The 10 richest women in Nigeria, from business tycoons to industry leaders
The richest women in Nigeria are redefining success across various industries. Icons such as Folorunsho Alakija, Hajia Bola Shagaya, and Daisy Danjuma illustrate how leadership, strategic thinking, and lasting impact have elevated them to the top tier of Nigeria’s wealth creators.
- Key takeaways
- From vision to fortune: The 10 richest women in Nigeria
- 10. Diezani Alison‑Madueke — $500 million
- 9. Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala — $550 million
- 8. Stella Oduah — $600 million
- 7. Mo Abudu — $650 million
- 6. Bimbo Alase — $650 million–$750 million
- 5. Stella Chinyelu Okoli — $850 million
- 4. Fifi Ekanem Ejindu — $850 million
- 3. Daisy Danjuma — $900 million
- 2. Bola "Hajia" Shagaya — $950 million
- 1. Folorunsho Alakija — $1 billion
- Who is the richest female tycoon in Nigeria?
Key takeaways
- Folorunsho Alakija has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, built through oil with Famfa Oil and investments in fashion, real estate, and printing.
- Bola Shagaya's estimated $950 million fortune stems from her diverse investments in oil and gas, real estate, banking, and various other businesses.
- Stella Okoli, founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, has a reported net worth of $850 million.
From vision to fortune: The 10 richest women in Nigeria
In compiling the list of Nigeria's richest women, we used reported net worth estimates, keeping in mind that these values are subject to change over time due to new developments and fluctuations. The figures are based on publicly available information and reputable sources, including The Guardian and Forbes Africa.
Name
Net worth
Folorunsho Alakija
$1 billion
Bola “Hajia” Shagaya
$950 million
Daisy Danjuma
$900 million
Fifi Ekanem Ejindu
$850 million
Stella Chinyelu Okoli
$850 million
Bimbo Alase
$650 million–$750 million
Mo Abudu
$650 million
Stella Oduah
$600 million
Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala
$550 million
Diezani Alison‑Madueke
$500 million
10. Diezani Alison‑Madueke — $500 million
- Full name: Diezani Alison-Madueke
- Date of birth: 6 December 1960
- Age: 65 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria
- Profession: Politician, businesswoman
Diezani is the daughter of Chief Frederick Abiye Agama. She was appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation in 2007 and later transferred to the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in 2008.
In April 2010, she became Nigeria’s first female Minister of Petroleum Resources, and in November 2014, she was elected the first woman to serve as President of OPEC. Despite facing allegations of corruption, her wealth and assets have continued to place her among the wealthiest women in Nigeria.
9. Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala — $550 million
- Full name: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Date of birth: 13 June 1954
- Age: 71 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Ogwashi‑Uku, Nigeria
- Profession: Economist
Okonjo-Iweala is a global finance expert, economist, and international development professional with over four decades of experience across Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. In March 2021, she became the first woman and first African to be appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Earlier in her career, Ngozi served two non-consecutive terms as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance from 2003 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2015. She also briefly served as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2006.
8. Stella Oduah — $600 million
- Full name: Stella Oduah Ogiemwonyi
- Date of birth: 5 January 1962
- Age: 63 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria
- Profession: Politician
Stella is a politician who studied in the United States, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Administration. After returning to Nigeria, she joined the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and, in 1992, founded Sea Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd (SPG).
In July 2011, she was appointed Minister of Aviation under President Goodluck Jonathan, a position she held until February 2014.
7. Mo Abudu — $650 million
- Full name: Mosunmola "Mo" Abudulisten
- Date of birth: 11 September 1964
- Age: 61 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Media mogul, philanthropist
Mo Abudu is a leading media mogul and one of the wealthiest women in Nigeria. She began her media journey in 2006 with the talk show Moments with Mo, which helped establish her influence in the industry.
In 2013, Mo founded EbonyLife TV, a network that now broadcasts across more than 49 African countries, as well as the UK and the Caribbean. Over the years, EbonyLife has established major partnerships with global media giants, including Sony Pictures Television, AMC Networks, and Netflix.
6. Bimbo Alase — $650 million–$750 million
- Full name: Bimbo Alase
- Date of birth: 1970s
- Age: 50–55 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Nigeria
- Profession: Businesswoman
Bimbo is a Nigerian entrepreneur and business leader. She pursued her education in the United Kingdom. Upon returning to Nigeria, she ran a small gift and beauty shop called Glamour in Apapa, Lagos, before transitioning into the furniture retail business.
In 1994, she founded Leatherworld, a furniture and interior design company, starting as a modest outlet in Ikoyi, Lagos. The brand later expanded to showrooms in Abuja and Ikeja GRA, as well as a flagship location, The Concourse Place in Lekki.
In 2005, in collaboration with the Italian brand NIERI, Leatherworld launched The Concourse Industry, a furniture assembly and manufacturing plant in the Calabar Free Trade Zone.
5. Stella Chinyelu Okoli — $850 million
- Full name: Stella Chinyelu Okoli
- Date of birth: 1944
- Age: 81 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Kano, Nigeria
- Profession: Pharmacist, philanthropist, entrepreneur
Stella Okoli is a pharmacist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. After graduating, she worked in several pharmaceutical institutions, including Middlesex Hospital, Boots the Chemists Ltd in London, and Pharma-Deko Plc in Nigeria.
In January 1977, the Nigerian philanthropist founded Emzo Chemists Ltd, a small retail pharmacy in Somolu, Lagos. The business was formally incorporated as Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in 1984. Following the tragic death of her son in 2005, she established the Chike Okoli Foundation (COF) in 2006.
4. Fifi Ekanem Ejindu — $850 million
- Full name: Offiong Ekanem Ejindu
- Date of birth: 1962
- Age: 63 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Ibadan, Nigeria
- Profession: Architect, businesswoman, philanthropist
Ejindu is a businesswoman, architect, and philanthropist. She founded the Starcrest Group of Companies in 1995, a diversified conglomerate active in real estate development, architectural design, and construction. The group also operates in the oil and gas sector, project management, and investment ventures.
Fifi is also the CEO of Building Support Systems. She launched the African Arts and Fashion Initiative in 2013, a platform dedicated to celebrating and promoting African arts, fashion, and creative talent worldwide.
3. Daisy Danjuma — $900 million
- Full name: Daisy Ehanire Danjuma
- Date of birth: 6 August 1952
- Age: 73 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Benin City, Nigeria
- Profession: Politician, entrepreneur
Daisy is a Nigerian businesswoman, politician, and philanthropist. She began her legal career as a State Counsel with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice. During her NYSC, Daisy also served as a pioneer legal counsel to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria. In 2003, she was elected senator for Edo South, serving until 2007.
Beyond politics, Daisy has held corporate roles, including chairperson and executive vice chairperson of South Atlantic Petroleum Limited (SAPETRO) and chairperson of May & Baker Nigeria Plc. She is also actively involved with the TY Danjuma Foundation.
2. Bola "Hajia" Shagaya — $950 million
- Full name: Hajia Bola Muinat Shagayalisten
- Date of birth: 10 October 1959
- Age: 66 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria
- Profession: Businesswoman, fashion enthusiast
Bola Shagaya, an entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast, began her career in the audit department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In 1983, she left to start her own business, importing and selling photographic materials. Bola is known for introducing the Konica brand to Nigeria and the West African region.
Over the years, Shagaya has built a diversified business portfolio as the founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International, with interests spanning photography, oil and gas, real estate, and banking. Her key companies include Fotofair (Nigeria) Limited, Practoil Limited, and Voyage Oil and Gas Limited. Bola Shagaya's net worth is reportedly $950 million.
1. Folorunsho Alakija — $1 billion
- Full name: Folorunsho Alakijalisten
- Date of birth: 15 July 1951
- Age: 74 years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria
- Profession: Businesswoman, author, philanthropist, former fashion designer,
Folorunsho Alakija is a businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashion entrepreneur, with a reported net worth of $1 billion. She began her career in 1974 as an executive secretary in Lagos. Alakija later worked in banking and corporate administration at the First National Bank of Chicago and the International Merchant Bank of Nigeria.
Alakija launched Supreme Stitches, which was later rebranded as The Rose of Sharon House of Fashion. She is the Group Managing Director of The Rose of Sharon Group, which encompasses fashion, printing, and promotional companies, including Digital Reality Prints Ltd.
In the oil and gas sector, Folorunsho Alakija serves as executive vice chairman of Famfa Oil Limited. In 2008, she founded the Rose of Sharon Foundation.
Who is the richest female tycoon in Nigeria?
Folorunsho Alakija remains Nigeria's richest woman, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, earned through investments in oil and gas, fashion, and real estate.
The richest women in Nigeria demonstrate how ambition and innovation drive success. From Folorunsho Alakija in oil to Mo Abudu in media and Stella Okoli in pharmaceuticals, they have built remarkable fortunes while inspiring the next generation of female entrepreneurs.
