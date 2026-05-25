Sunday Igboho is waiting for the Federal Government approval for his security outfit, ‘Iru Ekun Security Network’

The Yoruba nation activist said the security network is aimed at combating crime in the South-West forests and enhancing community safety

Igboho praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to improving security across the region and nation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, said he awaits the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government’s approval for the take-off of his security outfit, “Iru Ekun Security Network” in the south west region.

Ighodo said the “Iru Ekun Security Network” was set up to dislodge criminal elements from the South-West forests.

As reported by The Punch, Igboho made this known in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday, May 25, 2026.

“We have submitted all the required documents for our registered security firm, ‘Iru Ekun Security Network’, and are only waiting for the Federal Government’s approval, which will be granted soon."

Igbodo said he is ready to comply with Governor Seyi Makinde’s Executive Order to regulate the activities of private security firms in Oyo State.

“We are absolutely ready to collaborate with the Police, Department of State Service, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other relevant stakeholders in the security sector to flush out terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, and other hoodlums, who are threatening the peace and safety of our people, most especially in the rural communities.”

Igboho commended President Tinubu for his resolve to rejig security architecture in the South-West and the country at large.

“Without peace and security, healthy socioeconomic developments cannot thrive, most especially in the rural communities which remain the hub of agricultural production critical to the nation’s food security and means of livelihood for farmers.”

Legit.ng reports that the Defence Headquarters clarified misrepresented comments on terrorism and crime in South West Nigeria.

The Defence Headquarters linked the recent Oyo school abduction to the JAS terrorist group regrouping in the South West.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to national security and constitutional governance amidst rising violence.

Sunday Igboho unveils security network

Recall that Igboho launched the Iru Ekun security network 'to combat criminal activities in southwest Nigeria'.

According to Igboho, the initiative is free and voluntary, and is aimed at protecting communities from bandits and insurgents.

Nigerians reacted on social media, raising questions about security and existing organisations like the Amotekun Corps, officially known as the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN).

Igboho submits petition to UK PM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igboho submitted a petition to Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister (PM).

Igboho submitted the petition for the UK authorities to consider the creation of a Yoruba Nation.

Igboho was said to have submitted the petition on behalf of Professor Adebanji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba Nation movement.

Source: Legit.ng