Petrol prices at the gantry level remained stable around N1,275 per litre, but import parity estimates rose sharply

Diesel prices strengthened to about N1,750 per litre spot, while aviation fuel showed mixed movement

The prices reflect the current global crude oil markets which surged above $108 per barrel for brent

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The price of petrol and other refined products changed across depots as crude oil prices change in the international markets.

Data obtained from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) revealed in the downstream market petrol gantry prices average at N1,275 per litre from previous price of N1,195.02/L.

Petrol prices remain stable at N1,275 per litre amid global oil pressure Photo: Oriye Tamunotonye/AFP

Source: Getty Images

However, there was a higher landing cost pressure on PMS at import parity estimates, with N1,212.75 per litre (30 day average) versus N1,362.55 and N1,361.54 per litre recorded as spot price at ASPM and NPSC jetties.

Petrol price changes

Dangote gantry price is listed at about N1,275 per litre, and coastal estimates near N1,215 per litre-indicative of a discount toward the upper end of import parity estimates.

For diesel (AGO), import parity spot estimates at the jetties are near N1,750 per litre while Dangote gantry pricing is close to 1,800 per litre. Coastal supply levels are markedly lower at near 1,443 per litre, revealing considerable markups between various logistics/delivery points.

In aviation fuel (ATK), import parity spot values hover near 1,679 per litre; Dangote gantry prices are closer to N1,650 per litre, indicating thatjet fuel pricing is at near parity with slight deviations to both sides based on supply chain and financing assumptions.

Marketers update: Petrol landing costs edge higher in latest estimates Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Domestic gantry prices and coastal pricing

Below are the current domestic gantry prices for refined petroleum products:

PMS: N1,275.00 per litre.

AGO: N1,800.00 per litre

ATK: N1,650.00 per litre.

Here is current petrol prices at depots

Data obtained from Petroluemprice.ng provide breakdown of latest petrol prices at depots at May 20, 2026

Lagos

African Terminal: N1,277

Aiteo: N1,277

Ardova: N1,278

Ascon: N1,278

Bono: N1,277

Dangote: N1,278

Duport: N1,802

Emadeb: N1,805

Heyden: N1,278

Integrated: N1,277

Menj: N1,805

Quest: N1,278

Sahara: N1,277

Swift: N1,805

Techno Oil: N1,277

Port Harcourt

Aradel: N1,835

Bulk Strategic: N1,306

Matrix: N1,845

Sigmund: N1,850

T.S.L: N1,305

Calabar

Fynfield: N1,295

Northwest: N1,295

Sobaz: N1,300

Soroman: N1,295

Warri

A.Y.M Shafa: N1,810

First Fortune: N1,813

Matrix: N1,855

Nepal: N1,289

NIPCO: N1,816

Optima: N1,289

Parker: N1,295

Prudent: N1,290

Rain Oil: N1,315

Danmarna: N1,290

NNPC petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol has dropped by retail stations of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The review followed three days after Dangote Refinery also sloped down its petrol gantry price by N85 to N1,200 from N1,285.

Petrol is now selling for N1,255 per liter as against N1,330 showing a decrease of N75.

Source: Legit.ng