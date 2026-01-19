Inside SPERGO Shark Tank's momentum after its time on the show
SPERGO Shark Tank and its teen founder, Trey Brown, have experienced dramatic growth since appearing on Season 13 of the reality TV show in 2021. The men's streetwear clothing business has leveraged the Shark Tank effect to scale into a multi-million-dollar brand, attracting major endorsements and grants.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- SPERGO was founded by Trey Brown, a teenager from Philadelphia, with just $178.
- Trey asked the Sharks for $300,000 for 10% equity, but accepted Daymond John's offer of $300,000 for 20% equity on Shark Tank.
- After the show, sales grew to over $3 million, fuelled by Daymond's apparel expertise, pop-ups, and international expansion.
- SPERGO has received major endorsements and grants from the Philadelphia 76ers, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Shaquille O'Neal.
Business profile
Business name
SPERGO
Industry
Clothing
Founders
Trey Brown, Sherell Peterson
Year founded
2018
Product
High-quality designer clothing for men and women
Business valuation
$1.2 million (at pitch)
Shark Tank appearance date
5 November 2021
Shark Tank season
Season 13, Episode 6
Equity asked
$300,000 for 10% equity
Equity offered
$300,000 20% equity
Offer
Daymond John: $300,000 for 20%, Mark Cuban: $300,000 for 25%
Shark
Daymond John
Result
Deal closed with Daymond John
Inside SPERGO Shark Tank: Teen Titans' triumph
In Shark Tank Season 13, 15-year-old Trey Brown and his mother, Sherell Peterson, pitched SPERGO to the Sharks. Trey's hustle was undeniable, as he started the brand with $178 in birthday money and grew it to $1.8 million in lifetime sales before even stepping into the Tank.
The name SPERGO combines "sports," "heroes," and "go-getter," reflecting Trey's mission to offer youth a positive path away from violence. SPERGO's shark tank pitch on the reality TV show was $300,000 for 10% equity, valuing the company at $3 million.
During the pitch, the Sharks were stunned by the brand's margins, specifically a Leo sweatshirt that costs $21.50 to make and retails for $170. The Sharks praised the quality and Trey's hustle, selling door to door.
SPERGO Shark Tank deal
Mark Cuban offered $300,000 for 25% equity, and Daymond John matched it, leveraging his expertise in apparel. Trey confidently countered for a 20% stake, and Daymond accepted the offer. This partnership was a natural fit given the American TV personality and business mogul's history of building FUBU from the ground up.
SPERGO Shark Tank update
Immediately after the episode aired, SPERGO saw a 2000% massive spike in demand and processed over 1,000 orders in just five days. By June 2024, annual sales had reached $1.8 million, according to Shark Tank Global.
Where is SPERGO now?
SPERGO remains a thriving lifestyle brand. While the company initially focused on brick-and-mortar stores in locations like the King of Prussia Mall, it has since optimised its e-commerce presence.
SPERGO has received major brand endorsements, including American rapper Meek Mill, and NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal, and Charles Barkley. Besides the endorsements, the brand got a $200,000 grant from the Philadelphia 76ers and a $25,000 business grant from Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Trey has also expanded his personal brand, becoming a motivational speaker and author of Trey's Way: My Entrepreneurial Keys to Success. Although Daymond John is no longer a focal point of their daily marketing, the mentorship and Shark Tank approval remain the pillars of the brand's credibility.
FAQs
- What is SPERGO? SPERGO is a premium streetwear and lifestyle apparel brand that started in Philadelphia.
- Who established SPERGO? It was founded by a young entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and author, Trey Brown, at age 12.
- When did the SPERGO Shark Tank episode air? The episode aired on 5 November 2021, as Season 13, Episode 6 on ABC.
- What was the SPERGO Shark Tank deal? Trey asked for $300,000 for 25% equity, but got an offer of $300,000 for 20% equity.
- Which Shark invested in SPERGO? Daymond Johnson is the investor who closed the deal with Trey Brown on Shark Tank.
- Is SPERGO from Shark Tank still in business? The clothing line is still in business and on track, with remarkable growth and a strong presence on social media.
- What are SPERGO's plans? The brand plans to open more stores, increase social media presence, and expand internationally.
From a teen's $178 birthday investment to a $1.8 million sales powerhouse, SPERGO Shark Tank 2021 pitch has captivated many with its bold streetwear and anti-violence mission. Daymond John's deal fuelled retail expansions, pop-up shops, and Afro Tech recognition, turning Trey Brown's vision into a multimillion-dollar reality.
Legit.ng published an article about Tree T-Pee. Tree T-Pee's Instagram has been inactive since 2017, which might make people think the company is gone. However, it stays active on other platforms like Facebook and TikTok.
Tree T-Pee is still in business and has grown to sell internationally. Johnny Georges founded the business under GSI Supply, Inc. in March 2005. Read more about Tree T-Pee and how it is doing post Shark Tank.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.