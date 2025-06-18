Odion Ighalo is one of the richest Nigerian footballers, having enjoyed a career that has spanned 20 years

Ighalo began his career in Nigeria and also played in Norway, Italy, England, China, Spain and Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-based forward is reputable for splashing his cash on fashion, cars and expensive travels and lifestyles

Odion Ighalo is one of the richest Nigerian footballers and shows off his high taste in fashion and luxury cars befitting of his status on social media.

Ighalo has enjoyed a career of about 20 years as a professional footballer after beginning his career as a 16-year-old at former Nigeria Premier Football League side Osun United.

Odion Ighalo playing for Manchester United against Brighton. Photo by Matt Dunham.

Source: Getty Images

He has travelled and played football all over the world, having made appearances for clubs in Norway, Spain, Italy, England, China and currently in Saudi Arabia.

His biggest move was playing for Manchester United from January 2020 to June 2021, a move he described as a dream come true, having supported the club since childhood.

Eight years of his career have been equally spent in China and Saudi Arabia, where he most have acquired most of his wealth, particularly when the Chinese Super League recruited players from Europe and paid them considerably high wages.

He will be out of contract at Al-Wehda by June 30, 2025 and is unlikely to continue after the club were relegated to the second division of the Saudi football league.

Odion Ighalo’s car collection

According to Car Mart, unlike many other celebrities, Ighalo didn't spend too much on cars, but he does own some very luxurious and expensive ones.

He reportedly owns a White Range Rover Velar, which is worth about ₦60 million. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, estimated to cost around ₦100 million for models between 2019 and 2021.

The former Granada forward also owns a Rolls-Royce, which he acquired in 2022 after leaving Manchester United for a staggering ₦210 million. He has previously been spotted with a Bentley worth ₦45 million.

Ighalo speaks about his winning formula

Ighalo’s career progressed financially from earning ₦15,000 per month to earning millions monthly, and he believes paying his tithe was his winning formula.

He claimed he started paying his tithe as a 16-year-old during his time at Julius Berger FC and was really tested when he first moved to China in 2017.

Odion Ighalo won the CFA Cup during his time with Shanghai Shenhua in China. Photo by Fred Lee.

Source: Getty Images

“Devil wanted to play with me when I went to China, and I’m earning big money, and I saw 10% of my tithe. The devil was playing with my mind. I thought about it. Month end, I got my salary, I did not send money yet,” he said on Rash4Christ Podcast.

He added that he overcame the temptation through prayer, and God told him not to change the winning formula.

Super Eagles stars celebrate Ighalo

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles players celebrated Ighalo during his 36th birthday party hosted at his Lekki mansion, and it was attended by some national team stars.

Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Paul Onuachu, Frank Onyeka, amongst others, were at the party and gave their senior man a guard of honour for his entry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng