West Ham are relegated from the Premier League despite a 3-0 final-day win, finishing the campaign with 39 points

Declan Rice was caught on camera reacting emotionally as he learned of his former club’s relegation while celebrating Arsenal’s title win

The Arsenal midfielder, a former West Ham captain and academy graduate, showed visible frustration and disappointment

West Ham United’s dramatic relegation from the Premier League has triggered emotional scenes across English football, and none more talked about than Declan Rice’s reaction after learning of his former club’s fate.

Despite Arsenal’s title celebrations at Crystal Palace, cameras caught a very different story unfolding in the background as the midfielder processed shocking news about the club where he rose to stardom.

West Ham's 14-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end after they were relegated to the Championship. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Late twist on final day seals West Ham’s relegation

West Ham’s survival hopes ended in heartbreaking fashion on the final day of the season as the Hammers secured a 3-0 win over Leeds United, but their fate was already slipping out of their hands.

For survival, they needed Everton to drop points against Tottenham Hotspur. However, Spurs held firm in a tense encounter in North London, winning 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from João Palhinha.

That result confirmed West Ham’s drop into the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Despite finishing the season with 39 points, the highest tally ever recorded by a relegated Premier League side in over 15 years, inconsistency throughout the campaign proved costly, BBC Sport reports.

Frustrated supporters voiced their anger at the club’s leadership after the final whistle, with tensions spilling over at full time.

Rice caught on camera reacting to relegation news

While Arsenal were celebrating their Premier League title win at Selhurst Park, attention briefly shifted to a viral moment involving Rice.

A clip captured the exact moment the England midfielder appeared to learn of West Ham’s relegation, The Standard reports.

Declan Rice could not hide his frustration as the Arsenal midfielder learned of former club West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

After being benched and resting ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League final, Rice was seen checking results from elsewhere.

Seconds later, his body language changed completely, he turned away, slapped his hands together in frustration, and shook his head in disappointment.

The reaction quickly spread online, with fans noting the emotional connection Rice still holds with his former club.

The England international spent a decade at West Ham after joining from Chelsea’s academy at 14, eventually becoming captain and making 245 appearances.

Rice also famously led the club to the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League title before his £100 million move to Arsenal in 2023.

A deep bond that still connects player and club

Despite leaving under mixed emotions and occasionally facing boos on return visits to the London Stadium, Rice has consistently spoken warmly about West Ham.

His reaction on Sunday further highlighted that lingering attachment.

Speaking earlier this season, Rice admitted the club shaped his entire career, crediting managers like David Moyes, Slaven Bilić, and Manuel Pellegrini for his development.

He has repeatedly described West Ham as the place “that gave me everything.”

Now a key figure in Arsenal’s title-winning side, Rice remains focused on chasing a potential historic double with the Champions League final ahead.

But his visible reaction at Selhurst Park served as a reminder that some football ties don’t fade, even when careers move on.

Rice loses Premier League POTS award

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Season after a sensational campaign that saw him dominate the league’s creative charts for Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder beat out fierce competition from stars such as Erling Haaland and Declan Rice to claim the prestigious award for the first time in his career.

Source: Legit.ng