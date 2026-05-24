Pastor Joel Odigwe has urged opposition leader Peter Gregory Obi to seek prophetic guidance for the 2027 elections in Nigeria

Odigwe emphasised that elections in Africa's largest democracy are won in the spiritual realm, not just on ballots

The preacher identified key clerics as essential for providing accurate spiritual direction to Obi, an NDC presidential aspirant

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Asaba, Delta state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Pastor Joel Odigwe of the Glory of Wealth and Righteousness Fellowship in Asaba, Delta state, has urged Peter Obi, a presidential aspirant under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to seek prophetic guidance.

In a video recently published on his YouTube page and seen by Legit.ng, Pastor Odigwe stated that in Nigeria, “elections are not won on the ballot,” adding that President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) offered “God the highest sacrifice” to fulfil his lifelong ambition.

Pastor Joel Odigwe urges Peter Obi to seek prophetic guidance ahead of the 2027 elections, highlighting Nigeria’s peculiar political process. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Cleric counsels Peter Obi

Odigwe said:

“I have a prophecy for Mr. Peter Obi.

"Please, anyone who knows Peter Obi, which I know so many persons know him. I don't have a direct contact and I don't know him in person. I only see him in the news and everything he represents as a person, in character and in everything. So please, I have been giving so many prophecies about Peter Obi but this message need to get to him.

"He has said countless times that he is not desperate to be the president of Nigeria. But he is desperate to see Nigeria work. And for you to be desperate to see Nigeria work, definitely, power must be given to you for you to fulfil this purpose for Nigeria to work again. Please send this video to him. For him to be president, it is 100% possible. It is 100% possible.”

He continued:

"God has told me that a leader has been born. The person has been born. The person is still in the cave, still in the process of God. When that time comes, when the time comes for that leader to emerge, Nigeria will know what God has cooked in this place. But for now, we need to manage, for us to be able to begin to restore Nigeria.

"And that's why I keep on advocating...Mr. Peter will be, elections are not won on the ballot.

"I will keep on saying: God told me that election is not won on the ballot. Election is won in the spirit. And for you to win this election (in 2027) in the spirit, there are some heavy-duty, weighty men that have yielded sceptres and that have yielded some certain kinds of powers from God.

"I've given you (Obi) so many men of God. Meet these men. Meet these men. They will journey to God into the realms of the Spirit.”

Some Nigerians back Peter Obi as their preferred choice ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Pastor tells Obi to consider prophetic consultation

Furthermore, Pastor Joel Odigwe named the clerics as Chris Oyakhilome, Uebert Angel, and Johnson Suleman.

He said:

“They need to lay hands on you so that you can have accurate direction from the realms of God on what to do.

"It is only God who knows the future. It is only God who knows tomorrow. It is only God who knows 2027. It is only God who knows all what INEC has planned. And it is only God that knows what the ruling party has planned already. Why not go to these men so that they can give you sharp, accurate direction on what to do? I believe, as a prophet of God, that mercy can be shown.”

The full video of Pastor Joel Odigwe can be watched below via YouTube:

Pastor predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, prophesied that the APC's Tinubu would continue as the president of Nigeria.

Speaking recently in a video shared on his known Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ikuru stated that the opposition cannot defeat President Tinubu at the polls in 2027.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng