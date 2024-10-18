8 easiest tech skills to learn and potential career paths for each

Acquiring tech skills unlocks a world of opportunities. Master valuable skills in the field, from coding to graphic design, social media management to artificial intelligence, to unlock your potential and the possibility of exciting career paths. Here is a guide with the easiest tech skills and the right avenues to vibrant and fulfilling job opportunities.

Learning some basic tech skills can create opportunities for various careers. Photo: Yana Iskayeva (modified by author)

Tech skills encompass all in-demand abilities that can help you navigate the digital world around you. By equipping yourself with such skills, you open a world of possibilities across various industries, allowing you to enrich your current work or obtain better employment opportunities. The easiest tech skills to learn can provide a solid foundation for anyone looking to transition into the tech world.

Top 8 easiest tech skills to learn

Are you a beginner looking to enhance your skills, build your resume and earn better? While the world of tech is ever-evolving, there is no better time to dive into it than now. Gently ease your upskilling journey with these examples of the easiest digital skills to learn. Apart from enrolling in your local colleges and universities, the list below contains details of paced-learning options for each skill.

1. Cloud computing

Picture a vast virtual storehouse on the Internet, that is the basic definition of Cloud computing. As one of the most in-demand skills in the workplace, knowledge of cloud computing helps healthcare, service, transport, and tech industries have flexible, scalable, and cost-effective storage options.

Cloud platforms that you need to learn this skill include Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and Oracle. Many platforms offer these learning platforms are free.

Where to learn it

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals

Microsoft Learn

Amazon AWS Skill Builder

Google Cloud Training

2. Analytical skills

Data science and data analytics help industries understand and gain insights into data, allowing them to make decisions. Learning digital analytical skills allows you to examine and make sense of large data sets to draw conclusions and solve problems.

Digital analytics skills cover a variety of information technology sub-skills such as data mining, data visualisation, business intelligence analytics, market analysis, and engineering. Various analytical tools exist, giving you the option of specializing in the most in-demand tool.

Where to learn it

Local colleges and universities

General Assembly

LinkedIn Learning

Grow With Google—Data Analytics Certificate & Training

DataCamp

IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate program

3. Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel proficiency opens opportunities in data analysis, finance, and administration. Photo: grinvalds

Learning Microsoft Excel is fundamental as it is the most commonly used tool in digital analytics. Excel spreadsheets offer industries user-friendly interfaces for visualising and tracking large data sets. It also ranks highly as one of the most valuable skills to learn.

Where to learn it

LinkedIn Learning

W3Schools

Udemy

4. Basic HTML and CSS

Basic HTML, HTML5 and CSS are easy scripting languages used in web development to create, structure and control web applications and pages. Knowledge of these skills can usher you into the exciting world of entrepreneurship or collaboration with other developers.

To learn basic scripting languages, you can enrol on various online platforms offering free or affordable courses. Other programming languages that you will also find helpful to use are Python, Java, JavaScript, C#, and C/C++.

Where to learn it

W3Schools' HTML and CSS tutorial

Codeacademy's HTML & CSS courses and tutorials

FreeCodeCamp

Microsoft Learn—HTML and CSS for beginners

5. Basic photo and video editing

Learning photo and video editing skills ushers you into an exceptionally competitive and evolving industry. This is the perfect start in your journey to becoming a graphic designer.

The perfect candidate for these skills must be adaptable, self-motivated, attentive to detail, and familiar with editing programs or software. Equipping yourself with these skills will be useful in your upskilling journey and in fulfilling your entrepreneurship dreams.

To learn the ins and outs of video editing, you can use an array of free tools, such as iMovie and Windows Movie Maker. While you can have a self-taught experience, below are course details for these skills.

Where to learn it

University of Colorado Boulder: Art of Visual Storytelling Specialization

LearnQuest: Mastering Final Cut Pro

Skillshare: Online Photo Editing Classes

Udemy: Video Editing For Beginners

Digital Photography School: Photo Editing for Beginners

6. Digital marketing

Learning digital marketing opens doors to diverse online business opportunities. Photo: Sakchai Vongsasiripat

Marketing has been revolutionised by digital marketing, a component that uses digital platforms and media to target a local or global audience and promote brands, products, or services. In it, you could diversify your skills and become a social media marketing strategist.

To achieve expert-level digital marketing, you need to develop your data analysis, brand development, technology, and social media proficiency, as well as your search engine marketing and optimisation skills.

Where to learn it

HubSpot Academy: Digital Marketing Certification Course

Grow With Google—Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate

Udemy: The Complete Digital Marketing Course

7. UX and UI

UX and UI skills refer to aptitudes in the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) digital design components. These components dictate and enhance a user's interaction with a website or app and their overall experience.

UI involves identifying problems with the user interface, aesthetics, and interactivity of the product. On the other hand, UX focuses on enhancing the overall user experience by improving usability, accessibility, and satisfaction during interactions with the product.

Where to learn it

Google UX Design Professional Certificate

8. Artificial Intelligence

Studying AI opens opportunities in robotics, machine learning, and data analysis. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev

The world of Artificial Intelligence is consistently making significant strides in almost all aspects of human life. Its ability to streamline nearly all work processes in service, manufacturing and creative industries makes learning it a top skill to learn in 2024.

According to Forbes, the most in-demand AI skills that offer new career opportunities include training, implementing, integrating, interpreting and managing AI systems.

Where to learn it

Local colleges and universities

Coursera Generative AI for Everyone

IBM Skillbuild Free Artificial Intelligence Course

Microsoft GitHub Artificial Intelligence for Beginners

What tech skill is easiest to learn?

Learning Computer Science is the first step to becoming an expert in information technology. However, one of the easiest tech skills to learn is HTML (HyperText Markup Language). HTML is the foundation for building websites and is relatively straightforward, making it accessible for beginners. With just a basic understanding of its structure, you can start creating simple web pages.

Which tech career is the easiest?

The easiest tech skill to learn for beginners is web development, particularly front-end development. With a focus on languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can create visually appealing websites without needing extensive technical knowledge.

Which tech skill is most in demand?

One of the most in-demand tech skills today is data analysis. As organizations increasingly rely on data to drive decision-making, professionals who can analyze and interpret data are highly sought after. Skills in tools like Excel, SQL, and data visualization software such as Tableau or Power BI are especially valuable. Additionally, knowledge of programming languages like Python or R can further enhance your marketability in this field.

What are the easiest tech skills to learn with no experience?

The easiest tech skills to learn include HTML/CSS for web design, basic graphic design using tools like Canva, and data entry with spreadsheets. Additionally, familiarizing yourself with social media management and email marketing platforms can be done quickly. Learning the fundamentals of SEO and Microsoft Excel can also enhance your employability in various roles.

Learning the easiest tech skills can significantly boost your employability and confidence in the digital world. Mastering foundational skills like HTML/CSS, basic graphic design, and data entry positions you for various opportunities in the tech industry.

