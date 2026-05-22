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Post-UTME 2026: List of Universities That Have Released Admission Form
Education

Post-UTME 2026: List of Universities That Have Released Admission Form

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Several Nigerian universities commenced the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms for the 2026/2027 academic session
  • Institutions including UNIPORT, UNIMED, Covenant University, Babcock University, and NDA announced admission screening details for prospective candidates
  • Candidates are advised to monitor official school portals regularly for updates on cut-off marks, eligibility requirements, registration deadlines, and screening dates

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Thousands of candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions are already preparing for the next stage of the 2026/2027 admission process as several universities begin the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms.

The release of Post-UTME forms signals the start of admission screenings across universities nationwide.

Several Nigerian universities released 2026 Post-UTME forms
Several Nigerian universities commenced the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms. Photo: Al-Hikmah/FB
Source: UGC

Candidates are expected to pay close attention to eligibility requirements, cut-off marks, registration deadlines, and screening procedures announced by their institutions of choice.

For many students, the Post-UTME process remains a critical step toward securing admission after sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by JAMB.

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With institutions gradually opening their portals, applicants are advised to monitor updates regularly to avoid missing deadlines.

Below is the list of universities that have so far released their Post-UTME or admission forms for the 2026/2027 academic session according to MySchoolNg

Universities that have released Post-UTME forms

  1. University of Cross River (UNICROSS)
  2. Federal University, Otuoke (FUOTUOKE)
  3. Precious Cornerstone University (PCU)
  4. Venite University
  5. Topfaith University
  6. Al-Hikmah University
  7. Niger Delta University (NDU)
  8. Newgate University, Minna
  9. Nigerian British University
  10. Elizade University
  11. Thomas Adewumi University (TAU)
  12. Coal City University (CCU)
  13. Crescent University, Abeokuta
  14. Rivers State University (RSUST)
  15. University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akampa (UEE)
  16. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)
  17. Azman University, Kano
  18. University of Offa (UNIOFFA)
  19. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED)
  20. Maduka University, Enugu
  21. Joseph Babalola University (JABU)
  22. Mountain Top University
  23. Adeleke University
  24. Godfrey Okoye University
  25. Igbinedion University
  26. Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD)
  27. Minaret University
  28. Redeemer University
  29. Pamo University of Medical Sciences
  30. Hillside University of Science and Technology, Okemesi
  31. Pan-Atlantic University
  32. Babcock University
  33. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE)
  34. Achievers University
  35. Augustine University
  36. Mercy Medical University
  37. Covenant University
  38. David Umahi University of Medical Sciences
  39. University on the Niger (UNINGER)
  40. Atiba University, Oyo
  41. Wellspring University
  42. McPherson University
  43. Landmark University
  44. KolaDaisi University
  45. Bowen University
  46. Kings University
  47. Caleb University
  48. Wesley University
  49. Glorious Vision University
  50. Peaceland University, Enugu
  51. Shanahan University
  52. Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University, Kano
  53. North-Eastern University, Gombe
  54. Elrazi Medical University
  55. Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)
  56. Jimoh Babalola University, Ilorin

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Candidates are advised to confirm details directly from their preferred institutions, including application procedures, screening schedules, and admission requirements, as more schools are expected to announce their Post-UTME registration in the coming weeks.

UTME 2026: 84,000 candidates choose LASU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University (LASU) has retained its position as the most preferred university among candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria for the 2026 academic session.

New statistics released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board showed that the university recorded 84,326 first-choice applications in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination admission cycle.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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