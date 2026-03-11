The UK Government has set out strict rules for schools in 2026, listing nine items that pupils must not bring onto school grounds

These measures are designed to protect children and ensure schools remain safe learning environments

Parents are expected to be informed of any search carried out on their child, along with the outcome and any sanctions applied

Banned Items in Schools

In 2026, the following items are strictly prohibited:

Weapons

Alcohol

Illegal drugs

Stolen goods

Tobacco products

Pornograph images

Fireworks

Anything that has been, or is likely to be, used to cause injury or commit an offence

Anything banned in the school rules

School searches for banned items

Schools have the right to search pupils if staff believe they may have a banned item. According to the guidance by the government:

“The member of staff should always try to get your child’s cooperation before searching them. If your child does not cooperate, the staff member may still search them if there’s a risk of serious harm.”

Key points about searches:

Searches must be carried out by a staff member of the same gender as the child.

A witness should be present, ideally of the same gender, unless urgent action is needed to prevent harm.

Pupils cannot be asked to remove clothing other than outerwear, such as coats.

Metal detectors in schools

Schools are allowed to use metal detectors. Pupils may be asked to walk through one even if there is no suspicion of carrying a weapon. If a pupil refuses, staff may carry out a search instead.

Informing parents

Parents must always be told if a search has taken place. This includes details of the outcome and any sanctions applied.

Confiscating items

Staff can confiscate items if:

The item is banned.

It poses a risk to any person.

It is evidence relating to an offence.

Confiscation may also be used as a sanction under school rules.

These rules by UK government highlight the importance of parents and pupils understanding what is not allowed in schools. By following the guidance, families can help ensure a safe and supportive environment for learning.

See the full list on UK government's platform here.

