Angel Smith has confirmed that she is in a relationship with a female partner, sharing a post about their wedding online

Fans were surprised when rumors circulated that the reality star was dating a woman

Her wedding invitation was shared online, and she responded to a critic about her relationship

Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, Angel Smith, has announced that her white wedding with her female partner is coming up very soon.

The couple trended a few weeks ago when news emerged that they were getting married. A wedding ring and a marriage certificate also circulated online, but the reality star remained silent. However, she recently flaunted her ring on her finger.

In another post making the rounds online, Angel shared her white wedding invitation card. The post included the hashtag #Tunmisangel2026, as they invited guests to wear black and celebrate their love.

Angel Smith reacts to comments about wedding

In a collage post, the former housemate slammed a critic over a comment about her choice of wedding color. She asked if the person was even a guest who would wear such a color.

Another critic questioned if no man was good enough for her, and Angel reacted angrily, telling the person to shut up.

Recall that a few years ago, BBNaija’s Angel Smith sparked pregnancy rumours while dating fellow reality star Soma.

She shared a pregnancy emoji on Instagram, prompting fans to congratulate her and even tag Soma, asking if he was the father.

Here is the Instagram post about Angel’s wedding below:

What fans said about Angel Smith's post

What fans said about Angel Smith's post

@real_ugom stated:

"I’m confused, legally married to her wife? Who’s the wife and who’s the husband?"

@__azomta shared:

"So this is really true?? I honestly thought it was a joke fr."

@jamiuharleemarh commented:

"Until she started having pains of not seeing a man, come ask me the pain I'm going through. Ndi ala."

@ mrceo_77 wrote:

"She doesn't really care about the relationship, so long as money is coming out, she's good to go."

@2610kitchen shared:

"Wait! It’s not cruise? She’s actually serious?"

@realebydarling stated:

"I no wan here domestic violence ,them sabi jealousy next thin na beating."

@callmesasha13 wrote:

"Imagine her mum inviting all her friends to her daughters wedding, how she wan even take tell her friends say na girl her daughter wan marry."

