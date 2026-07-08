Alexx Ekubo’s sister, Chioma, returned to social media with another emotional tribute weeks after the actor’s burial

She shared a heartfelt childhood memory and opened up about how deeply his loss continues to affect her every day

Her touching message has once again highlighted the close bond they shared, leaving many fans emotional

Chioma, the biological sister of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has returned to social media to mourn him once again, weeks after his burial.

Recall that Alexx was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18. Since then, Chioma has continued to share heartbreaking tributes to her brother, keeping his memory alive through emotional posts.

Alexx Ekubo’s sister opens up about coping with the actor’s death. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In her latest post, she shared a childhood picture of herself and Alexx, reflecting on how she has been coping with the painful loss.

Expressing her grief, she wrote:

"My ANGELBEING, it's been a cold Earth since you left with your warmth. How do I navigate life without you in it, my brother? This was not the plan, NNAM. I always looked forward to old age with you, your jokes, your advice and admonition.

"You hurt me, brother by taking off the way you did without a proper goodbye. I’m shattered beyond words; hardly a second goes by without the thoughts of you. I hope you’re watching and not silent."

She ended her tribute with hashtags such as #ikukuthebreeze, #angelbeing, #eagleascended, #myblood, #mybrother4life❤️, underscoring the depth of her pain and the bond she shared with the late actor.

Alexx Ekubo’s passing continues to leave a void in Nollywood and among his loved ones, with his sister’s words offering a glimpse into the enduring sorrow of those closest to him.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a statement released by a relative shifted attention from the tributes to concerns about what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 25, David Ekubo, who identified himself as a cousin of the late actor, claimed that members of the Ekubo family were not fully informed about important developments surrounding Alexx's passing.

According to him, some relatives remain troubled by what they described as unanswered questions.

“With grave pain, heaviness and sorrow, the family of Ikenna Alex Ekubo advises the public that the events leading up to his passing have been unclear,” the statement read.

David further alleged that the family was not immediately informed about Alexx's death when it occurred on May 11.

According to David, a family representative who officially received the actor's body from the mortuary, he was allegedly not allowed to view it.

He argued that this and other developments have contributed to growing concerns among relatives.

The statement also questioned certain decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

David claimed that some family members did not approve of aspects of the burial proceedings, particularly the decision to wear white during parts of the funeral.

According to him, the family viewed the colour choice as a celebration of life for someone who passed away at a relatively young age.

“The Ekubo family did not approve the wearing of white for what seemed to be a celebration of life for a 40-year-old Alex Ekubo whose life was suddenly cut short,” the statement alleged.

The statement also claimed that Alexx's biological mother and only sibling had yet to receive a formal explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

David described the actor's passing as "untimely" and questioned why more information had not been shared with immediate relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, no official response had been issued by Alexx Ekubo's management team or representatives regarding the allegations.

Alexx Ekubo’s sister reveals the emotional strain she is going through since his death, Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Netizens console Alexx Ekubo's sister

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

afrothicksiac_ said:

"Before una vultures reach here to type shii... think about why he must have kept it away from her. He wanted to keep it a secret. His sister is married. Telling his sister means telling her husband too because couple talk. She would definitely tell her husband. And who knows, it might spread from there. That does not mean he does not rate her. If he could not tell yomi, IK, Godson and pastor Jerry and you guys did not see them as bad people. Why would you think Chioma is the bad one?"

officialkharah said:

"It’s how you became very active on social media only after his death. I dunno if this is a real page or not but if you weren’t a social media person then why are you suddenly posting after his death? Except that’s your way of mourning but your brother lived a private life before his demise, that should have been respected if you guys truly loved him."

jenyyify1 said:

"Ur twin, you are supposed to be his solace n number 1 on this earth... What happened na."

favvy_nicole said:

"Oma .Alex she’s using both her name and his brother name. The love is strong. Am so sorry for ur lost sist."

qwin_betty1 said:

"Hmmmm, it's well...It's now that Chioma will really feel it, her mourning just dey start, reality will start hitting her hard, may God console you & all of us mourning our dear Alexx, take heart dear the Lord is ur strength😢😢😢😢😢."

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng