Depots across Nigeria lower petrol prices in response to Dangote Refinery's pricing adjustments

Lagos, Warri, and Calabar see competitive price cuts among petroleum suppliers

Intensifying competition in Nigeria's fuel market may lead to consumer benefits in the future

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Depot owners across Nigeria’s major petroleum distribution hubs have slashed petrol prices following a fresh pricing adjustment by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, triggering a wave of competition in the country’s downstream fuel market.

The new adjustments, which took effect across several private depots, show operators lowering their Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) loading prices in response to shifting market dynamics and the growing influence of large-scale domestic refining.

New petrol prices emerges at depots as dealers crash rates to rival Dangote Refinery. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Industry analysts say the move signals intensifying competition among fuel suppliers as marketers increasingly compare depot loading costs with Dangote Refinery’s ex-gantry price before deciding where to buy.

Data monitored by petroleumprice.ng on March 11, 2026, showed that several depots reviewed their rates downward in a bid to attract independent marketers seeking the most competitive supply prices.

Lagos depots lead price adjustments

Lagos, Nigeria’s busiest petroleum distribution hub, recorded some of the most notable price revisions as multiple depots adjusted their loading rates.

At the Nipco Plc depot, petrol was sold at ₦1,085 per litre, while the Swift depot offered PMS at ₦1,075 per litre, making it one of the cheapest rates recorded in the Lagos axis.

Meanwhile, the Aiteo Group depot priced its petrol at ₦1,080 per litre, further reinforcing the trend of competitive pricing among operators in the region.

Market observers say the Lagos price cuts reflect a strategic effort by depot owners to maintain relevance as fuel marketers increasingly weigh their supply options between private depots and large domestic refiners.

Warri depots join the price war

In the Warri distribution hub, depots also adjusted their petrol loading prices as competition spread beyond Lagos.

Zamson depot sold PMS at ₦1,125 per litre, while Sayas depot priced its product slightly lower at ₦1,123 per litre.

Though slightly higher than the Lagos rates, the Warri adjustments still represent a shift toward more competitive pricing in the region’s fuel supply market.

Industry players note that regional logistics, transportation costs, and storage expenses often influence depot pricing differences across locations.

Calabar depots align pricing

In Calabar, depot operators appeared to adopt a more uniform pricing structure.

Dozzy depot, Mainland depot, and Alkanes depot each sold petrol at ₦1,130 per litre, suggesting a stable pricing trend within the region.

Analysts say such alignment sometimes occurs when supply levels and operational costs are relatively similar among operators in a particular hub.

Port Harcourt depot maintains a similar rate

In the Port Harcourt axis, Sigmund depot also priced petrol at ₦1,130 per litre, matching the prevailing rates recorded in Calabar.

The consistency across both regions highlights the influence of logistics and supply chain factors on depot pricing decisions.

Growing competition in Nigeria’s fuel market

Industry observers say the latest price adjustments underscore a growing shift in Nigeria’s petroleum supply landscape, particularly following the emergence of large domestic refining capacity, The Guardian reports.

The Dangote Refinery, widely regarded as one of the largest refining facilities in Africa, has significantly reshaped the competitive dynamics of Nigeria’s downstream sector.

With marketers now comparing depot prices against refinery ex-gantry rates, depot owners are increasingly compelled to adjust their pricing strategies to remain attractive to buyers.

Experts believe the intensified competition could ultimately benefit consumers if the price reductions filter through the distribution chain to retail filling stations.

Private depots announce new prices as Dangote crashes prices by N100 Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As Nigeria’s fuel market continues to evolve, analysts say the coming months may witness further price adjustments as operators compete for market share in an increasingly competitive petroleum supply environment.

NNPC increases petrol prices by N118

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has raised the price of petrol in Lagos from N1,050 to N1,230 per litre in Lagos.

The new price adjustement was mplement on Tuesday, March 10 and it is the fourth increase in just one week following the recent increase from N932 to N1,050 per litre.

The new prices come shortly after Dangote Petroleum Refinery raised its ex-depot petrol price to N1,175 on Monday, March 9.

Source: Legit.ng