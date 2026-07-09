The UAE's 30-day emergency visa grace period for stranded international travellers expired on July 9, 2026

The humanitarian waiver was launched following regional airspace closures and flight cancellations earlier in the year

Affected visitors must now immediately exit the country or regularize their residency status to avoid a Dh50 daily fine

The United Arab Emirates’ 30-day immigration grace period for international travellers affected by recent regional flight disruptions officially expires today, July 9, 2026.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) had introduced the temporary relief measure to assist visitors who found themselves stranded due to sudden airspace closures and widespread flight cancellations across the Middle East.

International airline passengers reviewing updated flight schedules and visa documentation at a Dubai transit hub. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

With the humanitarian window now closed, immigration authorities have confirmed that standard border protocols will resume immediately, Gulf News reports.

Travellers, residents, and visa holders who failed to address their documentation status before the deadline risk facing heavy overstay penalties, legal non-compliance flags, and potential travel bans.

Why was the emergency grace period introduced?

The temporary visa waiver was initially implemented as a humanitarian gesture following severe regional disruptions that escalated earlier this year.

The timeline of the emergency measure unfolded across several critical phases:

February 28, 2026: Widespread geopolitical tensions led to sudden airspace closures, grounding hundreds of commercial flights and stranding thousands of transit passengers within the UAE.

Widespread geopolitical tensions led to sudden airspace closures, grounding hundreds of commercial flights and stranding thousands of transit passengers within the UAE. March 2026: In response to the crisis, the ICP announced an immediate waiver on all standard overstay fines for individuals actively blocked from departing.

In response to the crisis, the ICP announced an immediate waiver on all standard overstay fines for individuals actively blocked from departing. June 10, 2026: Following the stabilization of regional airspace and the normalization of international flight schedules, authorities instituted a final 30-day countdown.

Following the stabilization of regional airspace and the normalization of international flight schedules, authorities instituted a final 30-day countdown. July 9, 2026: The official expiration date of the temporary amnesty window.

Emirates plane flies through smoke-filled clouds as Israel-Iran war escalates. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What options do stranded travellers have left?

Throughout the 30-day window, eligible foreign nationals were given two distinct administrative pathways to rectify their legal standing. They could either finalize their departure protocols to exit the country directly without penalty, or apply to regularize their presence through standard domestic channels.

Moving forward, individuals attempting to remain in the UAE must immediately transition onto legally recognized immigration streams, such as active corporate employment sponsorships, residency status amendments, or valid long-term tourist extensions.

Anyone found remaining in the country past today without updated documentation will be subject to the standard UAE overstay fine of Dh50 per day.

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival

In a different but similar report by Legit.ng, the United Arab Emirates government has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Under the 2026 regulations, travel privileges are categorised by the duration of stay allowed. National passport holders or identity card holders from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations can cross UAE borders entirely free of visa requirements or specific duration caps.

Source: Legit.ng