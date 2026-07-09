Two exceptional law graduates reached a remarkable milestone at the 2026 Call to Bar, earning national recognition for their performance

One of the award recipients described the achievement as greater than she had prayed and worked for, leaving many inspired

Their success sparked congratulatory messages online, with many celebrating their dedication and academic excellence

Two outstanding law graduates have made history after emerging as the Joint Female Best Graduating Students at the Nigerian Law School's 2026 Call to Bar ceremony.

The achievement was announced by Lawverse Magazine, which congratulated Loren Gomez and Modestus Happiness Chiamaka for their exceptional academic performance.

Two law graduates bag the female best graduating student award at Nigerian law school. Photo credit: Loren Gomez, Modestus Happiness Chiamaka/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Two law graduates become best graduating students

According to the publication, both graduates earned the prestigious recognition through their dedication, discipline, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence throughout their legal training.

Loren Gomez, who celebrated the milestone on LinkedIn, reflected on her journey and expressed gratitude to God for the achievement.

Sharing her excitement, she wrote on the LinkedIn post:

"This still feels so surreal. I prayed and worked for a First Class, but the Lord had something greater in store."

According to Lawverse Magazine LinkedIn post, Loren Gomez graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where she studied at the Abuja campus of the Nigerian Law School.

Her fellow award recipient, Modestus Happiness Chiamaka, graduated from Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, before completing her Nigerian Law School programme at the Port Harcourt campus.

The magazine wrote:

"Loren Gomez and Modestus Happiness Chiamaka have both emerged as the Joint Female Best Graduating Student at the Nigerian Law School for the 2026 Call to Bar.

Both achievers attained this exceptional milestone through their unwavering discipline, personal sacrifice, and commitment to maintaining high standards.

Gomez is a graduate of the University of Lagos who studied at the Abuja campus. Modestus graduated from Igbinedion University, Okada, and completed her studies at the Port Harcourt campus."

Reactions as two law students bag awards

Legit.ng compiled reactions to their achievements. Some of the comments are below:

PIN Ogaranya said:

"I commend, good success. Congratulations, Gomez and Chiamaka. Welcome to the largest Bar in Africa."

Emediong Asuquo said:

"Congratulations to them, a promising career lies ahead."

Jewel-Praise Iyiegbuniwe said:

"Congratulations to you both!"

Nigerian lady graduates from law school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian law graduate has shared a message of encouragement for students who feel like giving up on law school.

The graduate posed proudly in her black and white law outfit after completing the programme, using the moment to inspire others still on the journey.

Source: Legit.ng