Mompha Junior's net worth: What does he do for a living?

Mompha Junior is the son of flamboyant internet personality Mompha Senior. He has attracted the attention of many people by sharing pictures of his lavish lifestyle on social media. So what does he do, and how much is he worth?

Nigerian celebrity kid Mompha Junior at a park (L). Junior is standing in front of a yellow supercar (R). Photo: @mompha.junior on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mompha Junior gained attention by flaunting his luxurious life on social media. Since he is too young to have acquired significant wealth, many have wondered where he derives his income. His father, a Bureau De Change business owner and internet personality, is no different, as he also displays his riches on social media.

Profile summary

Full name Muhammed Awal Mustapha Nickname Mompha Junior Gender Male Date of birth 29 April 2012 Age 12 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria/Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Ismailia Mustapha (Mompha Senior) Siblings 1 Net worth ₦15 million – ₦500 million

Mompha Junior’s biography

Mompha Junior was born Muhammed Awal Mustapha in Lagos, Nigeria, into the family of Ismailia Mustapha, better known as Mompha Senior. He is the eldest child in the family and has a younger singer named Fatima. His mother’s real name is unknown, but she is famous on social media as Cash Madam, as her husband often refers to her.

Where does Mompha Junior live now? The rich Nigerian celebrity kid resides with his family in Lagos, Nigeria and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mompha Junior’s parents

Mompha Junior’s father is Nigerian tycoon businessman Ismailia Mustapha. Ismailia Mustapha is best known as Mompha Senior on social media, where he has amassed a significant fan following. He lives an affluent life and often showcases his opulence on his social media pages.

What is Mompha Senior’s source of wealth? According to Glusea and Creeb Hills, his net worth is alleged to be approximately $50 million. He is believed to have earned his wealth from a Bureau De Change business in Lagos, Nigeria, before venturing into other business investments. Senior was once a close associate of ostentatious Nigerian Ramon Olorunwa Abbas Hushpuppi, famous as Ray Hushpuppi, but they reportedly fell apart.

Mompha Junior’s mother is often described as a Muslim businesswoman. Not much is known about her except that she has two children with Mompha Senior and occasionally appears in her husband’s social media pictures.

How old is Mompha Junior?

Five facts about Mompha Junior. Photo: @mompha.junior on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Mompha Junior’s age is 12 years as of 2024. The celebrity kid was born on 29 April 2012. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Mompha Junior do for a living?

Mompha Junior is young and seemingly has no job or established career path. However, he is alleged to be one of the wealthiest kids in the world, thanks to expensive gifts from his rich father, Ismailia Mustapha.

Mompha Junior’s net worth

According to Auto Evolution, Icons of Indian Business, and Gist Lover, the celebrity kid’s net worth is alleged to be between ₦150 million and ₦500 million. He seemingly does not have an activity that generates his income but depends on his father’s expensive gifts.

Mompha Junior’s house and cars

The rich celebrity kid reportedly owns two luxury mansions. When he was six, he became a first-time house owner after his father, internet celebrity Mompha Senior, gifted him an expensive mansion. Four years later, when he turned ten, his father gifted him a second lavish house as a birthday present. As reported by Mirror, Ismailia Mustapha took to Instagram to congratulate his son and emphasised the importance of home ownership, writing:

Homeownership is a feeling that makes life's daily grind worth facing. It reassures you that after all the ups and downs, you have a place to go to. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms. Congrats, my son, on your new home. Your birthday gift from Daddy.

The rich celebrity kid also allegedly owns a few expensive supercars. He has posted pictures on his Instagram page while standing in front of a Lamborghini Aventador and a cream Bentley Flying Spur.

What happened to Mompha Junior’s father?

In January 2022, Ismailia Mustapha was arrested and arraigned in a Nigerian court alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge. The charges included money laundering, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, failure to disclose assets and properties, and possession of documents containing false pretence.

The flamboyant internet personality pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail. In September 2022, the court ordered the commencement of his trial in absentia as he failed to appear before the court. Rumours of his rearrest emerged in 2023, but Ismailia Mustapha dismissed them through Instagram Live. He reportedly said:

Contrary to the recent publication in most media platforms in Nigeria that I, Mompha, was rearrested by the EFCC. I want to use this medium to expose the corrupt and mischievous commission again that I was neither rearrested nor am I in their custody. I hereby urge the commission to desist from this insensible media trial and stop misleading people through the press/media that I am in your custody and would produce me before the court on July 3.

Fast facts about Mompha Junior

What is Mompha Junior’s real name? The celebrity kid was born Muhammed Awal Mustapha. When was Mompha Junior born? He was born on 29 April 2012 and is 12 years old as of 2024. Who are Mompha Junior’s parents? His father is Ismailia Mustapha, famous as Mompha Senior, a flamboyant internet personality, while his mother is only known as Cash Madam on Instagram. Where does Mompha Junior live? He splits his time between Lagos, Nigeria and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. How did Mompha Junior become a billionaire? The celebrity kid acquired his wealth through gifts from his father. Even though he is referred to as the youngest billionaire in the world, his net worth is below a billion. Does Mompha Junior have a private jet? Although he travels worldwide in a private jet, he does not own one. Does Mompha Junior own a mansion? He reportedly owns two mansions. His father gifted him the first one when he was six and the second one when he turned ten. How much is Mompha Junior worth? The rich kid’s net worth is alleged to range between ₦150 million and ₦500 million.

Mompha Junior gained fame as the son of flamboyant internet personality Mompha Senior. Although young, he is wealthy and has not stopped displaying his opulence on social media. His wealth is believed to have come from his father through gifts. The rich celebrity kid resides in Lagos and Dubai with his family members.

Legit.ng recently published Isabela Merced’s biography. She is an American actress, singer, and songwriter. Her role as CJ Martin in 100 Things to Do Before High School propelled her to fame, and she has been featured in several other films and TV series.

Isabela Merced has been in the US entertainment scene since 2013 when she made her acting debut. Since then, she has starred in over 40 films and TV series, drawing interest from many. Read her biography to discover her net worth, source of income, and personal details.

Source: Legit.ng