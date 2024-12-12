Who is the tallest NFL player? 25 tallest players of all time
The NFL features some of the most physically impressive athletes in the world, and their towering heights often set them apart. Standing tall on the field offers strategic advantages, from blocking opponents to catching high throws. Discover the tallest NFL players of all time and their impressive contributions to the sport.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 25 tallest NFL players
- 1. Richard Sligh
- 2. Morris Stroud
- 3. Alejandro Villanueva
- 4. Demar Dotson
- 5. Jonathan Ogden
- 6. Luke Tenuta
- 7. Ed "Too Tall" Jones
- 8. Harold Carmichael
- 9. Jared Veldheer
- 10. Bryant McKinnie
- 11. Phil Loadholt
- 12. Mike McGlinchey
- 13. Conor McDermott
- 14. Donald Parham Jr.
- 15. Tommy Doyle
- 16. Spencer Brown
- 17. Daniel Faalele
- 18. Kolton Miller
- 19. Dennis Kelly
- 20. Arik Armstead
- 21. DeForest Buckner
- 22. Taylor Lewan
- 23. Cornelius Lucas
- 24. Brandon Parker
- 25. Evan Neal
- Who is the tallest NFL player currently?
- How tall are NFL players usually?
- Who is the tallest NFL player of all time?
We relied on recorded heights at the time of writing to compile the list of the tallest NFL players. This list was created using data and insights from reliable sources, including the NFL, Height Comparison, Yahoo Sports, and Ranker, to ensure accuracy and credibility.
25 tallest NFL players
From offensive tackles to defensive ends, the tallest NFL players often leave indelible marks on the game. Their imposing stature gives them a clear edge, whether blocking, tackling, or catching high passes. Here are the athletes who have redefined the sport by proving that in football, sometimes size matters.
|Name
|Height
|Richard Sligh
|7' (213 cm)
|Morris Stroud
|6'10" (208 cm)
|Alejandro Villanueva
|6'9" (206 cm)
|Demar Dotson
|6'9" (206 cm)
|Jonathan Ogden
|6'9" (206 cm)
|Luke Tenuta
|6'9" (206 cm)
|Ed "Too Tall" Jones
|6'9" (206 cm)
|Harold Carmichael
|6'9" (206 cm)
|Jared Veldheer
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Bryant McKinnie
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Phil Loadholt
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Mike McGlinchey
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Conor McDermott
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Tommy Doyle
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Spencer Brown
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Daniel Faalele
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Kolton Miller
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Dennis Kelly
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Arik Armstead
|6'7" (201 cm)
|DeForest Buckner
|6'7" (201 cm)
|Taylor Lewan
|6'7" (201 cm)
|Cornelius Lucas
|6'7" (201 cm)
|Brandon Parker
|6'7" (201 cm)
|Evan Neal
|6'7" (201 cm)
1. Richard Sligh
- Date of birth: 18 August 1944
- Date of death: 17 December 2008
- Place of birth: Newberry, South Carolina, USA
- Height: 7' (213 cm)
Richard Sligh is the tallest player in NFL history at 7 feet. He was born on 18 August 1944 in Newberry, South Carolina, and played as a defensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders selected him in the 10th round of the 1967 AFL-NFL Draft. Despite his brief career, his extraordinary height made him a unique figure in football history.
2. Morris Stroud
- Date of birth: 17 May 1946
- Date of death: 17 October 2016
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
- Height: 6'10" (208 cm)
Morris Stroud, who stood 6 feet 10 inches and was one of the tallest tight ends in NFL history, was born on 17 May 1946 in Miami, Florida, and played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1970 to 1974. He blocked kicks by standing near the goalposts, which led to the creation of the “Stroud Rule,” which prohibited this action.
3. Alejandro Villanueva
- Date of birth: 22 September 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Meridian, Mississippi, USA
- Height: 6'9" (206 cm)
Alejandro Villanueva, standing 6 feet 9 inches, is a former NFL offensive tackle and U.S. Army veteran. He was born on 22 September 1988 in Meridian, Mississippi, and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens during his career.
4. Demar Dotson
- Date of birth: 11 October 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Alexandria, Louisiana, USA
- Height: 6'9" (206 cm)
Standing 6 feet 9 inches, Demar Dotson is a former NFL offensive tackle. He is one of the top NFL athletes, born on 11 October 1985 in Alexandria, Louisiana, and spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5. Jonathan Ogden
- Date of birth: 31 July 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA
- Height: 6'9" (206 cm)
Standing 6 feet 9 inches, Jonathan Ogden was a dominant offensive tackle. He was born on 31 July 1974 in Washington, D.C., and played his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2007. He became the Ravens’ first-ever draft pick and anchored their offensive line. The player earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and helped the team win a Super Bowl.
6. Luke Tenuta
- Date of birth: 24 September 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, USA
- Height: 6'9" (206 cm)
At 6 feet 9 inches, Luke Tenuta is an NFL offensive tackle. He was born on September 24, 1999, in Columbus, Ohio, and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Luke has contributed significantly to the Bills' offensive line with his adaptability and potential.
7. Ed "Too Tall" Jones
- Date of birth: 9 February 1951
- Age: 73 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Jackson, Tennessee, USA
- Height: 6'9" (206 cm)
Ed "Too Tall" Jones, at 6 feet 9 inches, is a recognizable defensive end in NFL history. He was born on 9 February 1951 in Jackson, Tennessee, and played his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys from 1974 to 1978 and 1980 to 1989. He won Super Bowl XII with the Cowboys and earned three Pro Bowl selections.
8. Harold Carmichael
- Date of birth: 22 September 1949
- Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Jacksonville, Florida, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Harold Carmichael, at 6 feet 8 inches, is a Hall of Fame wide receiver. He was born on 22 September 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida, and spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1971 to 1983. He led the league in receptions in 1973 and holds multiple franchise records.
9. Jared Veldheer
- Date of birth: 14 June 1987
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Jared Veldheer, standing 6 feet 8 inches, is a former NFL offensive tackle. He was born on 14 June 1987 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. During a ten-year career, he played for several teams, including the Raiders, Cardinals, Broncos, and Packers.
10. Bryant McKinnie
- Date of birth: 23 September 1979
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Woodbury, New Jersey, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
At 6 feet 8 inches, Bryant McKinnie was a powerful offensive tackle in the NFL. He was born on 23 September 1979 in Woodbury, New Jersey, and played for teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2009 and contributed to the Ravens’ victory in Super Bowl XLVII.
11. Phil Loadholt
- Date of birth: 21 January 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
At 6 feet 8 inches, Phil Loadholt was a reliable offensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings. He was born on 21 January 1986 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
12. Mike McGlinchey
- Date of birth: 12 January 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Warrington, Pennsylvania, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Standing 6 feet 8 inches, Mike McGlinchey is an NFL offensive tackle. He was born on 12 January 1995 in Warrington, Pennsylvania, and plays for the Denver Broncos. The San Francisco 49ers selected him ninth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
13. Conor McDermott
- Date of birth: 19 October 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Standing 6 feet 8 inches, Conor McDermott is an NFL offensive tackle. He was born on 19 October 1992 in Nashville, Tennessee, and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Conor played for multiple teams, including the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, and gained recognition for his versatility.
14. Donald Parham Jr.
- Date of birth: 16 August 1997
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lakeland, Florida, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Donald Parham Jr., at 6 feet 8 inches, is one of the tallest tight ends in the NFL. He was born on 16 August 1997 in Lakeland, Florida, and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. Donald began his NFL journey after excelling in college football at Stetson University and playing in the XFL.
15. Tommy Doyle
- Date of birth: 3 May 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Edina, Minnesota, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Tommy Doyle, standing 6 feet 8 inches, is an offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills. He was born on 3 May 1998 in Edina, Minnesota, and was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Tommy demonstrated agility and strong technique, becoming a valuable member of the Bills’ roster.
16. Spencer Brown
- Date of birth: 28 February 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lenox, Iowa, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
At 6 feet 8 inches, Spencer Brown plays as an offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills. He was born on 28 February 1998 in Lenox, Iowa, and was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The NFL player injured his ankle during the Bills' Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts but is now cleared.
17. Daniel Faalele
- Date of birth: 9 November 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Daniel Faalele, standing 6 feet 8 inches, is an Australian offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens. He was born on 9 November 1999 in Melbourne, Australia, and joined the NFL as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His exceptional size and strength make him a standout international talent.
18. Kolton Miller
- Date of birth: 9 October 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Redwood City, California, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
At 6 feet 8 inches, Kolton Miller is an offensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was born on 9 October 1995 in Redwood City, California, and was drafted 15th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Kolton consistently protected his quarterback and anchored the Raiders’ offensive line.
19. Dennis Kelly
- Date of birth: 16 January 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago Heights, Illinois, USA
- Height: 6'8" (203 cm)
Dennis Kelly is an experienced offensive tackle who has played for multiple NFL teams. Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, he has showcased versatility throughout his career, contributing as a starter and reliable backup.
20. Arik Armstead
- Date of birth: 15 November 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
Arik Armstead, standing 6 feet 7 inches, is a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers. He was born on 15 November 1993 in Sacramento, California, and was selected 17th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Arik has consistently contributed to the 49ers' defensive line and helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIV.
21. DeForest Buckner
- Date of birth: 17 March 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Waianae, Hawaii, USA
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
At 6 feet 7 inches, DeForest Buckner is a defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts. He was born on 17 March 1994 in Waianae, Hawaii, and drafted seventh overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. DeForest earned recognition for his pass-rushing abilities and leadership on the field.
22. Taylor Lewan
- Date of birth: 22 July 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
Taylor Lewan is a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle known for his toughness and athleticism. The Tennessee Titans drafted him 11th overall in 2014, and he has become a key player in their offensive line success over the years.
23. Cornelius Lucas
- Date of birth: 18 July 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
Cornelius Lucas is a dependable offensive tackle currently playing for the Washington Commanders. After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he built a career based on adaptability and consistent performance across several teams.
24. Brandon Parker
- Date of birth: 21 October 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kannapolis, North Carolina, USA
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
Brandon Parker plays as an offensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders. Drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has steadily developed into an essential part of their offensive line, known for his persistence and improving skill set.
25. Evan Neal
- Date of birth: 19 September 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Okeechobee, Florida, USA
- Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
Evan Neal is a rising star in the NFL. He is one of the youngest NFL players to play offensive tackle for the New York Giants. He was drafted seventh overall in 2022 and quickly became a cornerstone of their offensive line due to his physicality and strong technique.
Who is the tallest NFL player currently?
The tallest NFL player is Denver Broncos offensive tackle Dan Skipper, standing at 6 feet 10 inches (208 cm). Skipper's incredible height gives him a unique advantage in blocking and defending against opponents on the field.
How tall are NFL players usually?
NFL players are typically between 6 feet and 6 feet 7 inches tall, depending on their position. Offensive and defensive linemen tend to be taller while running backs and wide receivers are generally shorter but more agile.
Who is the tallest NFL player of all time?
The tallest NFL player of all time is Richard Sligh, who stood at a towering 7 feet (213 cm). Sligh played as a defensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders and remains legendary for his unmatched height in NFL history.
These tallest NFL players demonstrate that height can be a powerful advantage in American football. Their towering presence contributes to offence and defence, shaping their team's strategies. With unique physical attributes, these legends inspire fans and aspiring players.
Legit.ng recently published another article on the value of the most expensive football cards in NFL history. These prized cards spotlight early legends like Bronko Nagurski and modern greats such as Tom Brady, with their sky-high worth rooted in rarity, player legacy, and immaculate grading.
Football cards serve as timeless treasures, preserving the NFL’s rich history and celebrating its iconic players. Some of these cards have become highly sought-after collectables. Read on to discover the most valuable football cards that captivate collectors worldwide.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com