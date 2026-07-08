Nigerian Senate distances itself from ₦1.3 billion budget controversy over non-existent council

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu clarifies legislators' non-responsibility for government appointee checks

National Assembly will not intervene in the agency director-general dispute currently before the courts

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate said lawmakers cannot be held responsible for the controversy over ₦1.3 billion appropriated for the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) in the 2026 budget.

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, said the 2026 budget was neither recommended nor inserted by the National Assembly.

Nigerian Senate denies involvement in ₦1.3bn budget controversy over non-existent agency. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

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Adaramodu said lawmakers are not constitutionally responsible for conducting security checks on individuals appointed to head government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs)

As reported by Premium Times, Adaramosu stated this on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, while briefing journalists in his office at the National Assembly shortly after plenary.

“The budget line being referred to was not created or inserted by the National Assembly, and it is not the duty of the Senate or the House of Representatives to carry out security checks on those supposedly appointed to head the various MDAs.”

The senator disclosed that the National Assembly would not intervene in the director-general of the agency, Adeniyi Adeyemi and Femi Gbajabiamila's saga because the matter is already before the court.

He argued that the controversies are all within the executive and should sort out the saga itself.

According to the senator, the issue could only have been linked to the National Assembly if the Senate had screened and confirmed the controversial Director-General.

“If the alleged fake DG were to be one of the presidential appointees screened and confirmed by the Senate, the controversy might have been perceived to be somewhat linked to us.

“However, if a petition is sent to the Senate by any of the feuding parties or any concerned Nigerian on the existence or non-existence of an agency or DG, it will be legislatively looked into.”

Senate says it's the executive's duty to sort out the controversy surrounding the alleged fake agency. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

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Arewa Youths react as presidency exonerates Gbajabiamila

Recall that the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) praised the State House for exonerating Gbajabiamila from the PFIPC allegations.

Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu commended Gbajabiamila's whistle-bl0wing role in exposing a forgery scam in the fictitious PFIPC.

Arewa Youth urged politicians to avoid politicising the ongoing legal case against Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew.

Read more similar stories on the alleged fake agency:

Ex-minister blasts Presidency over defence of Gbajabiamila

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Minister Solomon Dalung criticised the Presidency's response defending Gbajabiamila over the alleged fake presidential agency scandal.

Dalung questioned how a fictitious agency allegedly entered the national budget, operated from the Federal Secretariat and obtained a CBN account undetected.

He called on the Presidency to release documentary evidence, timelines and official records explaining institutional failures in the matter.

Source: Legit.ng