Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Inside SPERGO Shark Tank's momentum after its time on the show
TV Shows

Inside SPERGO Shark Tank's momentum after its time on the show

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

SPERGO Shark Tank and its teen founder, Trey Brown, have experienced dramatic growth since appearing on Season 13 of the reality TV show in 2021. The men's streetwear clothing business has leveraged the Shark Tank effect to scale into a multi-million-dollar brand, attracting major endorsements and grants.

SPERGO Shark Tank's logo, and Lil Durk wearing SPERGO Leo Sweatsuit
SPERGO Shark Tank's logo, and Lil Durk wearing SPERGO Leo Sweatsuit. Photo: @Spergo0fficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • SPERGO was founded by Trey Brown, a teenager from Philadelphia, with just $178.
  • Trey asked the Sharks for $300,000 for 10% equity, but accepted Daymond John's offer of $300,000 for 20% equity on Shark Tank.
  • After the show, sales grew to over $3 million, fuelled by Daymond's apparel expertise, pop-ups, and international expansion.
  • SPERGO has received major endorsements and grants from the Philadelphia 76ers, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Business profile

Business name

SPERGO

Industry

Clothing

Founders

Trey Brown, Sherell Peterson

Year founded

2018

Product

High-quality designer clothing for men and women

Business valuation

$1.2 million (at pitch)

Shark Tank appearance date

5 November 2021

Shark Tank season

Season 13, Episode 6

Equity asked

$300,000 for 10% equity

Equity offered

$300,000 20% equity

Offer

Daymond John: $300,000 for 20%, Mar⁠k Cuban: $3​00,000 for 25%‍

Shark

Daymond John

Result

Deal closed with Daymond John

Read also

Hug Sleep Shark tank update — Where the weighted sleep pod is now

Inside SPERGO‍ Shark Tank: Teen Titans' triumph

In Shark Tank Season 13, 15-year-old Trey Brown and his mother, Sherell Peterson, pitched SPERGO to the Sharks. Trey's hustle was undeniable, as he started the brand with $178 in birthday money and grew it to $1.8 million in lifetime sales before even stepping into the Tank.

A young man wearing Ryan Varsity Sweatpants
A young man sitting on a pavement wearing Ryan Varsity Sweatpants. Photo: @Spergo0fficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The name SPERGO combines "sports," "heroes," and "go-getter," reflecting Trey's mission to offer youth a positive path away from violence. SPERGO's shark tank pitch on the reality TV show was $300,000 for 10% equity, valuing the company at $3 million.

During the pitch, the Sharks were stunned by the brand's margins, specifically a Leo sweatshirt that costs $21.50 to make and retails for $170. The Sharks praised the quality and Trey's hustle, selling door to door.

SPERGO‍ Shark Tank deal

Mark Cuban offered $300,000 for 25% equity, and Daymond John matched it, leveraging his expertise in apparel. Trey confidently countered for a 20% stake, and Daymond accepted the offer. This partnership was a natural fit given the American TV personality and business mogul's history of building FUBU from the ground up.

Read also

AFCON 2025: Singer Joeboy predicts winner of Nigeria vs Morocco semifinal clash with N5m bet

SPERGO‍ Shark Tank update

Trey Brown looking down wearing a black SPERGO‍ sweatshirt and pants
Trey Brown is wearing a black SPERGO‍ sweatshirt and pants. Photo: @Spergo0fficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Immediately after the episode aired, SPERGO saw a 2000% massive spike in demand and processed over 1,000 orders in just five days. By June 2024, annual sales had reached $1.8 million, according to Shark Tank Global.

Where is SPERGO now?

SPERGO remains a thriving lifestyle brand. While the company initially focused on brick-and-mortar stores in locations like the King of Prussia Mall, it has since optimised its e-commerce presence.

SPERGO has received major brand endorsements, including American rapper Meek Mi‌ll, and NBA legends Shaquille​ O'N⁠eal,‍ and Charles Barkley. Besides the endorsements, the brand got a $200,000 grant from the Philadelphia 76ers⁠ and a $25,000 business grant from Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Lil Durk is wearing blue SPERGO‍ sweatpants
Lil Durk is wearing blue SPERGO‍ sweatpants. Photo: @Spergo0fficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Trey has also expanded his personal brand, becoming a motivational speaker and author of Trey's Way: My Entrepreneurial Keys to Success. Although Daymond John is no longer a focal point of their daily marketing, the mentorship and Shark Tank approval remain the pillars of the brand's credibility.

Read also

Why people keep talking about Judge Jeanine's left eye, and who she really is

FAQs

  1. What is SPERGO‍? SPERGO‍ is a premium‌ streetwear and lifestyle apparel brand⁠ that started in‌ Philadelphia.
  2. Who established SPERGO‍? It was founded‍ by a young entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and author, Trey Brown, at age 12.
  3. When did the SPERGO‍ Shark Tank episode air? The episode ai‍re⁠d‌ on 5 November 2021, as‍ Season⁠ 13⁠, Ep‌isode 6 on ABC​.
  4. What was the SPERGO‍ Shark Tank deal? Trey asked for $300,000 for 25% equity, but got an offer of $300,000 for 20% equity.
  5. Which Shark invested in SPERGO‍? Daymond Johnson is the investor who closed the deal with Trey Brown on Shark Tank.
  6. Is SPERGO from Shark Tank still in business? The clothing line is still in business and on track, with remarkable growth and a strong presence on social media.
  7. What are SPERGO's plans? The brand plans to open more stores, increase social media presence, and expand internationally.

Read also

Danny Go's net worth and story, from small creations to a children's media empire

From a teen's $⁠178‌ bi​rthday in⁠v⁠est‍me‍nt‌ to a $1.8 million sale⁠s powerhouse, SPERGO‍ Shark Tank 2021 pitc‌h has captivated many with i‍ts bold s‍treetwear and‍ ant​i-violen⁠ce missio⁠n. Daymond John's deal fuelled retail expansions, pop-up shops, and Afro Tech recognition, turning Trey Brown's vision into a multimillion-dollar reality.

Legit.ng published an article about Tree T-Pee. Tr‍ee T-Pe⁠e's Instagram has been inactive since 2017, which might m‍ake pe‌opl⁠e‌ think​ the​ company is gone.⁠ H‍owever, it sta‌ys act‍ive o‌n other platforms like Facebook and⁠ TikTok.

Tree T-Pee is stil‍l in busi‌ness and h‍as grown t‍o sell internation‌ally. Johnny Georges founded the business under GSI Supply, Inc. in March 2005. Read more about Tree T-Pee and how it is doing post Shark Tank.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Tags:
USAEntrepreneurReality TV
Hot:
Elizabeth rizzini Bamidele olumilua university Olivia casta Lulu chus Amy sherrill