Lawyers play a vital role in society, often described as the guardians of justice. Unlike some celebrities who gain their fame for the wrong reasons, lawyers have to champion the cause of justice and make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and the broader community. Amidst all challenges, famous lawyers have shaped legal precedents, driven social change, and inspired others to pursue careers in law.

Johnnie Cochran (L), Shawn Holley (C), and Barack Obama (R) are some of the most well-known lawyers in American history. Photo: Nathan Congleton, Toby Canham, Mychal Watts (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Law and fame often intersect between high-profile legal cases and iconic legal practitioners. Certain legal cases become widely recognised due to their social, political, or cultural significance, thrusting the lawyers involved into the spotlight. Famous lawyers can attain celebrity status through their legal acumen and representation of notable clients.

Famous lawyers in history

Many people are considered famous because of their work, and so are lawyers. Here is a list of the most famous lawyers in history who have stood by their clients all through.

1. Robert Shapiro

Attorney Robert Shapiro attends the Summer Spectacular event hosted by Lala Kent at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Robert Shapiro tops the list of the best lawyers of all time. He is an American lawyer born on 2 September 1942 in Plainfield, New Jersey, USA. Shapiro is best known for his legal career and high-profile cases. Shapiro gained national and international prominence as the lead defence attorney for O.J. Simpson during the 1995 murder trial.

The O.J. Simpson case was notable for its racial dynamics, celebrity involvement, and extensive media coverage, making him the most famous lawyer. He is also one of the founders of the Glaser Weil Fink Jacobs Howard Avchen & Shapiro, LLP law farm.

2. Franklin Roosevelt

US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt speaks into four radio microphones sitting on his desk during one of his live nationwide 'fireside chat' broadcasts. Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Franklin Roosevelt, a lawyer by profession, was the 32nd president of the United States from 1933 until his passing in 1945. Notably, he is the sole President in US history to secure victory in four presidential elections.

Before entering politics, he was admitted to the New York Bar and engaged in legal practice for a brief period. He commenced his political career by winning his initial New York State Senate election.

3. Thurgood Marshall

Lawyer Thurgood Marshall poses for a portrait. Photo: Courtesy Library of Congress

Source: Getty Images

Thurgood Marshall was a prominent figure in American law, renowned for his career as a lawyer and the 96th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

His most significant achievement lies in his role as the lead counsel in the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education. This was a pivotal moment in the fight against racial segregation in schools, reshaping the course of American history.

4. Marcia Clark

Prosecutor & TV correspondent Marcia Clark of "Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48" visits Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Source: Getty Images

Marcia Clark is an American attorney, author, and television personality. Born on 31 August 1953 in Berkeley, California, Marcia Clark began her legal career as a public defender and later worked as a prosecutor. She gained widespread recognition as the lead prosecutor in the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995.

5. William Howard Taft

Taft, William Howard Politican, Republican Party, USA 27th President of the USA 1909-1913. Photo: Philipp Kester

Source: Getty Images

William Howard Taft, one of America's most successful lawyers, served as the 10th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the 27th President of the United States. He was the first person to hold the country's highest executive and judicial positions.

His legal expertise and commitment to justice were evident throughout his career, making him one of the most esteemed legal figures in American history.

6. Robert Kardashian

Attorney Robert Kardashian, a close friend of murder defendant O.J. Simpson, arrives with his fiancee, Denice Shakarian Halicki, at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: FRED BROWN

Source: Getty Images

Robert Kardashian is the father of the prominent and influential American family in the reality television, The Kardashians. Besides being their father, he was one of the most famous lawyers in American history. He gained public recognition due to his involvement in a high-profile case, the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

7. Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson arrives at a screening of the Oscars in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Alberto Pezzali-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Andrew Jackson, widely recognised as the seventh president of the United States, achieved notable distinctions as a lawyer before his political career took off. His legal career was marked by notable cases, including his representation of Rachel Robard in a high-profile divorce case.

His journey as a lawyer began at the tender age of 21, making him the youngest prosecution attorney in American history.

8. Rudy Giuliani

Attorney to President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani visits "Mornings With Maria" with anchor Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, an American attorney, entrepreneur, and accomplished public speaker, gained widespread recognition as the former mayor of New York City. His role in guiding the city's response to the tragic events of the terrorist attack in September 2001 put him on the front line of his career.

After graduating with high honours from the New York University School of Law, he was licensed to practice law in New York, showcasing his commitment to the legal profession. He is celebrated among the most successful lawyers in United States history.

9. Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2023 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton is renowned as one of the world's most famous female lawyers. Her career is marked by significant achievements in both the legal field and the realm of public service.

Her legal background provided a solid foundation for her roles as First Lady of the United States, US Senator, and Secretary of State. Throughout her career, she has shown her endless dedication to championing human rights and diplomacy.

10. Barack Obama

The 44th U.S. President Barack Obama pictured in woods. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Barack Obama, often celebrated as one of the world's most famous lawyers, is an iconic figure in American history. His law career took off before he became the 44th President of the United States. He studied law at Harvard Law School, one of the most prestigious law schools in the United States, and graduated with a Juris Doctor (JD) degree in 1991.

11. Woodrow Wilson

Thomas Woodrow Wilson when he was President of the United States. Photo: The Print Collector

Source: Getty Images

The list of America's greatest lawyers of all time cannot be complete without mentioning the 28th President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson. He earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and began practising law in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1882.

Wilson had previously earned a Ph.D. in Political Science and History from Johns Hopkins University and had a strong academic background before pursuing a legal career.

12. Claudia Gordon

Claudia Gordon is a prominent figure in the field of disability policy and a former advisor on disability issues to the President Barack Obama administration. Claudia is recognised not only as a highly regarded lawyer within the United States but also as a trailblazing deaf African-American woman.

She made history by becoming the first of her kind to graduate from law school. Her dedication to the cause of equal rights and access for people with disabilities has left an enduring legacy.

13. Richard Nixon

President Richard Nixon makes a victory speech at a rally shortly after being elected to serve a second term by a landslide in the November 7th Presidential election. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Richard Nixon's fame stems from his political career rather than his legal career. He was the 37th President of the United States and also served as a US Congressman, US Senator, and Vice President. However, he graduated from Duke University School of Law in 1937 and practised law for several years. His expertise in law enabled him to handle his prominent office successfully.

14. Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (centre) with his granddaughter Manu (left) and his grandnephew Kanuïs wife Abha in Birla House in Delhi. Photo: Rühe

Source: Getty Images

Mahatma Gandhi is widely recognised as an activist and a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. However, it is important to note that he initially embarked on his professional journey as a lawyer in London in 1891. After studying law in London, he returned to India and practised law in South Africa, where he also became involved in civil rights and social justice issues.

15. Gloria Allred

Attorney Gloria Allred attends the Showrunners For Ab*rtion Rights rally at a WGA Picketing Line at Amazon Studios in Culver City, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Gloria Allred, a prominent civil rights lawyer in the United States, has been involved in several significant legal battles, representing well-known clients. Her reputation as one of America's most famous attorneys was solidified through her representation of women who accused Donald Trump of assault and harassment during the 2016 presidential campaign.

16. Johnnie Cochran

Attorney Johnnie Cochran inside his offices in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Numerous accolades and achievements mark Johnnie Cochran's legal legacy. He is perhaps best known for his exceptional skills as a defence attorney, especially during the highly publicised O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995, where his compelling arguments played a pivotal role in securing Simpson's acquittal.

17. Anne Bremner

Anne Bremner is widely recognised as one of the most famous lawyers in history. Making significant contributions to the legal profession.

Her distinguished career as an attorney is characterised by her dedication to justice and advocacy for her clients. Throughout her career, Bremner has been involved in various high-profile cases, particularly in criminal defence and civil litigation.

18. Mark Geragos

Mark Geragos, Civil Rights Attorney and trial lawyer, speaks at the opening of STARRING by Ted Gibson Salon in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Geragos ranks high amongst the most famous lawyers list for various reasons. He is known for his legal expertise in criminal defence, often taking on complex and challenging cases. He also represented numerous high-profile entertainment and sports clients, including Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, Chris Brown, and Scott Peterson.

19. Shawn Holley

Attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in Los Angeles court during a Pretrial Hearing for Marion "Suge" Knight at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Shawn Chapman Holley is listed among the most popular lawyers of this time. She is a notable American attorney known for her work as a criminal defence lawyer.

Holley has represented numerous celebrity clients, including Lindsay Lohan, O.J. Simpson, and Kim Kardashian. Apart from being an advocate, Shawn is also a founding partner of the law firm Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP.

20. Abraham Lincoln

American actor Walter Huston plays the title role in D W Griffith's biographical film 'Abraham Lincoln'. Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Before assuming the role of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln established himself as a prosperous attorney celebrated for his keen legal intellect and compelling speaking abilities. He conducted his legal practice in Springfield, Illinois, handling various cases encompassing criminal defence and civil litigation.

Famous lawyers are tasked with the duty of shaping public opinion and influencing the course of jurisprudence. From prominent women's rights attorneys like Gloria Allred to presidential figures like Barack Obama, these lawyers have used their expertise to ensure that law and justice are earned.

