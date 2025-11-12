The top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time are Battle on Everybody Loves Jenifa (₦1,882,553,548), A Tribe Called Judah (₦1,404,187,806), and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (₦636,129,120). These movies are known for rich storytelling, thus captivating the audience worldwide. They mirror the society and the Nigerian culture and reflect the everyday experiences of people.

The highest-earning Nollywood movie of all time is Everybody Loves Jenifa , with a total gross of ₦1,882,553,548 .

, with a total gross of . Other highest-grossing Nollywood movies include A Tribe Called Judah (₦1,404,187,806), Omo Ghetto: The Saga (₦636,129,120), and The Wedding Party (₦452,288,605).

(₦1,404,187,806), (₦636,129,120), and (₦452,288,605). The first 3 highest-earning Nollywood movies are directed by the Nigerian filmmaker, Funke Akindele.

Top-10 highest-grossing Nollywood movies

In compiling this list of the highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time, factors such as publicly reported earnings, verified cinema distribution data, and updates from reputable Nigerian entertainment outlets were considered. The figures reflect available information as of the latest reporting period and may change over time as new films are released or revenue records are updated.

Nollywood Movie Director (s) Gross Everybody Loves Jenifa Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye ₦1,882,553,548 A Tribe Called Judah Funke Akindele ₦1,404,187,806 Battle on Buka Street Funke Akindele, Tobi Makinde ₦668,423,056 Omo Ghetto: The Saga Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz ₦636,129,120 Alakada: Bad and Boujee Adebayo Tijani ₦500,000,000 The Wedding Party Kemi Adetiba ₦452,288,605 The Wedding Party 2 Niyi Akinmolayan ₦433,197,377 Chief Daddy Niyi Akinmolayan ₦387,540,749 Queen Lateefah Adeoluwa Owu ₦365,517,443 Reel Love Kayode Kasum ₦354,008,97

10. Reel Love

Gross: ₦354,008,975

₦354,008,975 Release date: 14 February 2025

14 February 2025 Main stars: Timini Egbuson, Funke Akindele, Dakore Egbuson-Akande,

Timini Egbuson, Funke Akindele, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Directed by: Kayode Kasum

Kayode Kasum’s Reel Love takes the tenth position in the top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time. It has a total gross of over ₦354 million. According to an Instagram post by the Nigerian fashion designer Swanky Jerry, it grossed ₦99.2 million after three days of its release, earning it the title of Nollywood’s Strongest Opening of All Time.

Reel Love made a remarkable milestone when it grossed ₦303 million in five weeks, becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood movie for five consecutive weeks. It tells a story of a famous relationship influencer, Tomide, who pretends to be in a relationship with Rachel to save his career.

9. Queen Lateefah

Gross: ₦365,517,443

₦365,517,443 Release date : 27 September 2024

27 September 2024 Main stars: Femi Adebayo, Wumi Toriola

Femi Adebayo, Wumi Toriola Directed by: Adeoluwa Owu

Queen Lateefah is a Nollywood film directed by Adeoluwa Owu and produced by Ope Ajayi and Wumi Toriola. It was released on 27 September 2024 and earned ₦57.7 million in its first weekend. It earned ₦150 million within 12 days of its release. According to Guardian Nigeria News, the film grossed ₦350 million two months after its release.

The movie tells a story of a businesswoman, Lateefah, who lives a fake life to achieve a higher social status. Her lies come to an end when she meets a successful businessman and they fall in love. The film brings out the themes of lies, deception, and ambition, making the story more interesting. It features Femi Adebayo and Wumi Toriola as main stars.

8. Chief Daddy

Gross: ₦387,540,749

₦387,540,749 Release date: 14 December 2018

14 December 2018 Main stars: Dakore Akande, Bisola Aiyeola, Taiwo Obilaye, Funke Akindele

Dakore Akande, Bisola Aiyeola, Taiwo Obilaye, Funke Akindele Directed by: Niyi Akinmolayan

Earning an impressive gross of over ₦387 million, Niyi Akinmolayan film, Chief Daddy takes the eighth position in the list of the highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time. The Nigerian filmmaker who also directed The Wedding Party 2 featured some of the best actors and actresses, such as Funke Akindele and Dakore Akande, to make this film a success.

The Nigerian comedy-drama was released on 14 December 2018 and opened with ₦42.6 million in the weekend of its release. Chief Daddy earned ₦300 million in its first month of its release. It tells a story of billionaire industrialist Chief Beecroft, whose demise brings his extended family together to hear his will.

7. The Wedding Party 2

Gross: ₦433,197,377

₦433,197,377 Release date: 17 December 2017

17 December 2017 Main stars: Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Daniella Down

Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Daniella Down Directed by: Niyi Akinmolayan

Niyi Akinmolayan’s The Wedding Party 2 is also among the top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time, earning over ₦433 million. It was released in 2017, and one week after its release, it had crossed ₦100 million.

In 2017, it became the second-highest-grossing Nollywood film, and it held the record of the fastest ₦400 million until 2020.

This direct sequel to the 2016 movie, The Wedding Party, continues a story with a new wedding, which brings chaos because Nonso accidentally proposes to his British girlfriend. The romantic comedy drama highlights the clash of cultures, class differences, and traditions.

6. The Wedding Party

Gross: ₦452,288,605

₦452,288,605 Release date: 8 December 2016

8 December 2016 Main stars: Adesu Etomi-Wellington, Banky W

Adesu Etomi-Wellington, Banky W Directed by: Kemi Adetiba

The Wedding Party, a romantic comedy, is the sixth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time with an impressive gross of ₦452 million. It was directed by Nigerian filmmaker and television director Kemi Adetiba and released on 8 December 2016. The romantic comedy became the highest-grossing Nollywood movie in 2016.

The film’s lavish setting and an interesting storyline contributed to its commercial success. It is about a wedding celebration for a couple that leads to chaos due to past relationships, family conflicts, and a secret.

5. Alakada: Bad and Boujee

Gross: ₦500,000,000

₦500,000,000 Release date: 20 December 2024

20 December 2024 Main stars: Toyin Abraham, Bimbo Ademoye, Ini Edo

Toyin Abraham, Bimbo Ademoye, Ini Edo Directed by: Adebayo Tijani

Alakada: Bad and Boujee is a Nollywood film released on 20 December 2024. It falls fifth on the top-highest-grossing Nollywood movies list. Starring Ini Edo, Bimbo Ademoye, and Toyin Abraham, the film has earned ₦500 million.

According to an Instagram post by Nollywmag, the comedy drama recorded an impressive gross of ₦134 million within its first week of release.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani, the comedy-drama follows an interesting storyline of a woman whose glamorous reputation is based on lies. She creates a fake personality, and her web of deceit starts falling apart.

4. Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Gross: ₦636,129,120

₦636,129,120 Release date: 25 December 2020

25 December 2020 Main stars: Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele Directed by: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz

Directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, Omo Ghetto: The Saga falls number 4 in the list of top highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time. The movie has earned over ₦636 million since its release on 25 December 2020. It grossed ₦124.17 million in its opening weekend, and after one week it had reached over ₦187.15 million.

Despite the movie being released during the COVID-19 pandemic, it shocked many by staying at the top of the Nigerian box office for four consecutive weeks. Omo Ghetto: The Saga follows the story of a street thug, Lefty, portrayed by Funke Akindele. She reunites with her peaceful twin sister, separated at birth by a series of dramatic twists.

3. Battle on Buka Street

Gross: ₦668,423,056

₦668,423,056 Release date: 16 December 2022

16 December 2022 Main stars: Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson

Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson Directed by: Funke Akindele, Tobi Makinde

Battle on Buka Street is a Nollywood movie directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde. It is also one of the top highest-grossing movies of all time. Released on 16 December 2022, it has earned over ₦668 million at the Nigerian box office. The movie shocked many as it reached ₦164.57 one week after its release.

The movie’s storyline contributed to its success. It features rivalry between two half-sisters, which begins in their childhood and escalates when they become adults. They open a food business on the same street and start competing.

2. A Tribe Called Judah

Gross: ₦1,404,187,806

₦1,404,187,806 Release date: 15 December 2023

15 December 2023 Main stars: Funke Akindele, Genoveva Umeh, Tobi Makinde, and Timini Egbuson

Funke Akindele, Genoveva Umeh, Tobi Makinde, and Timini Egbuson Directed by: Funke Akindele

A Tribe Called Judah comes second in the list with over ₦1.4 billion box office gross. The movie was released on 15 December 2023, and by the end of 2023, it had reached ₦854.3 million. It features prominent Nollywood actors and actresses, including Funke Akindele, who is the director, Tobi Makinde, and Timini Egbuson.

According to BBC, A Tribe Called Judah became the first Nollywood movie to earn over ₦1 billion at the domestic box office, making it the highest-earning film by January 2024. The movie is about Jedidah, a single mother, and her five sons, the Judahs. Jedidah faces a life-threatening illness, and the family has to come together to pay for her treatment.

1. Everybody Loves Jenifa

Gross: ₦1,882,553,548

₦1,882,553,548 Release date: 13 December 2024

13 December 2024 Main stars: Funke Akindele, Patience Ozokwor, Jackie Appiah

Funke Akindele, Patience Ozokwor, Jackie Appiah Directed by: Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye

Everybody Loves Jenifa tops the list of the highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time. The movie has earned over ₦1.88 billion since it was released on 13 December 2024. The movie, which was directed by actress Funke Akindele, broke the record and still leads the chart. As per BellaNaija, it hit the ₦1 billion mark 19 days after it was released.

Everybody Loves Jenifa is about Jenifa and her friends, who face a deadly substance scandal. She faces challenges with her charity work due to the scandal and has to risk everything to protect her reputation and life. The movie features famous actors like Patience Ozokwor and Funke Akkindele.

What is the ranking of Nollywood in the world?

According to This Day Live, Nollywood ranks as the second-fastest-growing movie industry globally. The CEO of First-Generation Mortgage Bank, Dr. Young-Tobi Ekechi, stated that Nollywood has a financial value of $6.4 billion, making it the fastest-growing industry after Hollywood.

Who is the queen of the box office in Nigeria?

Funke Akindele is the Queen of the Box Office in Nigeria due to her record-breaking success as a filmmaker. Her film Everybody Loves Jenifa is the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time. She is also the director of A Tribe Called Judah, which is the second-highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time.

What is the highest-grossing nigerian movie of all time?

The highest-grossing Nigerian movie of all time is Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa. It has earned over ₦1.88 billion. It became the first Nollywood film to cross the ₦1.5 billion mark.

These top highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time have earned millions and billions of naira. The top in the list is Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, followed by A Tribe Called Judah, also by Funke Akindele. These highest-earning movies feature prominent Nollywood actors who have contributed to their success.

