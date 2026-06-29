A Polymarket user turned a bold $1.2 million wager into more than ₦3.1 billion after backing Canada to beat South Africa

Stephen Eustaquio's dramatic 92nd-minute winner decided the historic Round of 32 encounter in Los Angeles

Both nations had reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time before Canada's late breakthrough ended Bafana Bafana's dream run

One football fan has become an instant billionaire in naira after a high-stakes bet on Canada's World Cup clash against South Africa paid off in dramatic fashion.

According to Polymarket Sports, a user identified as "maz26" pocketed more than ₦3.1 billion after correctly predicting Canada's victory in the Round of 32 encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Canada beat Bafana Bafana 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time strike by Stephen ⁠Eustaquio. Photo by Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

The remarkable win came after one of the tournament's most emotional matches, settled only in stoppage time when Stephen Eustaquio struck a decisive winner to break South African hearts, Al Jazeera reports.

For the lucky bettor, the late goal meant the difference between losing a fortune and walking away with life-changing riches.

Billion-naira gamble pays off for Maz26

Maz26 reportedly staked an astonishing $1.2 million, equivalent to roughly ₦1.6 billion, on Canada to progress past South Africa, per Polymarket Sports.

It was a risky move considering both countries had already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in their histories.

South Africa arrived with momentum and confidence after an inspiring group-stage campaign, while the co-hosts carried the weight of home support and growing national expectations.

For much of the contest, the wager appeared to be heading towards an uncertain conclusion as Bafana Bafana frustrated their opponents and pushed the game toward extra time.

However, everything changed in the dying moments.

Following Canada's 1-0 victory, the massive stake generated winnings of $2,308,466.04, translating to more than ₦3.1 billion.

The stunning return immediately attracted attention across social media, with football fans marvelling at both the courage and fortune behind the prediction.

Eustaquio breaks South African hearts

The match itself delivered drama worthy of the enormous sums riding on it.

According to Sky Sports, South Africa produced another resilient defensive display and looked increasingly comfortable with the prospect of taking the contest into extra time.

Canada beat South Africa 1-0 to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 thanks to a stoppage-time strike by Stephen ⁠Eustaquio. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Canada, meanwhile, created opportunities but repeatedly ran into determined resistance.

Moise Bombito saw a header cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi produced a vital intervention to deny Jonathan David what appeared to be a certain goal.

Ronwen Williams also stood firm between the posts as Bafana Bafana fought to keep their historic World Cup adventure alive.

But in the 92nd minute, Canada finally found the breakthrough.

Stephen Eustaquio controlled the ball inside the penalty area before unleashing a superb half-volley into the far corner, sending the home supporters into wild celebrations.

The goal proved decisive and secured Canada's place in the last 16.

South Africa bow out after making history

Despite the painful ending, South Africa leave the tournament with plenty to celebrate.

Bafana Bafana reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time, surpassing previous campaigns in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

After opening with defeat to Mexico, Hugo Broos' side recovered impressively with a draw against the Czech Republic and a memorable victory over South Korea.

Canada, meanwhile, continue their dream run away from home soil.

The co-hosts will now face either the Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Man loses big after Ghana clash

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted about a bettor who faced a staggering loss of over ₦1.1 billion after placing an $840,000 wager against Ghana in their World Cup opener against Panama.

Just imagine the disbelief and heartbreak as Caleb Yirenkyi's last-minute goal transformed a hopeful gamble into a cruel reality, leaving fans and bettors alike in shock.

Source: Legit.ng