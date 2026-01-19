Elon Musk’s wealth continues to climb rapidly, bringing him nearer to a $1 trillion valuation.

He now has nearly $500 billion more than Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person.

The increase is driven by SpaceX’s higher valuation, potential public offering speculation, and renewed Tesla stock options.

The combined net worth of the world’s top 10 richest men has soared past $2.4 trillion in 2026, led by Elon Musk, whose fortune has reached an unprecedented $714.2 billion.

Data from Forbes billionaire index showed that Musk now holds nearly $500 billion more than Larry Page, the world’s second-richest individual, as his wealth continues to surge.

This list of the world’s richest men is based on individual net worth as of January 2026. The rankings include billionaires whose fortunes are publicly verifiable.

Overview of the richest men in the world

Ranking Name Net worth (2026) 1 Elon Musk $714.2 billion 2 Larry Page $257.7 billion 3 Jeff Bezos $251.4 billion 4 Larry Ellison $242.6 billion 5 Sergey Brin $237.8 billion 6 Mark Zuckerberg $226.5 billion 7 Bernard Arnault & family $193.9 billion 8 Jensen Huang $162.5 billion 9 Warren Buffett $147.5 billion 10 Amancio Ortega $147.0 billion

Richest men in the world: top 10 list

10. Amancio Ortega – $147.0 billion

Date of birth: 28 March 1936

28 March 1936 Age: 89 years

89 years Country of origin: Spain

Spain Source of wealth: Retail, fashion, real estate Ortega is the founder of Inditex, the parent company of Zara. He has transformed the fashion industry with AI-driven logistics, on-demand production, and sustainable supply chains. Ortega also invests in real estate worldwide.

9. Warren Buffett – $147.5 billion

Date of birth: 30 August 1930

30 August 1930 Age: 95 years

95 years Country of origin: United States

United States Source of wealth: Investments, energy, finance Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has expanded into energy, healthcare, and tech investments. His disciplined financial strategies and long-term vision have sustained his billionaire status.

8. Jensen Huang – $162.5 billion

Date of birth: 17 February 1963

17 February 1963 Age: 63 years

63 years Country of origin: Taiwan/United States

Taiwan/United States Source of wealth: Semiconductors, AI, robotics Nvidia CEO Huang revolutionized AI and robotics hardware, creating chips that power global AI infrastructure. His innovations make Nvidia critical to the modern tech supply chain.

7. Bernard Arnault & family – $193.9 billion

Date of birth: 5 March 1949

5 March 1949 Age: 77 years

77 years Country of origin: France

France Source of wealth: Luxury goods Arnault heads LVMH, with brands including Louis Vuitton and Dior. He has integrated digital luxury and virtual couture into the business, while expanding sustainable and high-growth ventures.

6. Mark Zuckerberg – $226.5 billion

Date of birth: 14 May 1984

14 May 1984 Age: 41 years

41 years Country of origin: United States

United States Source of wealth: Social media, AI, hardware Zuckerberg transformed Meta into a hardware and AI powerhouse, with holographic AR devices, Llama 4 AI, and automation driving new revenue streams.

5. Sergey Brin – $237.8 billion

Date of birth: 21 August 1973

21 August 1973 Age: 52 years

52 years Country of origin: Russia/United States

Russia/United States Source of wealth: Technology, AI, robotics Brin’s wealth comes from Alphabet and its AI ventures, including Waymo autonomous cars and high-altitude cargo transport projects, as well as private tech investments.

4. Larry Ellison – $242.6 billion

Date of birth: 17 August 1944

17 August 1944 Age: 81 years

81 years Country of origin: United States

United States Source of wealth: Software, AI, enterprise infrastructure Ellison leads Oracle and invests in AI supercomputing, databases, and vertical farming projects. His innovations support AI development and global enterprise needs.

3. Jeff Bezos – $251.4 billion

Date of birth: 12 January 1964

12 January 1964 Age: 62 years

62 years Country of origin: United States

United States Source of wealth: E-commerce, space, logistics Bezos owns Amazon and Blue Origin. His wealth is fueled by AI-driven logistics, Project Kuiper broadband, and the commercialization of space through Orbital Reef.

2. Larry Page – $257.7 billion

Date of birth: 26 March 1973

26 March 1973 Age: 52 years

52 years Country of origin: United States

United States Source of wealth: Technology, AI, energy Page co-founded Google and invests heavily in AI and nuclear fusion energy projects. Alphabet’s AI-driven services, including cloud platforms and generative tools, drive his fortune.

1. Elon Musk – $714.2 billion

Date of birth: 28 June 1971

28 June 1971 Age: 54 years

54 years Country of origin: South Africa/United States

South Africa/United States Source of wealth: Space, automotive, AI, neurotechnology. Musk leads Tesla and SpaceX. His fortune is mainly from SpaceX, with Starlink and AI ventures boosting his net worth to over $700 billion, making him the richest individual in history.

Rabiu rejoins the Bloomberg index

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Abdul Samad Rabiu's net worth stands at $8.82 billion.

He is currently ranked as the 395th richest man in the world, overtaking more than 200 other billionaires on the global list.

Rabiu is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, one of Nigeria's largest industrial conglomerates.

