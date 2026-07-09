Peggy Ovire has left fans talking after introducing herself with a surprising new title on social media

The actress's latest post came weeks after publicly accusing Frederick Leonard of delaying their divorce proceedings

Her cryptic "It is done" message has fueled fresh speculation about the state of their marriage

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has adopted a new title after reports of her divorce from actor Frederick Leonard

The actress described herself as "Miss Peggy Ovire" in a video shared on her Snapchat story.

The development comes amid unconfirmed reports that the couple's divorce has officially been finalised.

The name change followed an earlier cryptic post she shared.

Peggy Ovire adopts a new title after reports of her divorce from actor Frederick Leonard. Photos: Peggy Ovire/Frederick Leonard.

Source: Instagram

In that post, the actress simply wrote:

"Thank You Jesus. It is Done."

Many followers linked the statement to the ongoing reports about her marriage to Frederick Leonard.

Neither Peggy nor Frederick has publicly confirmed that their divorce has been legally concluded.

Peggy Ovire's fallout with Frederick Leonard

The latest development comes just weeks after Peggy openly accused her estranged husband of frustrating the divorce process.

In June, the actress alleged that Frederick had asked for a divorce but failed to appear in court after being served with legal documents.

She also accused the actor of having an affair with a married woman who has children.

Peggy further escalated the drama by sharing a video showing Frederick alongside the woman she alleged was involved with him during comedian Funny Bone's event.

Calling out the actor publicly, she urged him not to avoid appearing before the customary court for the scheduled hearing on June 23.

Watch the X video of Peggy Ovire announcing her new name here:

Reactions trail Peggy Ovire's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Brightdave239 stated:

"She coudn't even wait for a day to pass before she chaged back to from MRs to Miss. A reminder that you don't no mattter what you are in people's life they are going to move on when you are not eventually there and so you should love your self and always put yourself first..."

@AkinlaraAz commented:

"Omo divorce celebration now even wan dy pass marriage own oooo How una take want make this new generation marry when any small thing una don carry am come social media..."

@EmpireGmd39317 noted:

"Marriage of 5yrs? No more "I will honour you, cherish you and respect you. Frederick, i know your greatest fear and i promise, i will never cheat on you" Mumu me con dey reason my life as a student that year . Walai, envy no man."

@diana_nte90396 wrote:

"The man is quiet about the whole thing is just she disturbing the internet, is she seeking attention or relevance? Divorce and don’t give a mind but this aunty is acting like an unheal 21years old."

Peggy Ovire had accused her estranged husband, Frederick Leonard, of frustrating the divorce process. Photos: Peggy Ovire.

Source: Instagram

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng also reported that Tosin Silverdam had made a post about Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced on social media.

Source: Legit.ng