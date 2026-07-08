A Nigerian man shared his observations after watching the viral video showing the rescue efforts following Sam Larry's road accident

Sam Larry was involved in a fatal crash and reportedly hospitalised after being involved in a fatal auto crash along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos State on Saturday, July 4

His remarks sparked conversations online, with many social media users sharing their own reflections on life and humanity

A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts after watching the viral video showing how music promoter and socialite Sam Larry was rescued following his recent road accident.

Sam Larry, whose real name is Samson Erinfolami Balogun, survived a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

A Nigerian man reacts to Sam Larry's car accident. Photo credit: Alama Daniel/Facebook, samlarry_001/Instagram

Source: UGC

The accident, which happened during rainy conditions, claimed the life of his long-time bodyguard and bouncer, popularly known as Wally (Wale), who reportedly died at the scene.

Man speaks following Sam Larry's accident

Following the circulation of the rescue video on social media, a Facebook user identified as Alama Daniel shared what he noticed after carefully watching the footage.

In a post published on July 7, 2026, Alama observed that it was ordinary Nigerians who immediately rushed to the wealthy Sam Larry's aid after the crash.

According to him, there were no wealthy individuals at the scene. Instead, he said people on the street surrounded the injured socialite and did everything they could to ensure he stayed alive until further help arrived.

The Facebook user also pointed to a moment in the viral clip where a young man was seen pouring water on Sam Larry and gently rubbing his head in an attempt to keep him conscious.

He said in the Facebook post:

"This is how Sam Larry was quickly rescued in the acc!dent scene.

Look around, there was no rich man there, only the poor street people surrounded him making sure he survived. People that ordinary wouldn’t have gained access to him.

You can see a young man pouring water and rubbing his head, this is what the bouncer wouldn’t have allowed, but unfortunately the Bouncer was already d34th, and Sam Larry was helpless, at this point his life depends on God and the people he’s seeing around him.

Know this today, no one is too powerful, bring down your ego,no one is too tough to d!e.

Treat people rightly, show love to the poor, the genuine love comes from the street."

Reactions to Sam Larry's car crash

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Facebook users over the socialite Sam Larry's car accident. Some of the comments are below:

Rotimi Sehinde said:

"I dey always tell people that whatever you do in this always remember the six feet."

Irene James said:

"Life is deep."

Kingwizblack Topboy said:

"Spiritual world is where we're all living in sam we're all wishing you quickly recovery. BABALOKE."

See the Facebook post from Alama Daniel concerning Sam Larry below:

Sam Larry: Man shares observation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man has shared his perspective after watching a full clip from the accident scene involving socialite and music promoter Sam Larry, where his bouncer lost his life.

Sharing a clip of the accident scene, the man pointed out certain things he observed, particularly with respect to Sam Larry.

Source: Legit.ng