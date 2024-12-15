What's the fastest motorcycle in the world? Top 12 speediest bikes

Are you a speed enthusiast who wants to know the fastest motorcycle in the world? The world of fast motorcycles takes speed a notch higher with high-performance, record-breaking bikes. They are not only fast but also display remarkable engineering with their design. Here is a compilation of high-speed motorcycles.

Kawasaki Ninja H2R (L), Dodge Tomahawk (C), and MTT Y2K Turbine Superbike (R) are the top fastest motorcycles. Photo: @KawasakiNinjaH2R, @Carrogen, @MTT-y2k on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. It is important to understand our methodology and the principles that govern our ranking processes. This list has been compiled using data from various reputable sources, including Slash Gear, Top Speed, and Cycle World.

Fastest motorcycle in the world

The fastest motorcycles in the world showcase cutting-edge engineering and blistering speeds due to their powerful engines and designs. They are some of the best productions from top auto manufacturers, such as Ducati, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Dodge.

Motorcycle Power Speed Dodge Tomahawk 500 horsepower (370 kW) 420 mph (676 km/h) Kawasaki Ninja H2R 310 horsepower (230 kW) 249 mph (400 km/h) MTT Y2K Turbine Superbike 320 horsepower (240 kW) 227 mph (365 km/h) Lightning LS-218 200 horsepower (150 kW) 218 mph (351 km/h) Ducati Superleggera V4 234 horsepower (174 kW) 210 mph (338 km/h) Suzuki Hayabusa 190 horsepower (142 kW) 194 mph (312 km/h) BMW S1000RR 205 horsepower (153 kW) 188 mph (303 km/h) Honda CBR1100XX 164 horsepower (122 kW) 188 mph (303 km/h) Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R 190 horsepower (140 kW) 186 mph (299 km/h) MV Agusta F4 1000R 174 horsepower (130kW) 184 mph (296 km/h) Yamaha YZF-R1 198 horsepower (148 kW) 180 mph (290 km/h) Aprilia RSV 1000 R 139 horsepower (104 kW) 173 mph (278 km/h)

12. Aprilia RSV 1000 R

Aprilia RSV 1000 R was manufactured by Aprilia in 2004. Photo: @modernclassicsuperbikes on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Aprilia

: Aprilia Year of manufacture : 2004

: 2004 Power : 139 horsepower (104 kW)

: 139 horsepower (104 kW) Fuel capacity : 18 litres

: 18 litres Weight : 408 pounds (185 kg)

: 408 pounds (185 kg) Top speed: 173 mph (278 km/h)

This superbike was first manufactured by Aprilia in 2004, following the Aprilia RSV Mille. The Aprilia RSV 1000 R’s top speed is 173 mph (278 km/h), courtesy of its 139 horsepower (104 kW) v-twin engine and aerodynamic design. Its other versions are the RSV 1000 R Factory and RSV 1000 R Nera, a limited edition.

11. Yamaha YZF-R1

The Yamaha YZF-R1 is powered by an advanced 998cc CP4 engine. Photo: @MånsBjörk on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Yamaha Motor Company

: Yamaha Motor Company Year of manufacture : 1998

: 1998 Power : 198 horsepower (148 kW)

: 198 horsepower (148 kW) Fuel capacity : 17 litres

: 17 litres Weight : 419 pounds (190 kg)

: 419 pounds (190 kg) Top speed: 180 mph (290 km/h)

The Yamaha YZF-R1 was released in 1998 by Yamaha Motor Company and has undergone updates over the years. The motorcycle has been featured among the best performers, capable of attaining a maximum speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). It has a powerful and advanced 998cc CP4 engine with cross-plane crankshaft technology.

10. MV Agusta F4 1000R

The MV Agusta F4 1000R's speed is attributed to its aerodynamic design and lightweight. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : MV Agusta

: MV Agusta Year of manufacture : 2006

: 2006 Power : 174 horsepower (130kW)

: 174 horsepower (130kW) Fuel capacity : 17 litres

: 17 litres Weight : 423 pounds (192 kg)

: 423 pounds (192 kg) Top speed: 184 mph (296 km/h)

This sleek design motorcycle manufactured by MV Agusta is a high performer with a maximum speed of 184 mph (296 km/h). It is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 16-valve engine that produces 174 horsepower (130kW). The superbike’s incredible speed is attributed to its high horsepower engine, aerodynamic design and lightweight.

9. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R's key features include a 4-cylinder engine and premium onboard electronics. Photo: @kawasaki on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Kawasaki Motorcycle & Engine Company

: Kawasaki Motorcycle & Engine Company Year of manufacture : 2006

: 2006 Power : 190 horsepower (140 kW)

: 190 horsepower (140 kW) Fuel capacity : 22 litres

: 22 litres Weight : 593 pounds (269 kg)

: 593 pounds (269 kg) Top speed: 186 mph (299 km/h)

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R was first produced in 2006 by Kawasaki Motorcycle & Engine Company. This superbike boasts incredible features, including a digitally fuel-injected 1,441cc in-line 4-cylinder engine, premium onboard electronics, and a unique monocoque aluminium frame. The bike’s top speed is 186 mph (299 km/h).

8. Honda CBR1100XX

The Honda CBR1100XX, manufactured in 1996, is also known as the Super Blackbird. Photo: @RobertPrimack on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Honda

: Honda Year of manufacture : 1996

: 1996 Power : 164 horsepower (122 kW)

: 164 horsepower (122 kW) Fuel capacity : 23 litres

: 23 litres Weight : 492 pounds (223 kg)

: 492 pounds (223 kg) Top speed: 188 mph (303 km/h)

The Honda CBR1100XX, famous as the Super Blackbird, was produced by Honda between 1996 and 2007. It was once the fastest, with a top speed of 188 mph (303 km/h), until the Suzuki Hayabusa outperformed it. Its high performance is attributed to state-of-the-art engineering, including aerodynamic design and a 164 horsepower (122 kW) engine.

7. BMW S1000RR

The BMW S1000RR is a preferred superbike for racers and performance enthusiasts. Photo: @takashi.andre.1 on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : BMW Motorrad

: BMW Motorrad Year of manufacture : 2009

: 2009 Power : 205 horsepower (153 kW)

: 205 horsepower (153 kW) Fuel capacity : 16.5 litres

: 16.5 litres Weight : 434 pounds (197 kg)

: 434 pounds (197 kg) Top speed: 188 mph (303 km/h)

The BMW S1000RR, manufactured by BMW Motorrad, is a high-performance sports bike with a top speed of 188 mph (303 km/h). Its high performance is attributed to cutting-edge technology combining an aerodynamic design and a powerful engine of 205 horsepower (153 kW). The superbike is an excellent choice for professional racers and performance enthusiasts.

6. Suzuki Hayabusa

The Suzuki Hayabusa is known for its abundant power, agility, and majestic presence. Photo: @thebikeshopracing on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Suzuki

: Suzuki Year of manufacture : 1999

: 1999 Power : 190 horsepower (142 kW)

: 190 horsepower (142 kW) Fuel capacity : 20 litres

: 20 litres Weight : 586 pounds (266 kg)

: 586 pounds (266 kg) Top speed: 194 mph (312 km/h)

Suzuki is one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers, and its Suzuki Hayabusa has been a top performer since 1999. The sports motorcycle is powered by a 190 horsepower (142 kW) engine and can reach top speeds of 194 mph (312 km/h). The motorbike has an aerodynamic design with cutting-edge performance and is known for its power, agility, and majestic appearance.

5. Ducati Superleggera V4

Only 500 units of the Ducati Superleggera V4 will be produced. Photo: @ducatimanchester on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Ducati Motor Holding

: Ducati Motor Holding Year of manufacture : 2020

: 2020 Power : 234 horsepower (174 kW)

: 234 horsepower (174 kW) Fuel capacity : 17 litres

: 17 litres Weight : 514 pounds (233 kg)

: 514 pounds (233 kg) Top speed: 210 mph (338 km/h)

Ducati Motor Holding is known for manufacturing high-performance automobiles, and it stands out with the production of the Ducati Superleggera V4. The sportbike was first released in February 2020. With an incredible 234 horsepower (174 kW) engine, it can attain a top speed of 210 mph (338 km/h). Its production is capped at 500 units, making it rare.

4. Lightning LS-218

The Lightning LS-218 is the fastest electric motorcycle. Photo: @lightningmotorcycle on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Lightning Motorcycle

: Lightning Motorcycle Year of manufacture : 2014

: 2014 Power : 200 horsepower (150 kW)

: 200 horsepower (150 kW) Fuel capacity : Electric

: Electric Weight : 496 pounds (225 kg)

: 496 pounds (225 kg) Top speed: 218 mph (351 km/h)

This spectacular motorcycle was first manufactured by Lightning Motorcycle in 2014. It is an energy-efficient superbike powered by a liquid-cooled 150 kW electric motor. The Lightning LS-218 is the fastest electric motorcycle, with a maximum speed of 218 mph (351 km/h). Its battery stores enough energy for 100 miles (161 kilometres), making it suitable for long distances.

3. MTT Y2K Turbine Superbike

The MTT Y2K Turbine Superbike has a top speed of 227 mph (365 km/h). Photo: @MttY2kTurbineSuperbike

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Marine Turbine Technologies

: Marine Turbine Technologies Year of manufacture : 2000

: 2000 Power : 320 horsepower (240 kW)

: 320 horsepower (240 kW) Fuel capacity : 34 litres

: 34 litres Weight : 500 pounds (227 kg)

: 500 pounds (227 kg) Top speed: 227 mph (365 km/h)

The MTT Y2K Turbine Superbike, also known as the Y2K Superbike, was first manufactured by Marine Turbine Technologies in 2000. It is a high-performance motorcycle powered by a 320 horsepower (240 kW) Rolls-Royce 250-C18 turboshaft engine. The superbike can attain a maximum speed of 227 mph (365 km/h).

2. Kawasaki Ninja H2R

The Kawasaki Ninja H2R's high speed is due to its aerodynamic design and lightweight. Photo: @Maxabout on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Kawasaki Heavy Industries

: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Year of manufacture : 2015

: 2015 Power : 310 horsepower (230 kW)

: 310 horsepower (230 kW) Fuel capacity : 17 litres

: 17 litres Weight : 476 pounds (216 kg)

: 476 pounds (216 kg) Top speed: 249 mph (400 km/h)

This superbike, first manufactured by Kawasaki Heavy Industries in 2015, stands out as one of the fastest motorcycles. Kawasaki Ninja H2 has two variants, but the Ninja H2R is the most powerful and fastest at 249 mph (400 km/h). It has an aerodynamic design with a carbon fibre fairing and winglets, enhancing its stability and reducing air resistance.

1. Dodge Tomahawk

The Dodge Tomahawk is the fastest motorcycle with a top speed of 420 mph (676 km/h). Photo: @DodgeTomahawkTheSuperBike on Facebook

Source: UGC

Manufacturer : Dodge

: Dodge Year of manufacture : 2004

: 2004 Power : 500 horsepower (370 kW)

: 500 horsepower (370 kW) Fuel capacity : 12.7 litres

: 12.7 litres Weight : 1,500 pounds (680 kg)

: 1,500 pounds (680 kg) Top speed: 420 mph (676 km/h)

Dodge manufactured the Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle in 2003. A 500 horsepower powers it, and its 8.3-litre V10 engine can reach a top speed of 420 mph (676 km/h), making it the fastest motorcycle in the world. The bike was not intended for mass production, and only ten units were produced between 2003 and 2006, making it rare and unique.

Who holds the record for the fastest motorcycle in the world?

According to the Guinness World Records, American Rocky Robinson holds the record for the fastest motorcycle speed at 376.36 mph (605.697km/h). He achieved the record on 25 September 2010.

What is the speed of the fastest bike in the world in km/h?

The fastest bike in the world is the Dodge Tomahawk, which can reach a maximum speed of 676 km/h.

What makes a motorcycle so fast?

Several factors contribute to a motorcycle’s speed, including high engine power, aerodynamics, lightweight material, and advanced technology.

Can the fastest motorcycles be ridden on public roads?

Due to the high risks involved, not all high-speed motorcycles can be ridden on public roads. For that reason, fast motorbikes are categorised as either track-only or street-legal. Track-only bikes cannot be ridden on public roads, while street-legal bikes are a bit slow and are allowed on public roads.

How much does the fastest motorcycle cost?

According to Red Bull, the fastest motorcycle, the Dodge Tomahawk, is also the most expensive costing approximately $550 thousand. The price range of the fastest motorcycles is between $20 thousand and $550 thousand.

Are there electric motorcycles that are as fast?

Fast electric motorcycles include the Stark VARG, Damon HyperSport, Macrais Z8X, and Lightning LS-218. The fastest among them is the Lightning LS-218, with a top speed of 218 mph (351 km/h).

What motorcycle goes 300 mph?

The only motorcycle capable of attaining 300 mph and above is the Dodge Tomahawk. Its top speed is 420 mph (676 km/h).

Is H2R the fastest bike?

The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is not the fastest bike in the world, but it is among the fastest, with a top speed of 249 mph (400 km/h).

The thrill of high speed has always been at the centre of motorcycle culture, pushing manufacturers to create machines that challenge the limits of engineering and design. The fastest motorcycles are more than just fast machines; these technological marvels deliver thrilling speeds powered by high-performance engines, aerodynamics, lightweight materials, and cutting-edge technology.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the world's fastest cars. Speed is a key metric for comparing automotive performance. The fastest cars are not only speed machines but also engineering marvels made using state-of-the-art technology.

In trying to be the best in the market, car manufacturers have embraced speed innovations that enhance the performance of their latest vehicles. Want to know which is the fastest car in the world? Check out this compilation of vehicles with the highest top speeds.

Source: Legit.ng