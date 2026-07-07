Lionel Messi has spoken after Argentina’s comeback win over Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Argentina looked on the brink of elimination as they were two goals down against the Pharaohs until the 78th minute

Captain Messi inspired the comeback with a goal and assist, capped by Enzo Fernandez’s winner in the 92nd minute

Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts after Argentina’s dramatic comeback victory to eliminate Egypt from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Egypt contained Argentina’s attacking onslaught and, against the run of play, led by two goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko until the 78th minute.

Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina's comeback win over Egypt. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

Messi sparked the comeback by assisting Cristian Romero for the first goal before scoring the equaliser four minutes later, his eighth goal at the tournament.

Both teams looked set for their consecutive 120 minutes, but Lautaro Martinez ran the length of the pitch with the ball and assisted Enzo Fernandez for the winner.

Messi claimed the man-of-the-match award, his fourth of the tournament after another inspiring performance to lead his team through a difficult match.

Messi reacts after Argentina’s win

Messi was emotional after the game and during his post-match interview explained that he was happy to qualify from the circumstances in which they did.

“I just feel happiness for qualifying. We qualified. It was very difficult, especially when we were 2-0 down, and it was very exciting to come back again, suffer again, but this is the World Cup and all the matches have been very similar. They’re evenly matched, so I’m really happy,” he said via The Athletic.

He praised his teammates for their efforts and not giving up, which eventually paid off, and admitted that they were lucky to get the goals.

“We are bouncing back again. We felt relieved. It wasn't easy to come back from 2-0 down, but this group never gives up, always fights to the end and we're very lucky to see the goals and turn the game around,” he added.

“It's crazy what this group did in these knockout rounds. I'm extremely happy for the people who can enjoy our celebrations.”

Match winner Enzo Fernandez said that the goal had been what he longed for, since he scored against Mexico in Qatar and praised the group for their mentality.

Enzo Fernandez celebrates with Lionel Messi after Argentina's win over Egypt. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

“I'd been longing for that goal for about three years, since the Qatar World Cup. Being able to experience moments like this, honestly, I thank God; I'm privileged,” he told FIFA.

“I want to highlight my teammates - we have a phenomenal group, a group that never gives up no matter the difficulties and adversity. We're always together.

“Thanks to my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to everyone cheering us on here and all the Argentinians back home in Argentina. One more step forward.”

CAF sends message to Egypt

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Egypt after the Pharaohs surrendered a two-goal lead and were eliminated from the World Cup.

Argentina proved their champion mentality by scoring three goals in the final 12 minutes to continue the path to the defence of their world title.

Source: Legit.ng