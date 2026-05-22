Several Nigerian universities commenced the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms for the 2026/2027 academic session

Institutions including UNIPORT, UNIMED, Covenant University, Babcock University, and NDA announced admission screening details for prospective candidates

Candidates are advised to monitor official school portals regularly for updates on cut-off marks, eligibility requirements, registration deadlines, and screening dates

Thousands of candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions are already preparing for the next stage of the 2026/2027 admission process as several universities begin the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms.

The release of Post-UTME forms signals the start of admission screenings across universities nationwide.

Several Nigerian universities commenced the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms. Photo: Al-Hikmah/FB

Source: UGC

Candidates are expected to pay close attention to eligibility requirements, cut-off marks, registration deadlines, and screening procedures announced by their institutions of choice.

For many students, the Post-UTME process remains a critical step toward securing admission after sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by JAMB.

With institutions gradually opening their portals, applicants are advised to monitor updates regularly to avoid missing deadlines.

Below is the list of universities that have so far released their Post-UTME or admission forms for the 2026/2027 academic session according to MySchoolNg

Universities that have released Post-UTME forms

University of Cross River (UNICROSS) Federal University, Otuoke (FUOTUOKE) Precious Cornerstone University (PCU) Venite University Topfaith University Al-Hikmah University Niger Delta University (NDU) Newgate University, Minna Nigerian British University Elizade University Thomas Adewumi University (TAU) Coal City University (CCU) Crescent University, Abeokuta Rivers State University (RSUST) University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akampa (UEE) University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Azman University, Kano University of Offa (UNIOFFA) University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) Maduka University, Enugu Joseph Babalola University (JABU) Mountain Top University Adeleke University Godfrey Okoye University Igbinedion University Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) Minaret University Redeemer University Pamo University of Medical Sciences Hillside University of Science and Technology, Okemesi Pan-Atlantic University Babcock University Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Achievers University Augustine University Mercy Medical University Covenant University David Umahi University of Medical Sciences University on the Niger (UNINGER) Atiba University, Oyo Wellspring University McPherson University Landmark University KolaDaisi University Bowen University Kings University Caleb University Wesley University Glorious Vision University Peaceland University, Enugu Shanahan University Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University, Kano North-Eastern University, Gombe Elrazi Medical University Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Jimoh Babalola University, Ilorin

Candidates are advised to confirm details directly from their preferred institutions, including application procedures, screening schedules, and admission requirements, as more schools are expected to announce their Post-UTME registration in the coming weeks.

UTME 2026: 84,000 candidates choose LASU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University (LASU) has retained its position as the most preferred university among candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria for the 2026 academic session.

New statistics released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board showed that the university recorded 84,326 first-choice applications in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination admission cycle.

Source: Legit.ng