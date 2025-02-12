Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia Lanning's life and encouraging cancer journey

She was a fighter from day one. Some days were not great. They were really hard, I felt like it was always my job to try to put a smile on her face.

Sauphia Lanning, the wife of Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, has inspired many with her strength and resilience. She has been by Dan’s side throughout his coaching career while also battling cancer. Her journey is a testament to perseverance, faith, and the power of a strong support system.

Sauphia Lanning (L) and Dan Lanning (R) celebrate with a kiss after the Ducks won a football match at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo: @coachdanlanning (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Dan Lanning is an American college football coach who heads the University of Oregon coaching team.

Dan has been married to Sauphia Vorngsam Lanning since October 2009.

The couple's love story began at Outback Steakhouse in 2005.

Dan and Sauphia Lanning have three children; Caden, Titan and Kniles Lanning.

Profile summary

Full name Sauphia Vorngsam Lanning Gender Female Date of birth 20 June 1987 Age 38 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America Current residence Eugene, Oregon, United States of America Nationality American Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Daniel Arthur Lanning Children 3 High school North Kansas City High School College Northwest Missouri State University Profession Marketing Coordinator

Who is Dan Lanning's wife?

The former college football player is married to Sauphia Vorngsam, a marketing coordinator at H&R Block. The couple married on 17 October 2009, four years after meeting. In October 2024, the couple took to social media to celebrate their fifteenth wedding anniversary.

The couple met in 2005 while working at Outback Steakhouse in Liberty, Missouri. Since their wedding in 2009, they have been blessed with three sons; Caden, Titan Cohen and Kniles Lanning.

Top five facts about Sauphia Lanning. Photo: @sauphia /X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

During his first media conference as the Oregon Ducks head coach, Daniel acknowledged his wife's role in his career and the family. He said;

Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank my wife, Sauphia, my rock. It is hard to realize the sacrifices your family deals with in the coaching world. Sophia has been our head coach at home for so long, and she has won so many hats and done so many important things for our family to show her support.

He added;

It is crazy that our journey together started 16 years ago at Outback Steakhouse. I was a server, and she was a to-go girl, and next thing you know we're sitting here at Oregon. But I love you, admire your strength, and thank you.

Sauphia Lanning's age and background

Sauphia was born on 20 June 1987 in Kansas City, Missouri in the United States of America. Despite her growing fame, she has remained largely private about her upbringing and family history.

She attended North Kansas City High School where she graduated in 2005. Upon graduation, she joined the Northwest Missouri State University where she pursued further studies in Applied Advertising and Public Relations.

Career

As per her LinkedIn profile, Sauphia has accrued work experience in diverse career paths. While studying at Northwest, she worked in sales, marketing, and promotions at KNWT Channel 8 and Heartland View before joining the university's staff as a resident assistant.

Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia poses outdoors. Photo: @CoachDanLanning

Source: Twitter

She has also served the university as an editorial assistant for the Northwest Alumni Magazine. Between 2009 and 2010, she worked as an associate teacher in the Park Hill School District.

What happened to Sauphia Lanning?

In May 2016, Sauphia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer. The diagnosis came after she complained of persistent discomfort and pain in her right knee. After months of treatment consisting of rigorous chemotherapy and surgery, Sauphia Lanning was declared cancer-free.

In an interview with College Game Day, Sauphia recalled the love and care shown by Dan Lanning and the family. She said;

I was so sick. I was skinny. I was bald, and he never looked at me like I looked like anything other than Sauphia. He looked at me with the same eyes, the same adoration.

Her husband emotionally added;

I just kept trying to envision what my life and our kids' lives would look like without Sauphia and just knew that was not an option for us. It makes you grow in your faith, on your knees every night praying.

FAQs

Who is Dan Lanning? Lanning is an American college who heads the Oregon Ducks football program. Who is Sauphia Lanning? Sauphia Vorngsam Lanning is the wife of the Oregon football coach, Dan Lanning. What is Sauphia Lanning's nationality? The marketing specialist is an American. What is Dan Lanning's wife's ethnicity? Sauphia is an American of Southeast Asian descent. When did Dan Lanning get married? Lanning married Sauphia on 17 October 2009 in Richmond, Missouri. How many kids does Dan Lanning have? The college football coach has three children; Caden, Titan and Kniles Lanning. What kind of cancer did Dan Lanning's wife have? Sauphia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, on her right knee.

Dan Lanning's wife's life story paints a picture of courage as a cancer survivor. The love and care shared between her and her husband shine through in each aspect of the journey. Sauphia and her husband have three children; Caden, Titan and Kniles Lanning.

