A video of Ngozi Nwosu attending a movie premiere has surfaced online, and fans have been reacting to it

In the clip, the actress was seen wearing a floor-sweeping gown as she posed for the camera and spoke with a lady at the event

Many people speculated after seeing her appearance and suggested what they think might be wrong with her

Fans have expressed concern after seeing a recent video of Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu at a movie premiere.

The actress, who turned 60 a few years ago, was spotted at the Iyaloja movie premiere wearing a loose blue gown and matching headgear.

Reactions trail Ngozi Nwosu’s recent look at movie premiere. Photo credit@officialngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

She was seen speaking with a lady who came to hug her while they stood on the red carpet.

Some viewers noticed that her tummy appeared bigger than usual, which sparked speculations about her health. Although many agreed that she looked beautiful and was aging gracefully in her sky-blue outfit with red beads, others questioned if she was in perfect health.

Fans share observations about Ngozi Nwosu

Reacting to the video, some fans began asking questions about what might be wrong with the actress.

A few wondered if she had fibroids, while others jokingly suggested she may have eaten too much. Some blamed her tailor and criticised the style of the outfit she wore.

Others jokingly advised the actress to change her dressmaker because of how the gown looked on her.

Some social media users also suggested that Iro and Buba would have suited her better for the event.

Ngozi Nwosu trails over recent look at movie premiere. Photo credit@officialmgozinwosu

Source: Instagram

However, others defended the actress and called out those making negative comments. They noted that Ngozi Nwosu is already in her 60s and still looks good for her age.

Recall that a few years ago, the actress battled kidney disease and related health complications, which required treatment abroad.

It was reported at the time that her kidneys were leaking, and she had to be flown out of the country for urgent medical care.

Ngozi Nwosu later recovered and has since spoken publicly about her health struggles and survival.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Ngozi Nwosu

Here are comments below:

@ojomuyidefoluke shared:

"Did she get fibroid?"

@chinwe_unagha said:

"Her dress is lovely, and she looks so good, period."

@ifeorahokwie stated:

"The tailor needs to be changed."

@aeclothing_104_nigeria reacted:

"Let ur words be nice, big tummy means a lot, she might be battling fibroids, mama, you look good."

@hon_ldop_mapo_mab wrote:

"Is mama pregnant abi she just finished eating?"

@ewurumnneka commented:

"At this juncture, Buba will be better."

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic abuse

Legit.ng had reported that actress Ngozi Nwosu had opened up about her personal life and why she is not yet married despite being in her 60s.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she said that her man gave her an option and she had to make her choice.

She noted that she regretted it later on, but had to move on after thinking of the reason for leaving.

Source: Legit.ng