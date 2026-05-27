President Tinubu urges Nigerians to embrace peace and unity during Eid al-Kabir celebrations

Vice President Shettima calls for political maturity and understanding as elections approach

Leaders emphasize tolerance, generosity, and respect for the rule of law among citizens

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have called on Nigerians to embrace peace, tolerance and unity as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid al-Kabir.

The leaders made the appeal on Wednesday, May 27, during separate Eid prayer gatherings in Lagos and Maiduguri, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence, national unity and mutual understanding among citizens.

Tinubu, Shettima Send Eid al-Fitr Message to Nigerians, "Quran Didn't Ask Us to Kill"

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Tinubu, who observed the Eid prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos, urged Nigerians to reject hatred, ethnic division and violence, insisting that no religion supports the killing of innocent people.

Tinubu calls for tolerance and generosity

Speaking shortly after the congregational prayers, the President described Eid al-Kabir as a period for reflection on sacrifice, obedience and compassion as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

“We thank Almighty Allah for making us witness another year of Eid-el-Kabir. We thank Him for His mercy, and we must learn from this season's lessons, namely, showing love to one another.

“No discrimination, no ethnicity, no hatred; we should share love and be generous to one another in a way that reflects the values of our country and humanity," Tinubu said.

He also stressed the importance of respecting the rule of law and promoting peaceful coexistence among Nigerians regardless of ethnic or religious differences.

“It is essential that we should be very tolerant and obedient to the wishes of Allah and the rule of law, which must guide our society,” the President added.

Tinubu: ‘Holy books do not support banditry’

Tinubu further condemned banditry and the taking of innocent lives, stating that such acts have no place in Islamic teachings or any holy book.

“Nowhere in the holy teachings does it say you should engage in banditry or take a human life. The sacrifice we speak of, even from the beginning of life, where we take these lessons, teaches us that a child was replaced with an animal. That is the value placed on human life," he said.

The President noted that Nigeria’s diversity should remain a source of strength rather than division, urging citizens to prioritise peace and national development above sectional interests.

Dignitaries join Eid prayers in Lagos

Among those who joined the President at the prayer ground were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, former governor Babatunde Fashola, Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

In his sermon, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, urged Muslims to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, generosity and unity.

He also prayed for wisdom and good health for the President while commending past leaders for their contributions towards national unity.

Shettima urges political maturity

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who observed the Eid prayers at the Ramat Square Eid Ground in Maiduguri, called on Nigerians to pray for peace and understanding as political activities intensify ahead of future elections.

“Our message to Nigerians is to continue praying for peace and for mutual understanding amongst all Nigerians. And as we enter the political phase, there is a need for maturity, forbearance, and generosity of spirit in our political interactions," Shettima said.

The Vice President urged politicians and citizens to place national interest above personal ambitions and partisan considerations.

He also appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the administration of President Tinubu, assuring citizens that the government remains committed to building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Eid-el-Kabir: Kano gov approves N20,000 Sallah package

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved a N20,000 Eid-el-Kabir goodwill package for Kano state civil servants.

The governor said the Eid package reflected his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of workers.

Source: Legit.ng