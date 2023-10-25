20 famous lawyers: The best people who stand in defence of their clients
Lawyers play a vital role in society, often described as the guardians of justice. Unlike some celebrities who gain their fame for the wrong reasons, lawyers have to champion the cause of justice and make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and the broader community. Amidst all challenges, famous lawyers have shaped legal precedents, driven social change, and inspired others to pursue careers in law.
Law and fame often intersect between high-profile legal cases and iconic legal practitioners. Certain legal cases become widely recognised due to their social, political, or cultural significance, thrusting the lawyers involved into the spotlight. Famous lawyers can attain celebrity status through their legal acumen and representation of notable clients.
Famous lawyers in history
Many people are considered famous because of their work, and so are lawyers. Here is a list of the most famous lawyers in history who have stood by their clients all through.
1. Robert Shapiro
Robert Shapiro tops the list of the best lawyers of all time. He is an American lawyer born on 2 September 1942 in Plainfield, New Jersey, USA. Shapiro is best known for his legal career and high-profile cases. Shapiro gained national and international prominence as the lead defence attorney for O.J. Simpson during the 1995 murder trial.
The O.J. Simpson case was notable for its racial dynamics, celebrity involvement, and extensive media coverage, making him the most famous lawyer. He is also one of the founders of the Glaser Weil Fink Jacobs Howard Avchen & Shapiro, LLP law farm.
2. Franklin Roosevelt
Franklin Roosevelt, a lawyer by profession, was the 32nd president of the United States from 1933 until his passing in 1945. Notably, he is the sole President in US history to secure victory in four presidential elections.
Before entering politics, he was admitted to the New York Bar and engaged in legal practice for a brief period. He commenced his political career by winning his initial New York State Senate election.
3. Thurgood Marshall
Thurgood Marshall was a prominent figure in American law, renowned for his career as a lawyer and the 96th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
His most significant achievement lies in his role as the lead counsel in the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education. This was a pivotal moment in the fight against racial segregation in schools, reshaping the course of American history.
4. Marcia Clark
Marcia Clark is an American attorney, author, and television personality. Born on 31 August 1953 in Berkeley, California, Marcia Clark began her legal career as a public defender and later worked as a prosecutor. She gained widespread recognition as the lead prosecutor in the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995.
5. William Howard Taft
William Howard Taft, one of America's most successful lawyers, served as the 10th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the 27th President of the United States. He was the first person to hold the country's highest executive and judicial positions.
His legal expertise and commitment to justice were evident throughout his career, making him one of the most esteemed legal figures in American history.
6. Robert Kardashian
Robert Kardashian is the father of the prominent and influential American family in the reality television, The Kardashians. Besides being their father, he was one of the most famous lawyers in American history. He gained public recognition due to his involvement in a high-profile case, the O.J. Simpson murder trial.
7. Andrew Jackson
Andrew Jackson, widely recognised as the seventh president of the United States, achieved notable distinctions as a lawyer before his political career took off. His legal career was marked by notable cases, including his representation of Rachel Robard in a high-profile divorce case.
His journey as a lawyer began at the tender age of 21, making him the youngest prosecution attorney in American history.
8. Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani, an American attorney, entrepreneur, and accomplished public speaker, gained widespread recognition as the former mayor of New York City. His role in guiding the city's response to the tragic events of the terrorist attack in September 2001 put him on the front line of his career.
After graduating with high honours from the New York University School of Law, he was licensed to practice law in New York, showcasing his commitment to the legal profession. He is celebrated among the most successful lawyers in United States history.
9. Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton is renowned as one of the world's most famous female lawyers. Her career is marked by significant achievements in both the legal field and the realm of public service.
Her legal background provided a solid foundation for her roles as First Lady of the United States, US Senator, and Secretary of State. Throughout her career, she has shown her endless dedication to championing human rights and diplomacy.
10. Barack Obama
Barack Obama, often celebrated as one of the world's most famous lawyers, is an iconic figure in American history. His law career took off before he became the 44th President of the United States. He studied law at Harvard Law School, one of the most prestigious law schools in the United States, and graduated with a Juris Doctor (JD) degree in 1991.
11. Woodrow Wilson
The list of America's greatest lawyers of all time cannot be complete without mentioning the 28th President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson. He earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and began practising law in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1882.
Wilson had previously earned a Ph.D. in Political Science and History from Johns Hopkins University and had a strong academic background before pursuing a legal career.
12. Claudia Gordon
Claudia Gordon is a prominent figure in the field of disability policy and a former advisor on disability issues to the President Barack Obama administration. Claudia is recognised not only as a highly regarded lawyer within the United States but also as a trailblazing deaf African-American woman.
She made history by becoming the first of her kind to graduate from law school. Her dedication to the cause of equal rights and access for people with disabilities has left an enduring legacy.
13. Richard Nixon
Richard Nixon's fame stems from his political career rather than his legal career. He was the 37th President of the United States and also served as a US Congressman, US Senator, and Vice President. However, he graduated from Duke University School of Law in 1937 and practised law for several years. His expertise in law enabled him to handle his prominent office successfully.
14. Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi is widely recognised as an activist and a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. However, it is important to note that he initially embarked on his professional journey as a lawyer in London in 1891. After studying law in London, he returned to India and practised law in South Africa, where he also became involved in civil rights and social justice issues.
15. Gloria Allred
Gloria Allred, a prominent civil rights lawyer in the United States, has been involved in several significant legal battles, representing well-known clients. Her reputation as one of America's most famous attorneys was solidified through her representation of women who accused Donald Trump of assault and harassment during the 2016 presidential campaign.
16. Johnnie Cochran
Numerous accolades and achievements mark Johnnie Cochran's legal legacy. He is perhaps best known for his exceptional skills as a defence attorney, especially during the highly publicised O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995, where his compelling arguments played a pivotal role in securing Simpson's acquittal.
17. Anne Bremner
Anne Bremner is widely recognised as one of the most famous lawyers in history. Making significant contributions to the legal profession.
Her distinguished career as an attorney is characterised by her dedication to justice and advocacy for her clients. Throughout her career, Bremner has been involved in various high-profile cases, particularly in criminal defence and civil litigation.
18. Mark Geragos
Geragos ranks high amongst the most famous lawyers list for various reasons. He is known for his legal expertise in criminal defence, often taking on complex and challenging cases. He also represented numerous high-profile entertainment and sports clients, including Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, Chris Brown, and Scott Peterson.
19. Shawn Holley
Shawn Chapman Holley is listed among the most popular lawyers of this time. She is a notable American attorney known for her work as a criminal defence lawyer.
Holley has represented numerous celebrity clients, including Lindsay Lohan, O.J. Simpson, and Kim Kardashian. Apart from being an advocate, Shawn is also a founding partner of the law firm Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP.
20. Abraham Lincoln
Before assuming the role of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln established himself as a prosperous attorney celebrated for his keen legal intellect and compelling speaking abilities. He conducted his legal practice in Springfield, Illinois, handling various cases encompassing criminal defence and civil litigation.
Famous lawyers are tasked with the duty of shaping public opinion and influencing the course of jurisprudence. From prominent women's rights attorneys like Gloria Allred to presidential figures like Barack Obama, these lawyers have used their expertise to ensure that law and justice are earned.
Legit.ng recently published a list of the best rappers in Nigeria. Nigeria is home to some of Africa's most talented music artists. Some of the country's music bigwigs have graced international music events and bagged coveted music awards.
The Nigerian music industry is mushrooming with talented rappers, and knowing who tops the list is challenging. This article highlights some rappers who have gained recognition in the entertainment sector due to their rapping prowess.
Source: Legit.ng