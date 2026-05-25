The Olubi & Sarah Johnson Foundation has announced a full scholarship for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) students to study at the University of Ibadan (UI)

Legit.ng confirmed that the scholarship is open for the 2026/2027 academic session, and it is for deserving undergraduates offered admission into UI but are unable to fund their education

The foundation has outlined what the scholarship covers, its eligibility criteria and how interested undergraduates could apply

To support the education of deserving students offered admission into the University of Ibadan, the Olubi & Sarah Johnson Foundation has announced a full scholarship.

According to the foundation, the scholarship is for deserving students who have been admitted to study STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses at Nigeria's premier university, but are not financially buoyant to fund their studies.

A foundation has announced a scholarship for students at the University of Ibadan. Stock image of students for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez, Olympia De Maismont

Source: Getty Images

On why it introduced a scholarship for undergraduates, the foundation explained on its official website that it believes every student, regardless of their background, deserves access to quality education.

The foundation added that the scholarship is its own commitment to ensuring that financial hardship does not come between a brilliant young mind and their divine destiny.

"We believe that every student, regardless of their background, deserves access to quality education. A nation rises on the strength of its educated youth, and we are convinced that God has a divine purpose for Nigeria — one that is fulfilled, one life at a time, when potential is not lost to circumstance.

"This scholarship is our commitment to ensuring that financial hardship does not stand between a brilliant young mind and their divine destiny," the foundation's statement read.

What foundation's scholarship covers

Legit.ng sent a message to the foundation to confirm if the scholarship is open for the 2026/2027 academic session, and they replied:

"Yes, the scholarship is open for the 2026/2027 academic session."

The foundation's scholarship covers the following:

1. Assigned university fees.

2. Accommodation.

3. Books support.

4. Monthly sustenance stipend.

Eligibility criteria for foundation's scholarship

According to the Olubi & Sarah Johnson Foundation, applicants must meet the following criteria to qualify for the scholarship:

1. Scored 300 and above in the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

2. Have been offered admission to study an undergraduate STEM course at the University of Ibadan.

3. Are unable to fund their education due to low income or financial hardship.

It is noteworthy that applications for the scholarship are only online.

A foundation wants to sponsor the education of deserving STEM students to study at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan political science graduate had shared why he studied the course.

UI releases 2026 course registration guidelines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) had released its 2026 levies and course registration guidelines for fresh students.

In a notice published on the university’s official website in March 2026, and sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, March 6, UI shared key information regarding the course registration guidelines.

According to the release, the Health Professional Levy or Laboratory Professional Fee is compulsory for students of the College of Medicine, while the Special Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) Levy is mandatory for students of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

Source: Legit.ng