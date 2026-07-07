A Nigerian woman celebrated as she bagged a doctoral degree in midwifery from the University of Port Harcourt

She stated that she had always been a best graduating student from her primary school days, and gave more details

Many who came across the lady’s post celebrated her and congratulated her on her latest achievement

A Nigerian lady shared her academic journey as she bagged a doctoral degree from the University of Port Harcourt.

She shared how she had always been a best graduating student since she was in primary school.

A woman bags PhD from University of Port Harcourt and shares her academic journey. Photo: Kenechi Aliche

Source: UGC

Mum bags PhD in midwifery from UNIPORT

On her LinkedIn page, Kenechi Aliche spoke about her thesis and how she worked as a lecturer alongside.

Her LinkedIn post said:

"A month ago, I had the privilege of attending my convocation at the University of Port Harcourt, where I was formally conferred with the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree. So, permit me to officially reintroduce myself.

"I am Dr. Aliche Kenechi A- RN, RM, RPHN, BNSc, PGDE, MSc, PhD; a wife, a mother, a nurse, a midwife, a lecturer, an educator, a researcher, and a four-time Best Graduating Student. Yes, from my primary school days, academic excellence has consistently been a part of my journey, and I remain grateful for every opportunity that has made it possible.

"I hold a PhD in Midwifery. My doctoral research focused on a comparative study of blood lead levels and pregnancy outcomes among pregnant women residing in Umuahia and Port Harcourt. The study assessed and compared blood lead levels in pregnant women from both cities and investigated whether elevated blood lead levels were associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes.

"I also compared the prevalence of selected adverse pregnancy outcomes within these populations. As part of my doctoral work, I conducted a systematic review on the effect of paternal lead exposure on pregnancy outcomes. Interestingly, paternal lead exposure can also influence pregnancy outcomes, a fact often overlooked. I am delighted that the findings from this review have already been published and are available online.

A Nigerian woman celebrated as she bagged her PhD degree from UNIPORT. Photo: Kenechi Aliche

Source: UGC

She also opened up about her passion, saying:

"My passion for maternal and newborn health, particularly safe motherhood, continues to drive my work. It is also the reason I created this page Safe Motherhood Naija on FB, which is still in its infancy. I would be grateful if you followed along as we build a community dedicated to advocacy, education, and research in maternal and child health.

"I am open to partnerships, collaborations, engagements, research opportunities, and meaningful conversations that advance the health and wellbeing of women, mothers, babies, and families."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng