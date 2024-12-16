What is the smallest car in the world? Top 15 tiniest mobiles ever
Automobile design is ever-changing, with new and advanced cars entering the market yearly. One fascinating invention is the development of tiny vehicles, which has been influenced by the search for economic value in fuel, manoeuvrability, and ease of operation. Discover the smallest cars ever made and the unique features that make them exceptional.
In compiling the list of the smallest cars in the world, we used a combination of factors, including weight and size, acknowledging that rankings may change with new developments. This list was crafted with data and insights from sources like Experience Ferrari and TopSpeed to ensure accuracy and relevance when showcasing their size.
Top 15 smallest cars in the world
The automotive industry has been pushing boundaries in car manufacturing. One significant achievement is the development of microcars, which have captivated the world. The smallest cars have the advantages of cost, functionality, and ease of movement in small spaces. Discover the top 15 tiniest automobiles ever.
|Rank
|Name
|Weight (lbs/kg)
|1
|The Peel P50
|130 (59)
|2
|Brütsch Mopetta
|172 (78)
|3
|Eshelman Sports Car de Luxe
|249 (113)
|4
|Goggomobil Dart
|480 (218)
|5
|Velam Isetta
|705 (320)
|6
|Vespa 400
|827 (375)
|7
|Reva G-Wiz
|882 (400)
|8
|Renault Twizy
|992 (449)
|9
|Daihatsu Fellow Max
|1091 (495)
|10
|Fiat 500
|1100 (499)
|11
|Mazda Autozam AZ-1
|1587 (720)
|12
|Mahindra e2o
|1830 (830)
|13
|Scion IQ
|1896 (860)
|14
|Aston Martin Cygnet
|2178 (988)
|15
|Commuter Cars Tango
|3000 (1361)
15. Commuter Cars Tango
- Engine: 2.0L turbo
- Power: 805 hp
- Transmission: 2-speed direct drive
- Length: 101" (257 cm)
- Width: 39" (99 cm)
- Weight: 3,000 lb (1,400 kg)
Commuter Cars Tango is one of the safest car designs ever built. It avoids accidents better than many other cars. The Tango is a prototype electric sports car built by Commuter Cars, an electric car company based in Spokane, Washington. Its approximate speed is 150 mph.
14. Aston Martin Cygnet
- Engine: 1.33-litre Dual VVT-i engine
- Power: 430 horsepower
- Transmission: 6-speed manual or optional automatic CVT
- Length: 21" (53 cm)
- Width: 66" (168 cm)
- Weight: 2178.17 lb (988 kg)
The Aston Martin Cygnet is one of the luxury cars in the mobility world. It extends to Aston Martin's wide range of model luxury sports cars. The small luxury car's engine allows it to accelerate up to 274 km/h.
13. Scion IQ
- Engine: 1.0-liter 1KR-FE inline-three
- Power: 67 horsepower
- Transmission: 5-speed manual or CVT
- Length: 120.1" (305 cm)
- Width: 66.1" (168 cm)
- Weight: 1,896 lb (860 kg)
The Scion iQ was developed in France by Toyota's European Design in collaboration with the Development studio. It was launched in the market in 2008 at the Geneva Motor Show. The iQ stands for intelligence quotient. The small two-door car was produced to compete with the Smart Fortwo as an economical car.
12. Mahindra e2o
- Engine: 48 CC
- Power: 25.4–40 bhp
- Transmission: Automatic transmission
- Length: 129.1" (329 cm)
- Width: 59.6" (151 cm)
- Weight: 1830 lb (830 kg)
This is an Indian micro-electric car. Its technical specifications are best for Indian cities due to congestion. The Mahindra e2o's ability to be controlled by a mobile application makes it more efficient. Additionally, it is an environmentally friendly automobile since it is electrical.
11. Mazda Autozam AZ-1
- Engine: 0.660-liter turbocharged inline-three
- Power: 63 horsepower
- Transmission: 5-speed manual
- Length: 130" (330 cm)
- Width: 55" (140 cm)
- Weight: 1,587 lb (720 kg)
The Autozam is a small sports car created by Mazda in conjunction with Suzuki. It was launched in the market in 1992 but did not do well. The Autozam AZ-1 was powered by a 0.660-litre turbocharged engine, the same as the Suzuki Alto.
10. Fiat 500
- Engine: 0.5-litre two-cylinder
- Power: 13 horsepower
- Transmission: 4-speed manual
- Length: 116.9" (297 cm)
- Width: 52" (132 cm)
- Weight: 1,100 lb (499 kg)
The Fiat 500 is one of the longest-running miniature cars. It debuted in the market in 1957 and is considered a people's car, with the first debuting in 1957.
The Fiat 500 became popular in the Italian market post-war and sold many pieces across Europe. The economical car was sold as a two-door coupe, a three-door machine, and a three-door panel van.
9. Daihatsu Fellow Max
- Engine: 0.356-litre ZM 2-stroke inline-two
- Power: 32 horsepower
- Transmission: 4-speed manual
- Length: 117.7" (299 cm)
- Width: 50.6" (129 cm)
- Weight: 1,091 lb (485 kg)
The Daihatsu Fellow Max is a minicar that succeeded the 1977 Max Cuore. It was launched into the market in 1966 and came in three designs: a two-door sedan, a two-door pickup truck, and a three-door van.
8. Renault Twizy
- Motor: 4 kW ISKRA
- Power: 5 horsepower
- Transmission: Single gear
- Length: 92" (234 cm)
- Width: 48.6" (123 cm)
- Weight: 992 lb (450 kg)
The Renault Twizy is a two-seater car that resembles a quad bike with an enclosed body. In Europe, it is classified as a quadbike. The Renault Twizy debuted at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show and was first sold in 2012.
7. Reva G-Wiz
- Motor: 400 amp motor
- Power: 17.6 horsepower
- Transmission: Automatic
- Length: 102.4" (260 cm)
- Width: 51.2" (130 cm)
- Weight: 882 lb (400 kg)
Reva G-Wiz was produced by an Indian company known as Reva Electric. It came to the market in 2000 and did not resonate with most people. The car is classified as one of the heavy quadricycles in Europe. Reva G-Wiz was also prohibited from using European highways.
6. Vespa 400
- Engine: 0.4-litre inline-two
- Power: 14 horsepower
- Transmission: 3-speed manual
- Length: 112" (284 cm)
- Width: 50" (127 cm)
- Weight: 827 lb (375 kg)
Vespa 400 was first unveiled in Monaco and is widely known for its iconic scooters and mopeds. The automobile is unique, unlike other microcars, since it's a build-up of a quadbike or motorcycle. Vespa 400 is powered by a 0.4-litre engine producing 14 horsepower and can top 55 mph.
5. Velam Isetta
- Engine: 0.236-liter split-single two-stroke
- Power: 9.5 horsepower
- Transmission: 4-speed manual
- Length: 90.2" (229 cm)
- Width: 53.9" (137 cm)
- Weight: 705 lb (319 kg)
The Isetta, aka bubble car, was a microcar with an egg-like shape. Although it looked funny, it was economical, achieving 94 mpg on fuel.
The Velam Isetta was popular and sold 161,728 units, making it the top-seller single-cylinder vehicle of its time. Its rear tyre has a four-speed manual transmission that includes a reverse function.
4. Goggomobil Dart
- Engine: 0.3-litre two-stroke straight-twin
- Power: 15 horsepower
- Transmission: 4-speed manual
- Length: 120" (305 cm)
- Width: 54" (137 cm)
- Weight: 480 lb (218 kg)
The Goggomobil Dart is a two-door, round, dart-shaped car made from a German microcar as its base. Its engine was mounted in the rear and had a roofless design with no door. Passengers needed to hop over to get inside the car.
3. Eshelman Sports Car de Luxe
- Engine: 0.3 single cylinder
- Power: 8.5 horsepower
- Transmission: Automated manual
- Length: 54" (137 cm)
- Width: 24" (61 cm)
- Weight: 249 lb (113 kg)
The Eshelman was a small American automobile developed in 1953 by the Cheston L. Eshelman Company. It is the smallest car in terms of width in the world. The company also produced children's cars, tractors, and aircraft. Today, the Eshelman Adult Sport Car costs about $21,130.
2. Brütsch Mopetta
- Engine: 49cc single-cylinder
- Power: 2.3 horsepower
- Transmission: 3-speed manual
- Length: 67" (170 cm)
- Width: 35" (89 cm)
- Weight: 172 lb (78 kg)
Egon Brütsch was developed in 1958, after the WWII era. Its style features a tiny windshield, a modern and elegant fibreglass body, and controls like a motorcycle. The Egon Brütsch can top a speed of 22 mph; some estimate it at 30 mph. Only 14 Mopettas were developed, and only five exist today.
1. The Peel P50
- Engine: 0.05-litre single-cylinder
- Power: 4.3 horsepower
- Transmission: 3-speed manual
- Length: 54" (137cm)
- Width: 39" (99 cm)
- Weight: 130 lb (59 kg)
The Peel P50 is the smallest car of all time. The three-wheeled microcar gained attention during a 2007 episode of the famous British TV series Top Gear by Jeremy Clarkson.
The P50's top speed is 60 km/h, and the engine power is a 3-speed manual transmission without a reverse gear. Only 50 cars were ever made, and 27 still exist.
Which is the very smallest car?
The Peel P50 is among the smallest cars ever made. Built in 1966, it measures 4 inches long and 41 inches wide, making it a true microcar marvel.
What is the price of the smallest car in the world?
The smallest car, the Peel P50, was auctioned for $176,000 in Florida in 2016. The price is high mainly because the car is rare.
What are the top 10 smallest cars in the world?
The top 10 tiniest cars include the Fiat 500, Daihatsu Fellow Max, Renault Twizy, Reva G-Wiz, Vespa 400, Velam Isetta, Goggomobil Dart, Eshelman Sports Car de Luxe, Brütsch Mopetta, and The Peel P50.
The Peel P50 is the smallest car in the world. These miniature vehicles are a true reflection of human creativity and ingenuity in design, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in compactness and functionality.
