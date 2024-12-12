Who is the tallest NFL player? 25 tallest players of all time

The NFL features some of the most physically impressive athletes in the world, and their towering heights often set them apart. Standing tall on the field offers strategic advantages, from blocking opponents to catching high throws. Discover the tallest NFL players of all time and their impressive contributions to the sport.

Richard Sligh (L), Morris Stroud (C) and Alejandro Villanueva (R) are among the tallest NFL players. Photo: @NFLMAVERICK, @jeff_rosen88 on X (Twitter), Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We relied on recorded heights at the time of writing to compile the list of the tallest NFL players. This list was created using data and insights from reliable sources, including the NFL, Height Comparison, Yahoo Sports, and Ranker, to ensure accuracy and credibility.

25 tallest NFL players

From offensive tackles to defensive ends, the tallest NFL players often leave indelible marks on the game. Their imposing stature gives them a clear edge, whether blocking, tackling, or catching high passes. Here are the athletes who have redefined the sport by proving that in football, sometimes size matters.

Name Height Richard Sligh 7' (213 cm) Morris Stroud 6'10" (208 cm) Alejandro Villanueva 6'9" (206 cm) Demar Dotson 6'9" (206 cm) Jonathan Ogden 6'9" (206 cm) Luke Tenuta 6'9" (206 cm) Ed "Too Tall" Jones 6'9" (206 cm) Harold Carmichael 6'9" (206 cm) Jared Veldheer 6'8" (203 cm) Bryant McKinnie 6'8" (203 cm) Phil Loadholt 6'8" (203 cm) Mike McGlinchey 6'8" (203 cm) Conor McDermott 6'8" (203 cm) Donald Parham Jr. 6'8" (203 cm) Tommy Doyle 6'8" (203 cm) Spencer Brown 6'8" (203 cm) Daniel Faalele 6'8" (203 cm) Kolton Miller 6'8" (203 cm) Dennis Kelly 6'8" (203 cm) Arik Armstead 6'7" (201 cm) DeForest Buckner 6'7" (201 cm) Taylor Lewan 6'7" (201 cm) Cornelius Lucas 6'7" (201 cm) Brandon Parker 6'7" (201 cm) Evan Neal 6'7" (201 cm)

1. Richard Sligh

Date of birth: 18 August 1944

18 August 1944 Date of death : 17 December 2008

: 17 December 2008 Place of birth: Newberry, South Carolina, USA

Newberry, South Carolina, USA Height: 7' (213 cm)

Richard Sligh is the tallest player in NFL history at 7 feet. He was born on 18 August 1944 in Newberry, South Carolina, and played as a defensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders selected him in the 10th round of the 1967 AFL-NFL Draft. Despite his brief career, his extraordinary height made him a unique figure in football history.

2. Morris Stroud

Former Kansas Chief's player Morris Stroud receiving a ball. Photo: @jeff_rosen88 on X (Twiter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 17 May 1946

17 May 1946 Date of death : 17 October 2016

: 17 October 2016 Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Height: 6'10" (208 cm)

Morris Stroud, who stood 6 feet 10 inches and was one of the tallest tight ends in NFL history, was born on 17 May 1946 in Miami, Florida, and played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1970 to 1974. He blocked kicks by standing near the goalposts, which led to the creation of the “Stroud Rule,” which prohibited this action.

3. Alejandro Villanueva

Alejandro Villanueva looks on during training camp at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 September 1988

22 September 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Meridian, Mississippi, USA

Meridian, Mississippi, USA Height: 6'9" (206 cm)

Alejandro Villanueva, standing 6 feet 9 inches, is a former NFL offensive tackle and U.S. Army veteran. He was born on 22 September 1988 in Meridian, Mississippi, and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens during his career.

4. Demar Dotson

Demar Dotson looks towards the replay board during the third quarter of a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Julio Aguilar

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 October 1985

11 October 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Alexandria, Louisiana, USA

: Alexandria, Louisiana, USA Height: 6'9" (206 cm)

Standing 6 feet 9 inches, Demar Dotson is a former NFL offensive tackle. He is one of the , born on 11 October 1985 in Alexandria, Louisiana, and spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

5. Jonathan Ogden

Jonathan Ogden during pregame warmups before a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee on 18 September 2005. Photo: Joe Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 31 July 1974

: 31 July 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of 2024)

: 50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA

Washington, D.C., USA Height: 6'9" (206 cm)

Standing 6 feet 9 inches, Jonathan Ogden was a dominant offensive tackle. He was born on 31 July 1974 in Washington, D.C., and played his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2007. He became the Ravens’ first-ever draft pick and anchored their offensive line. The player earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and helped the team win a Super Bowl.

6. Luke Tenuta

Luke Tenuta runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on 4 March 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 September 1999

24 September 1999 Age : 25 years old (as of 2024)

: 25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Columbus, Ohio, USA

: Columbus, Ohio, USA Height: 6'9" (206 cm)

At 6 feet 9 inches, Luke Tenuta is an NFL offensive tackle. He was born on September 24, 1999, in Columbus, Ohio, and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Luke has contributed significantly to the Bills' offensive line with his adaptability and potential.

7. Ed "Too Tall" Jones

Ed "Too Tall" Jones celebrates a play during a 1985 NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Photo: Stephen Dunn

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 February 1951

9 February 1951 Age : 73 years old (as of 2024)

: 73 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Jackson, Tennessee, USA

Jackson, Tennessee, USA Height: 6'9" (206 cm)

Ed "Too Tall" Jones, at 6 feet 9 inches, is a recognizable defensive end in NFL history. He was born on 9 February 1951 in Jackson, Tennessee, and played his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys from 1974 to 1978 and 1980 to 1989. He won Super Bowl XII with the Cowboys and earned three Pro Bowl selections.

8. Harold Carmichael

Philadelphia Eagles's former player Harold Carmichael posing on the field. Photo: @phillyinquirer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 22 September 1949

22 September 1949 Age : 75 years old (as of 2024)

: 75 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Jacksonville, Florida, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Harold Carmichael, at 6 feet 8 inches, is a Hall of Fame wide receiver. He was born on 22 September 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida, and spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1971 to 1983. He led the league in receptions in 1973 and holds multiple franchise records.

9. Jared Veldheer

Jared Veldheer of the Denver Broncos takes the field before the game against the Houston Texans on 4 November 2018. Photo: Andy Cross

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 June 1987

14 June 1987 Age : 37 years old (as of 2024)

: 37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Jared Veldheer, standing 6 feet 8 inches, is a former NFL offensive tackle. He was born on 14 June 1987 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. During a ten-year career, he played for several teams, including the Raiders, Cardinals, Broncos, and Packers.

10. Bryant McKinnie

Bryant McKinnie looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on 6 November 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 23 September 1979

: 23 September 1979 Age : 45 years old (as of 2024)

: 45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Woodbury, New Jersey, USA

Woodbury, New Jersey, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

At 6 feet 8 inches, Bryant McKinnie was a powerful offensive tackle in the NFL. He was born on 23 September 1979 in Woodbury, New Jersey, and played for teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2009 and contributed to the Ravens’ victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

11. Phil Loadholt

Phil Loadholt of the Minnesota Vikings poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Photo: Handout

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 January 1986

21 January 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

At 6 feet 8 inches, Phil Loadholt was a reliable offensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings. He was born on 21 January 1986 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

12. Mike McGlinchey

Date of birth : 12 January 1995

: 12 January 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Warrington, Pennsylvania, USA

: Warrington, Pennsylvania, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Standing 6 feet 8 inches, Mike McGlinchey is an NFL offensive tackle. He was born on 12 January 1995 in Warrington, Pennsylvania, and plays for the Denver Broncos. The San Francisco 49ers selected him ninth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

13. Conor McDermott

Conor McDermott during Patriots training camp on 3 August 2017 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 October 1992

19 October 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Nashville, Tennessee, USA

: Nashville, Tennessee, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Standing 6 feet 8 inches, Conor McDermott is an NFL offensive tackle. He was born on 19 October 1992 in Nashville, Tennessee, and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Conor played for multiple teams, including the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, and gained recognition for his versatility.

14. Donald Parham Jr.

Donald Parham Jr. stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on 26 December 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16 August 1997

16 August 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lakeland, Florida, USA

Lakeland, Florida, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Donald Parham Jr., at 6 feet 8 inches, is one of the tallest tight ends in the NFL. He was born on 16 August 1997 in Lakeland, Florida, and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. Donald began his NFL journey after excelling in college football at Stetson University and playing in the XFL.

15. Tommy Doyle

Date of birth : 3 May 1998

: 3 May 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Edina, Minnesota, USA

: Edina, Minnesota, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Tommy Doyle, standing 6 feet 8 inches, is an offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills. He was born on 3 May 1998 in Edina, Minnesota, and was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Tommy demonstrated agility and strong technique, becoming a valuable member of the Bills’ roster.

16. Spencer Brown

Spencer Brown reacts to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28 February 1998

28 February 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Lenox, Iowa, USA

: Lenox, Iowa, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

At 6 feet 8 inches, Spencer Brown plays as an offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills. He was born on 28 February 1998 in Lenox, Iowa, and was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The NFL player injured his ankle during the Bills' Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts but is now cleared.

17. Daniel Faalele

Daniel Faalele lines up against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on 5 November 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 November 1999

9 November 1999 Age : 25 years old (as of 2024)

: 25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Daniel Faalele, standing 6 feet 8 inches, is an Australian offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens. He was born on 9 November 1999 in Melbourne, Australia, and joined the NFL as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His exceptional size and strength make him a standout international talent.

18. Kolton Miller

Date of birth: 9 October 1995

9 October 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Redwood City, California, USA

Redwood City, California, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

At 6 feet 8 inches, Kolton Miller is an offensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was born on 9 October 1995 in Redwood City, California, and was drafted 15th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Kolton consistently protected his quarterback and anchored the Raiders’ offensive line.

19. Dennis Kelly

Dennis Kelly on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium on 24 December 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16 January 1990

16 January 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Chicago Heights, Illinois, USA

: Chicago Heights, Illinois, USA Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Dennis Kelly is an experienced offensive tackle who has played for multiple NFL teams. Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, he has showcased versatility throughout his career, contributing as a starter and reliable backup.

20. Arik Armstead

Arik Armstead celebrates after sacking Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game on 14 January 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15 November 1993

15 November 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA

Sacramento, California, USA Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

Arik Armstead, standing 6 feet 7 inches, is a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers. He was born on 15 November 1993 in Sacramento, California, and was selected 17th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Arik has consistently contributed to the 49ers' defensive line and helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIV.

21. DeForest Buckner

DeForest Buckner celebrates after a sack of Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on 16 December 2018 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 March 1994

17 March 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of 2024)

: 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Waianae, Hawaii, USA

Waianae, Hawaii, USA Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

At 6 feet 7 inches, DeForest Buckner is a defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts. He was born on 17 March 1994 in Waianae, Hawaii, and drafted seventh overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. DeForest earned recognition for his pass-rushing abilities and leadership on the field.

22. Taylor Lewan

Date of birth: 22 July 1991

22 July 1991 Age : 33 years old (as of 2024)

: 33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Sacramento, California, USA

: Sacramento, California, USA Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

Taylor Lewan is a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle known for his toughness and athleticism. The Tennessee Titans drafted him 11th overall in 2014, and he has become a key player in their offensive line success over the years.

23. Cornelius Lucas

Cornelius Lucas looks to the sidelines during the pregame warms-ups prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Leon Halip

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18 July 1991

18 July 1991 Age : 33 years old (as of 2024)

: 33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

Cornelius Lucas is a dependable offensive tackle currently playing for the Washington Commanders. After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he built a career based on adaptability and consistent performance across several teams.

24. Brandon Parker

Brandon Parker looks on during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on 13 September 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 October 1995

21 October 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Kannapolis, North Carolina, USA

Kannapolis, North Carolina, USA Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

Brandon Parker plays as an offensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders. Drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has steadily developed into an essential part of their offensive line, known for his persistence and improving skill set.

25. Evan Neal

Date of birth: 19 September 2000

19 September 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Okeechobee, Florida, USA

Okeechobee, Florida, USA Height: 6'7" (201 cm)

Evan Neal is a rising star in the NFL. He is one of the to play offensive tackle for the New York Giants. He was drafted seventh overall in 2022 and quickly became a cornerstone of their offensive line due to his physicality and strong technique.

Who is the tallest NFL player currently?

The tallest NFL player is Denver Broncos offensive tackle Dan Skipper, standing at 6 feet 10 inches (208 cm). Skipper's incredible height gives him a unique advantage in blocking and defending against opponents on the field.

How tall are NFL players usually?

NFL players are typically between 6 feet and 6 feet 7 inches tall, depending on their position. Offensive and defensive linemen tend to be taller while running backs and wide receivers are generally shorter but more agile.

Who is the tallest NFL player of all time?

The tallest NFL player of all time is Richard Sligh, who stood at a towering 7 feet (213 cm). Sligh played as a defensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders and remains legendary for his unmatched height in NFL history.

These tallest NFL players demonstrate that height can be a powerful advantage in American football. Their towering presence contributes to offence and defence, shaping their team's strategies. With unique physical attributes, these legends inspire fans and aspiring players.

Legit.ng recently published another article on the value of the most expensive football cards in NFL history. These prized cards spotlight early legends like Bronko Nagurski and modern greats such as Tom Brady, with their sky-high worth rooted in rarity, player legacy, and immaculate grading.

Football cards serve as timeless treasures, preserving the NFL’s rich history and celebrating its iconic players. Some of these cards have become highly sought-after collectables. Read on to discover the most valuable football cards that captivate collectors worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng