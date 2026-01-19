Meet the 10 Richest Men in 2026: Net Worths and Their Sources of Wealth
- Elon Musk’s wealth continues to climb rapidly, bringing him nearer to a $1 trillion valuation.
- He now has nearly $500 billion more than Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person.
- The increase is driven by SpaceX’s higher valuation, potential public offering speculation, and renewed Tesla stock options.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The combined net worth of the world’s top 10 richest men has soared past $2.4 trillion in 2026, led by Elon Musk, whose fortune has reached an unprecedented $714.2 billion.
Data from Forbes billionaire index showed that Musk now holds nearly $500 billion more than Larry Page, the world’s second-richest individual, as his wealth continues to surge.
This list of the world’s richest men is based on individual net worth as of January 2026. The rankings include billionaires whose fortunes are publicly verifiable.
Overview of the richest men in the world
Ranking
Name
Net worth (2026)
1
Elon Musk
$714.2 billion
2
Larry Page
$257.7 billion
3
Jeff Bezos
$251.4 billion
4
Larry Ellison
$242.6 billion
5
Sergey Brin
$237.8 billion
6
Mark Zuckerberg
$226.5 billion
7
Bernard Arnault & family
$193.9 billion
8
Jensen Huang
$162.5 billion
9
Warren Buffett
$147.5 billion
10
Amancio Ortega
$147.0 billion
Richest men in the world: top 10 list
10. Amancio Ortega – $147.0 billion
- Date of birth: 28 March 1936
- Age: 89 years
- Country of origin: Spain
- Source of wealth: Retail, fashion, real estate Ortega is the founder of Inditex, the parent company of Zara. He has transformed the fashion industry with AI-driven logistics, on-demand production, and sustainable supply chains. Ortega also invests in real estate worldwide.
9. Warren Buffett – $147.5 billion
- Date of birth: 30 August 1930
- Age: 95 years
- Country of origin: United States
- Source of wealth: Investments, energy, finance Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has expanded into energy, healthcare, and tech investments. His disciplined financial strategies and long-term vision have sustained his billionaire status.
8. Jensen Huang – $162.5 billion
- Date of birth: 17 February 1963
- Age: 63 years
- Country of origin: Taiwan/United States
- Source of wealth: Semiconductors, AI, robotics Nvidia CEO Huang revolutionized AI and robotics hardware, creating chips that power global AI infrastructure. His innovations make Nvidia critical to the modern tech supply chain.
7. Bernard Arnault & family – $193.9 billion
- Date of birth: 5 March 1949
- Age: 77 years
- Country of origin: France
- Source of wealth: Luxury goods Arnault heads LVMH, with brands including Louis Vuitton and Dior. He has integrated digital luxury and virtual couture into the business, while expanding sustainable and high-growth ventures.
6. Mark Zuckerberg – $226.5 billion
- Date of birth: 14 May 1984
- Age: 41 years
- Country of origin: United States
- Source of wealth: Social media, AI, hardware Zuckerberg transformed Meta into a hardware and AI powerhouse, with holographic AR devices, Llama 4 AI, and automation driving new revenue streams.
5. Sergey Brin – $237.8 billion
- Date of birth: 21 August 1973
- Age: 52 years
- Country of origin: Russia/United States
- Source of wealth: Technology, AI, robotics Brin’s wealth comes from Alphabet and its AI ventures, including Waymo autonomous cars and high-altitude cargo transport projects, as well as private tech investments.
4. Larry Ellison – $242.6 billion
- Date of birth: 17 August 1944
- Age: 81 years
- Country of origin: United States
- Source of wealth: Software, AI, enterprise infrastructure Ellison leads Oracle and invests in AI supercomputing, databases, and vertical farming projects. His innovations support AI development and global enterprise needs.
3. Jeff Bezos – $251.4 billion
- Date of birth: 12 January 1964
- Age: 62 years
- Country of origin: United States
- Source of wealth: E-commerce, space, logistics Bezos owns Amazon and Blue Origin. His wealth is fueled by AI-driven logistics, Project Kuiper broadband, and the commercialization of space through Orbital Reef.
2. Larry Page – $257.7 billion
- Date of birth: 26 March 1973
- Age: 52 years
- Country of origin: United States
- Source of wealth: Technology, AI, energy Page co-founded Google and invests heavily in AI and nuclear fusion energy projects. Alphabet’s AI-driven services, including cloud platforms and generative tools, drive his fortune.
1. Elon Musk – $714.2 billion
- Date of birth: 28 June 1971
- Age: 54 years
- Country of origin: South Africa/United States
- Source of wealth: Space, automotive, AI, neurotechnology. Musk leads Tesla and SpaceX. His fortune is mainly from SpaceX, with Starlink and AI ventures boosting his net worth to over $700 billion, making him the richest individual in history.
Rabiu rejoins the Bloomberg index
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Abdul Samad Rabiu's net worth stands at $8.82 billion.
He is currently ranked as the 395th richest man in the world, overtaking more than 200 other billionaires on the global list.
Rabiu is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, one of Nigeria's largest industrial conglomerates.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.