigned him on four corruption counts

Umar allegedly used his wife's bank account to collect over N11.5 million from contractors who worked on CCT projects between 2021 and 2024

The court adjourned the bail hearing to July 15, 2026, after the prosecution said it needed time to respond to the defence's bail application

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has remanded the former Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Chairman Danladi Umar at Kuje Correctional Centre.

The remand order follows Umar's arraignment by the Federal Government on four counts of corruption.

Former CCT Chairman Danladi Umar faces four corruption counts. Photo credit: Danladi Umar

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, Justice Peter Kekemeke issued the remand order on Thursday, July 9, 2026, after Umar was charged with abusing his official position to obtain personal financial benefits during his tenure as head of the tribunal.

Allegations against ex-CCT chairman Umar

According to Premium Times, prosecutors alleged that Umar channelled payments from CCT contractors through his wife's bank account on at least two separate occasions.

In 2021, he allegedly received N5.5 million in connection with a painting contract at the CCT headquarters in Abuja.

On January 25, 2024, a further N6 million was said to have been routed through the same account, this time from a contractor handling the digitisation of the tribunal's records.

A third allegation states that Umar directed a contractor to pay N2.43 million directly towards his daughter's tuition fees at Baze University in Abuja.

The offences are said to be punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Umar entered a plea of not guilty to all four counts. Prosecution counsel Christopher Mshelia subsequently applied for his remand and requested a trial date to be fixed. The defence team countered by seeking bail pending the conclusion of the case.

Justice Kekemeke adjourned proceedings to July 15 to hear the bail application after the prosecution indicated it had only just received the filing and required adequate time to prepare a response.

Ex-CCT Chairman Danladi Umar faces serious corruption charges, remanded for trial

Source: Original

Reps sack Danladi Umar as CCT Chairman

Recall that the House of Representatives voted to remove Danladi from his position as CCT chairman.

The lawmakers invoked Paragraph 17 (3), Part 1, Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 22(3) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Cap C15 LFN 2004 to justify their action.

This decision was made after the Senate reaffirmed Umar's removal as CCT chairman after correcting a 'procedural error'

Senate sacks Danladi Umar as CCT chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Umar was sacked by senators as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The majority leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, sponsored the motion to sack Umar over corruption allegations.

The Nigerian Senate sent a written address to President Bola Tinubu to sack Umar after it secured a two-thirds majority.

Source: Legit.ng