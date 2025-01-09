What is the biggest SUV in the world? Top 10 largest SUVs ranked

When it comes to SUVs, size often matters. The largest SUVs in the world offer comfort and impressive interior space that can fit entire families, big engines for towing, and cutting-edge technology. But what is the biggest SUV in the world? This post highlights the top ten largest SUVs in the world.

The 2024 Chevrolet Suburban (L), 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV (C) and Jeep Grand Wagoneer L (R). Photo: @WilsonCoMtrs, @FrankDoe101, @GdlPrueba on X (modified by author)

To create this list of the biggest SUVs in the world, we considered the car's exterior dimensions (length, width, height, and wheelbase), cargo volume, seating capacity, and overall weight. The ranking was based on reliable sources such as Automobile Catalog, MotorTrend, Car and Driver and automotive reviews.

Top 10 largest SUVs

Have you ever wondered what the biggest SUV in the world is? SUVs are some of the most impressive and expensive cars on the road, known for their size, power, and versatility. Here is a list of the top 10 biggest SUVs in the world.

Name Length Width Height 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV 227'' (576.6cm) 81'' (206 cm) 76'' (193) Jeep Grand Wagoneer L 226.7'' (576 cm) 83.6'' (212.3 cm) 75.6'' (192 cm) 2024 Chevrolet Suburban 225.7'' (573.3 cm) 81.1'' (206 cm) 75.7'' (193 cm) 2024 GMC Yukon XL 225.2'' (572 cm) 81'' (206 cm) 76.5'' (194.31 cm) Lincoln Navigator L 221.9'' (564 cm) 79.9'' (203 cm) 76.4'' (194 cm) 2024 Ford Expedition MAX 221.9'' (564 cm) 79.9'' (203 cm) 76.4'' (194 cm) 2024 Jeep Wagoneer 214.7'' (545.3 cm) 84.1'' (214 cm) 75.6'' (192 cm) 2024 Cadillac Escalade 211.9'' (538.2 cm) 81.1'' (206 cm) 76.7'' (195 cm) 2025 Infiniti QX80 211.2'' (536.4 cm) 80.0'' (203.2 cm) 76.6-77.9'' (195 - 198 cm) 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe 210.7'' (535 cm) 81.0'' (206 cm) 75.8'' (193 cm)

1. 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD Premium Luxury display. Photo: Jetcityimage

Length : 227'' (576.6cm)

: 227'' (576.6cm) Width : 81'' (206 cm)

: 81'' (206 cm) Height : 76'' (193)

: 76'' (193) Wheelbase : 134.1'' (341 cm)

: 134.1'' (341 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 142.8 cubic feet

: 142.8 cubic feet Seating capacity : 8 passengers

: 8 passengers Curb weight: 6,200 Ibs (2812 kg)

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV stands out as one of the largest SUVs in the world, with large dimensions and great versatility. It is 227 inches long, 81 inches wide, and 76 inches tall, giving it a bold and powerful look. Its extended wheelbase of 134.1 inches ensures a smooth and spacious ride.

Inside, the Escalade ESV has a cargo space of up to 142.8 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded, making it ideal for families or trips. It can seat up to eight people and weigh about 6,200 pounds.

2. Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer delivers the size, room, luxury, and power buyers seek in the high-end, mega-SUV class. Photo: @cole_marzen on X (modified by author)

Length : 226.7'' (576 cm)

: 226.7'' (576 cm) Width : 83.6'' (212.3 cm)

: 83.6'' (212.3 cm) Height : 75.6'' (192 cm)

: 75.6'' (192 cm) Wheelbase : 130'' (330 cm)

: 130'' (330 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 112.9 cubic feet

: 112.9 cubic feet Seating capacity : 8 passengers

: 8 passengers Curb weight: 6,420 Ibs (2912 kg)

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer L is a premium SUV with a longer wheelbase and rear overhang than the standard Grand Wagoneer, providing more interior space and cargo room. It is 226.7 inches long, 83.6 inches wide, and 75.6 inches tall.

This big and luxurious SUV is made for comfort and adventure and can seat up to eight people. When the rear seats are folded, the maximum cargo space is 112.9 cubic feet. It weighs about 6,420 pounds and combines Jeep’s off-road capability with high-end materials and modern technology, making it perfect for family trips or everyday driving.

3. 2024 Chevrolet Suburban

Chevrolet Suburban is a true giant in the world of SUVs, measuring 225.7 inches in length. Photo: DarthArt

Length : 225.7'' (573.3 cm)

: 225.7'' (573.3 cm) Width : 81.1'' (206 cm)

: 81.1'' (206 cm) Height : 75.7'' (193 cm)

: 75.7'' (193 cm) Wheelbase : 134.1'' (340.6 cm)

: 134.1'' (340.6 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 144.7 cubic feet

: 144.7 cubic feet Seating capacity : 9 passengers

: 9 passengers Curb weight: 5,800 Ibs (2630.8 kg)

The 2024 Chevrolet Suburban is another large, versatile and reliable SUV known for its reliability, spacious interior, and advanced technology. Designed for families and adventures, it measures 225.7 inches in length, 81.1 inches in width, and 75.7 inches in height. Its wheelbase is 134.1 inches.

The 2024 Chevrolet Suburban has a smooth ride and a massive cargo space of 144.7 cubic feet. It is renowned for its spacious interior, which offers seating for up to nine people, depending on the arrangement. Its curb weight is about 5,800 pounds, making it a good option for long trips, heavy loads, or everyday use.

4. 2024 GMC Yukon XL

GMC Yukon XL is ideal for road trips, with ample storage space and maximum towing ability. Photo: Artistic Operations

Length : 225.2'' (572 cm)

: 225.2'' (572 cm) Width : 81'' (206 cm)

: 81'' (206 cm) Height : 76.5'' (194.31 cm)

: 76.5'' (194.31 cm) Wheelbase : 134.1'' (341 cm)

: 134.1'' (341 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 144.7 cubic feet

: 144.7 cubic feet Seating capacity : 8 passengers

: 8 passengers Curb weight: 5,800–6,200 Ibs (2631 - 2812 kg)

The 2024 GMC Yukon XL is a large SUV built for families and people who need lots of space. It is 225.2 inches long, 81 inches wide, and 76.5 inches tall. This SUV's wheelbase is 134.1 inches, which helps provide a smooth and comfortable ride.

The Yukon XL can seat up to eight people and has a huge cargo space of 144.7 cubic feet when the back seats are folded. It weighs between 5,800 and 6,200 pounds, making it strong and big. This SUV has a roomy interior and advanced features, making it great for long trips, family outings, or carrying lots of luggage.

5. Lincoln Navigator L

Lincoln Navigator L provides more room for passengers, with seating for up to eight people. Photo: @karenchiiie on X (modified by author)

Length : 221.9'' (564 cm)

: 221.9'' (564 cm) Width : 79.9'' (203 cm)

: 79.9'' (203 cm) Height : 76.4'' (194 cm)

: 76.4'' (194 cm) Wheelbase : 131.6

: 131.6 Cargo volume (max) : 120.2 cubic feet

: 120.2 cubic feet Seating capacity : 8 passengers

: 8 passengers Curb weight: 6,056 lbs (2747 kg)

The 2024 Lincoln Navigator L is a big, luxurious SUV that is perfect for families and long trips. The first Lincoln model was released in 1997, and since then, it has undergone some modifications, transforming it into a more modern and comfortable vehicle.

This big SUV is known for its spaciousness and impressive size, measuring 221.9 inches in length. It can seat up to eight people and offers up to 120.2 cubic feet of cargo space when the back seats are folded down, making it one of the top choices for those seeking a luxury SUV with both size and performance.

6. 2024 Ford Expedition MAX

The Expedition MAX offer generous space to accommodate all your family’s belongings. Photo: @HaldemanFordCar on X (modified by author)

Length : 221.9'' (563.6 cm)

: 221.9'' (563.6 cm) Width : 79.9'' (203 cm)

: 79.9'' (203 cm) Height : 76.4'' (194 cm)

: 76.4'' (194 cm) Wheelbase : 131.6'' (334.3 cm)

: 131.6'' (334.3 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 121.5 cubic feet

: 121.5 cubic feet Seating capacity : 8 passengers

: 8 passengers Curb weight: 5,793 lbs (2627.7 kg)

The 2024 Ford Expedition MAX is the extended version of the Ford Expedition, offering even more interior room and a larger seating capacity of up to nine passengers. It is 221.9 inches and is designed for families who need lots of space.

Inside, the Expedition MAX can seat up to eight people and provides up to 121.5 cubic feet of cargo space when the back seats are folded. This SUV is perfect for long trips, carrying luggage, or simply enjoying plenty of space for everyone.

7. 2024 Jeep Wagoneer

A two-tone coloured Jeep Wagoneer cruising in a financial district. Photo: Artistic Operations

Length: 214.7'' (545.3 cm)

214.7'' (545.3 cm) Width : 84.1'' (214 cm)

: 84.1'' (214 cm) Height : 75.6'' (192 cm)

: 75.6'' (192 cm) Wheelbase : 123'' (312.4 cm)

: 123'' (312.4 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 116.7 cubic feet

: 116.7 cubic feet Seating capacity : 8 passengers

: 8 passengers Curb weight: 6,000 Ibs (2721.6 kg)

The 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the biggest and best-appointed SUV in Jeep's expansive stable. It combines luxury, space, and rugged off-road capability. With its 214.7-inch length and roomy interior, it is perfect for families or long trips.

The Wagoneer also offers a large cargo area and can seat up to 8 people, making it a great option for those needing extra space. It also features premium materials, state-of-the-art technology, and versatile cargo space for family and adventure needs.

8. 2024 Cadillac Escalade

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade is known for its luxurious features, cutting-edge technology, and powerful V8 engine options. Photo: @AngelAnon12 on X (modified by author)

Length : 211.9'' (538.2 cm)

: 211.9'' (538.2 cm) Width : 81.1'' (206 cm)

: 81.1'' (206 cm) Height : 76.7'' (195 cm)

: 76.7'' (195 cm) Wheelbase : 120.9'' (307 cm)

: 120.9'' (307 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 121 cubic feet

: 121 cubic feet Seating capacity : 7 passengers

: 7 passengers Curb weight: 6,000 Ibs (2721.6 kg)

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade is a large, luxurious, and expensive vehicle that stands out for its style and comfort. At 211.92 inches long, it is distinguished by its luxurious features, cutting-edge technology, and powerful V8 engine options.

It is also known for its extended wheelbase, which provides an even more spacious interior compared to the standard Escalade. This SUV can seat up to seven people and has up to 121 cubic feet of cargo space when the rear seats are folded.

9. 2025 Infiniti QX80

The Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV marketed by Nissan's luxury division Infiniti. Photo: @CarReviewExpert on X (modified by author)

Length : 211.2'' (536.4 cm)

: 211.2'' (536.4 cm) Width : 80.0'' (203.2 cm)

: 80.0'' (203.2 cm) Height : 76.6-77.9'' (195 - 198 cm)

: 76.6-77.9'' (195 - 198 cm) Wheelbase : 121.1'' (308 cm)

: 121.1'' (308 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 95.1 cubic feet

: 95.1 cubic feet Seating capacity : 7-8 passengers

: 7-8 passengers Curb weight: 5900–6100 lbs (2676 - 2767 kg)

The Infiniti QX80, previously branded the Infiniti QX56 until 2013, is another full-size luxury SUV marketed by Nissan's luxury division Infiniti. It is a top choice for those seeking a blend of power, style, and luxury in a large SUV.

The Infiniti QX80 measures 211.2 inches long and offers a spacious interior with seating for up to eight passengers. Its design emphasizes premium comfort with high-quality materials, state-of-the-art technology, and advanced safety features.

10. 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

A portrait of a Chevy Tahoe SUV travelling in a downtown financial district. Photo: Artistic Operations

Length : 210.7'' (535 cm)

: 210.7'' (535 cm) Width : 81.0'' (206 cm)

: 81.0'' (206 cm) Height : 75.8'' (193 cm)

: 75.8'' (193 cm) Wheelbase : 120.9'' (307 cm)

: 120.9'' (307 cm) Cargo volume (max) : 122.9 cubic feet

: 122.9 cubic feet Seating capacity : 8 passengers

: 8 passengers Curb weight: 5866 lbs (2661 kg)

The Chevrolet Tahoe is a popular full-size SUV that combines robust performance with practical design. It measures 210.7 inches in length, making it slightly smaller than its sibling, the Suburban, but still large enough to offer ample interior space. It has three rows of seats and can accommodate seven to eight people

This SUV is ideal for long trips, carrying luggage, or just enjoying a lot of space for family and friends. It has advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology.

What full-size SUV has the most room?

The Chevrolet Suburban is often considered the full-size SUV with the most room. It offers a spacious interior, large cargo space, and comfortable seating for up to nine passengers.

What is the biggest-selling SUV in the world?

According to Statista, the Tesla Model Y is currently the biggest-selling SUV (51.2%) in the world, closely followed by the Toyota RAV4.

What is considered a full-size SUV?

A full-size SUV has three rows of seats and can accommodate seven to nine passengers. Some popular full-size SUVs are the Ford Expedition and the Explorer.

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV stands as the biggest SUV in the world. Other largest SUVs include the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L and the 2024 Chevrolet Suburban. These sports utility vehicles are designed to provide comfort, space, and utility, making them perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who loves a commanding presence on the road.

