May Edochie has sparked reactions online after sharing a cryptic post that many followers interpreted as a stern warning.

The influencer took to social media to post photos of herself during what appeared to be a photoshoot.

In the images, she was seen holding a gun, creating a dramatic and intense atmosphere that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Alongside the photos, May shared a short but striking message that left many people guessing about its meaning.

“Just so you know, today is not a good day to look for my trouble,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Edochie received a grand welcome upon her arrival in Jamaica, as a large crowd of excited fans gathered at the airport to greet her.

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a video of the heartwarming moment on her Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse of the rousing reception organised in her honour.

In the trending clip, a lively dance troupe could be seen performing as soon as she stepped out, while supporters cheered loudly and rushed to welcome her.

Some fans presented her with a bouquet of flowers and special gifts, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement and celebration.

May Edochie explained that the trip marks the beginning of her long-awaited birthday vacation. Although she turned a year older in September last year, she explained that she is just now embarking on the celebratory trip, with Jamaica serving as her first stop.

Clearly overwhelmed by the love shown to her, she captioned the video with joyful words:

“Oh my… can your fans ever????? MayNation, una do this one ooooooo…….Jamaica is so much fun.”

Legit.ng also earlier reported that May was recently celebrated on national TV in her country, courtesy of one of her fans, known as May Nation.

Fans and supporters rallied around May, aka Queen May, on her birthday.

Recall that May's fanbase caused a stir on social media after they gifted her the sum of N1 million and a cow to celebrate her birthday.

A clip showed that May received a cow, N1 million, a cake, a bouquet, and other cash gifts from her fans.

She attempted to touch the cow, but some people cautioned her against doing so. At one point, the cow turned towards her and seemed to charge, prompting May to take to her heels.

They, however, took it to another level by celebrating her during a show on TVC, a national television station in the country.

The clip captured the moment the presenter gave a shout-out to May Edochie, celebrating her birthday.

May Edochie post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realiburess said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I’m behind you."

tochi_lifestyle said:

"Momma no pity Judy & Yinka.. their body suppose feel the procedure 🔥."

tyresetroy said:

"Please I've sent a case to your dm.. You need to handle it asap 😂😂😂😂."

queenkay1 said:

"Tell me where? Let me grab my gear... I know where to bury them lol!"

21forever said:

"Ahhhhh Inukwa 😂😂😂 All I need from you today is only 1 pack from your 6 packs 😂😂😂😂😂 Daalu 🙏."

kipsy_jay said:

"Who do anyhow go see anyhow 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

adewoyealice said:

"😂😂😂😂😂my queen 🙌👑. Enemy camp in trouble 😵‍💫😵‍💫."

faustina.chiamaka.9 said:

"I no won die yet, so I must obey your order my QM 👑🫶💕🙌🤣🤣🤣. But if they look for your trouble my Queen, pls alert your NATION 💪, becos we're always ready to fight & protect you my QM 💪💪🫶."

offical_diva_44 said:

"My queen u mean business 😂😂😂😂."

jennydulcet said:

"Who goes there? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 clear way for maama jare."

Source: Legit.ng