African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain condemned the party's presidential primary as a sham, demanding integrity from political leaders

Garba Wala alleged vote-buying and fraud during the ADC primary, revealing evidence of manipulation

He urged Atiku to renounce the corrupted primary results to uphold democratic values

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Garba Wali, has backed Rotimi Amaechi’s rejection of the results of the residential primary election.

Wala described the ADC presidential primary as "a brazen, shameless auction that betrayed every value the ADC promised to uphold."

Garba Wala urges Atiku to reject the corrupt ADC primary results. Photo credit: @atiku/Garba Wali/Rotimi Amaechi

Source: UGC

The core supporters of Ameachi's 2027 presidential bid monitored the ADC primary election in Gombe state.

He urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to distance himself from the "shameless auction."

"What we witnessed during the primary elections was not a democratic primary; it was a brazen, shameless auction that betrayed every value the ADC promised to uphold."

He stated this while reacting to the development in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

He called on Atiku to immediately wash his hands of what he described as "dirty, concocted primary election results."

Wala said ADC was involved in vote-buying and result-writing, the same thing they publicly criticize the ruling APC and INEC.

"The actors sent to conduct our own primaries became the very monsters we swore to fight."

He alleged that there is undisputed evidence of irregularities and voter disenfranchisement during the exercise.

He said the irregularities include the influx of hungry committee members, hotel situation room, weaponising religion and region against the poor, provocative regional Agenda, crude, audacious vote-buying, and victimization of new aspirants.

"Let us be completely clear about what is happening here: the primary beneficiary of these corrupt, engineered primaries is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. This is by no means a coincidence. This systemic manipulation is part of the very reason why several prominent, principled politicians ran out of the party in the first place. It has become painfully clear that Atiku is desperate and is willing to go to any length to secure his last chance at a just four-year tenure."

Wala said the so-called ADC presidential primary result is a forbidden fruit, stating that it is highly poisonous to democracy.

Atiku sends special message to Amaechi

Recall that Atiku wished Amaechi a Happy Birthday, praising his service and courage to Rivers State and Nigeria.

The birthday message comes amid controversy over the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary results.

Mixed reactions from Nigerians highlight political tensions surrounding Atiku's congratulatory post to Amaechi on his birthday.

Shehu Sani reacts as Amaechi rejects results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Shehu Sani commented on the rejection of the ADC presidential primaries results by Amaechi.

Mohammed Hayatudeen announced a boycott of the election results collation amid political tensions.

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to Peter Obi's foresight and political maneuvers.

Source: Legit.ng