Jethro Adekola, actor Odunlade's brother, has granted an interview and shared how he instructed his wife not to be calling him by name

During the interview, he noted that he and his wife went to the same school and graduated together

His utterance sparked a debate among fans who disagreed with him and shared their take about it

Nollywood actor and film editor, Jethro Adekola, actor Odunlade Adekola's brother, has granted an interview and spoken about his personal life.

The movie star who got a car from his brother a few years ago spoke about his family in the recording.

According to him, he and his wife attended the same school together, and they courted for a couple of years before they got married.

While they were still in courtship, he explained that he told his wife to stop calling him by name if they will ever get married.

Jethro added that his wife went on her knees and apologised and stopped calling him by name since that time.

Stating further, Jethro disclosed that the tone of respect his wife started giving him changed, and her family also gave him more respect after that.

The movie editor also pointed out that his wife's family, who were married, imitated her and stopped calling their husbands by name.

Jethro speaks about Nollywood

Also in the course of the interview, Jethro was asked why his brother, Odunlade has not introduced him to some people like award-winning actor, Femi Adebayo, so he can act in their movies.

Reacting to the question, he noted that he is an active member of his church and also in a committee in the church. He explained that he might be busy with church programmes and may not be able to honour their invitation at that time.

How fans reacted to Jethro's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Jethro said about his wife. Here are some comments below:

@Ashabi Ti O Common said:

"Nonsense talk narcissist in blood."

@BAG BOSS stated:

"Eku orire Respect Ambassador."

@Nowobanks commented:

"This one Dey talk rubbish with confidence."

@Adunniherdadsdawter reacted:

"Even king self oruko lan pe oba lade."

@SUNNYTAY EMPIRE shared:

"If my wife call me by name e dey sweet me I swear to God but normally she respects me ooo but I love that woman bajebaje."

@Banksofcalgary stated

"May this love never find me. In 2025, you still get small smll pride, na wa."

