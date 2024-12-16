What is the smallest car in the world? Top 15 tiniest mobiles ever

Automobile design is ever-changing, with new and advanced cars entering the market yearly. One fascinating invention is the development of tiny vehicles, which has been influenced by the search for economic value in fuel, manoeuvrability, and ease of operation. Discover the smallest cars ever made and the unique features that make them exceptional.

The Peel P50, Brütsch Mopetta, Eshelman Sports, Goggomobil Dart, and Isetta. Photo: Michel Porro, Rosemary Matthews, @EshelmanCars, Manfred Gottschalk, Michel Porro/ Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In compiling the list of the smallest cars in the world, we used a combination of factors, including weight and size, acknowledging that rankings may change with new developments. This list was crafted with data and insights from sources like Experience Ferrari and TopSpeed to ensure accuracy and relevance when showcasing their size.

Top 15 smallest cars in the world

The automotive industry has been pushing boundaries in car manufacturing. One significant achievement is the development of microcars, which have captivated the world. The smallest cars have the advantages of cost, functionality, and ease of movement in small spaces. Discover the top 15 tiniest automobiles ever.

Rank Name Weight (lbs/kg) 1 The Peel P50 130 (59) 2 Brütsch Mopetta 172 (78) 3 Eshelman Sports Car de Luxe 249 (113) 4 Goggomobil Dart 480 (218) 5 Velam Isetta 705 (320) 6 Vespa 400 827 (375) 7 Reva G-Wiz 882 (400) 8 Renault Twizy 992 (449) 9 Daihatsu Fellow Max 1091 (495) 10 Fiat 500 1100 (499) 11 Mazda Autozam AZ-1 1587 (720) 12 Mahindra e2o 1830 (830) 13 Scion IQ 1896 (860) 14 Aston Martin Cygnet 2178 (988) 15 Commuter Cars Tango 3000 (1361)

15. Commuter Cars Tango

Commuter Cars' Tango electric car on display at the 2010 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Photo: James Leynse

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 2.0L turbo

: 2.0L turbo Power : 805 hp

: 805 hp Transmission : 2-speed direct drive

: 2-speed direct drive Length : 101" (257 cm)

: 101" (257 cm) Width : 39" (99 cm)

: 39" (99 cm) Weight: 3,000 lb (1,400 kg)

Commuter Cars Tango is one of the safest car designs ever built. It avoids accidents better than many other cars. The Tango is a prototype electric sports car built by Commuter Cars, an electric car company based in Spokane, Washington. Its approximate speed is 150 mph.

14. Aston Martin Cygnet

A white Aston Martin Cygnet vehicle is seen in London, U.K., on Tuesday, May 17, 2011. Photo: Matthew Lloyd

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 1.33-litre Dual VVT-i engine

: 1.33-litre Dual VVT-i engine Power : 430 horsepower

: 430 horsepower Transmission : 6-speed manual or optional automatic CVT

: 6-speed manual or optional automatic CVT Length : 21" (53 cm)

: 21" (53 cm) Width : 66" (168 cm)

: 66" (168 cm) Weight: 2178.17 lb (988 kg)

The Aston Martin Cygnet is one of the luxury cars in the mobility world. It extends to Aston Martin's wide range of model luxury sports cars. The small luxury car's engine allows it to accelerate up to 274 km/h.

13. Scion IQ

A neon yellow Scion iQ concept vehicle is displayed after its debut during a media preview of the 2009 New York International Auto Show in New York. Photo: Rick Maiman

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 1.0-liter 1KR-FE inline-three

: 1.0-liter 1KR-FE inline-three Power : 67 horsepower

: 67 horsepower Transmission : 5-speed manual or CVT

: 5-speed manual or CVT Length : 120.1" (305 cm)

: 120.1" (305 cm) Width : 66.1" (168 cm)

: 66.1" (168 cm) Weight: 1,896 lb (860 kg)

The Scion iQ was developed in France by Toyota's European Design in collaboration with the Development studio. It was launched in the market in 2008 at the Geneva Motor Show. The iQ stands for intelligence quotient. The small two-door car was produced to compete with the Smart Fortwo as an economical car.

12. Mahindra e2o

A Mahindra e2o electric automobile stands on display during its U.K. launch in London, U.K., on Friday, April 15, 2016. Photo: Simon Dawson

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 48 CC

: 48 CC Power : 25.4–40 bhp

: 25.4–40 bhp Transmission : Automatic transmission

: Automatic transmission Length : 129.1" (329 cm)

: 129.1" (329 cm) Width : 59.6" (151 cm)

: 59.6" (151 cm) Weight: 1830 lb (830 kg)

This is an Indian micro-electric car. Its technical specifications are best for Indian cities due to congestion. The Mahindra e2o's ability to be controlled by a mobile application makes it more efficient. Additionally, it is an environmentally friendly automobile since it is electrical.

11. Mazda Autozam AZ-1

Engine : 0.660-liter turbocharged inline-three

: 0.660-liter turbocharged inline-three Power : 63 horsepower

: 63 horsepower Transmission : 5-speed manual

: 5-speed manual Length : 130" (330 cm)

: 130" (330 cm) Width : 55" (140 cm)

: 55" (140 cm) Weight: 1,587 lb (720 kg)

The Autozam is a small sports car created by Mazda in conjunction with Suzuki. It was launched in the market in 1992 but did not do well. The Autozam AZ-1 was powered by a 0.660-litre turbocharged engine, the same as the Suzuki Alto.

10. Fiat 500

A white Fiat 500 car during the Press Conference After Meeting Workers on March 31, 2022, in Turin, Italy. Photo: Stefano Guidi

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 0.5-litre two-cylinder

: 0.5-litre two-cylinder Power : 13 horsepower

: 13 horsepower Transmission : 4-speed manual

: 4-speed manual Length : 116.9" (297 cm)

: 116.9" (297 cm) Width : 52" (132 cm)

: 52" (132 cm) Weight: 1,100 lb (499 kg)

The Fiat 500 is one of the longest-running miniature cars. It debuted in the market in 1957 and is considered a people's car, with the first debuting in 1957.

The Fiat 500 became popular in the Italian market post-war and sold many pieces across Europe. The economical car was sold as a two-door coupe, a three-door machine, and a three-door panel van.

9. Daihatsu Fellow Max

Japan's Daihatsu Motor President Takaya Yamada unveils the new mini-vehicle Daihatsu MAX at a press preview on October 10, 2001, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Koichi Kamoshida

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 0.356-litre ZM 2-stroke inline-two

: 0.356-litre ZM 2-stroke inline-two Power : 32 horsepower

: 32 horsepower Transmission : 4-speed manual

: 4-speed manual Length : 117.7" (299 cm)

: 117.7" (299 cm) Width : 50.6" (129 cm)

: 50.6" (129 cm) Weight: 1,091 lb (485 kg)

The Daihatsu Fellow Max is a minicar that succeeded the 1977 Max Cuore. It was launched into the market in 1966 and came in three designs: a two-door sedan, a two-door pickup truck, and a three-door van.

8. Renault Twizy

Singer, comedian & entertainer Peter Anthony tries out the Renault Twizzy car on show at Regent Street on November 5, 2016, in London, England. Photo: Michael Cole

Source: Getty Images

Motor : 4 kW ISKRA

: 4 kW ISKRA Power : 5 horsepower

: 5 horsepower Transmission : Single gear

: Single gear Length : 92" (234 cm)

: 92" (234 cm) Width : 48.6" (123 cm)

: 48.6" (123 cm) Weight: 992 lb (450 kg)

The Renault Twizy is a two-seater car that resembles a quad bike with an enclosed body. In Europe, it is classified as a quadbike. The Renault Twizy debuted at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show and was first sold in 2012.

7. Reva G-Wiz

A blue G-Wiz electric car made by the Reva Electric Car Company (RECC) is pictured at the Goingreen car showroom in London on April 16, 2009. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Motor : 400 amp motor

: 400 amp motor Power : 17.6 horsepower

: 17.6 horsepower Transmission : Automatic

: Automatic Length : 102.4" (260 cm)

: 102.4" (260 cm) Width : 51.2" (130 cm)

: 51.2" (130 cm) Weight: 882 lb (400 kg)

Reva G-Wiz was produced by an Indian company known as Reva Electric. It came to the market in 2000 and did not resonate with most people. The car is classified as one of the heavy quadricycles in Europe. Reva G-Wiz was also prohibited from using European highways.

6. Vespa 400

A blue Vespa 400 is on display at the microcar exhibition at the Louwman Museum on July 5, 2019, in The Hague, The Netherlands. Photo: Michel Porro

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 0.4-litre inline-two

: 0.4-litre inline-two Power : 14 horsepower

: 14 horsepower Transmission : 3-speed manual

: 3-speed manual Length : 112" (284 cm)

: 112" (284 cm) Width : 50" (127 cm)

: 50" (127 cm) Weight: 827 lb (375 kg)

Vespa 400 was first unveiled in Monaco and is widely known for its iconic scooters and mopeds. The automobile is unique, unlike other microcars, since it's a build-up of a quadbike or motorcycle. Vespa 400 is powered by a 0.4-litre engine producing 14 horsepower and can top 55 mph.

5. Velam Isetta

A white Velam Isetta is on display at the microcar exhibition at the Louwman Museum on July 5, 2019, in The Hague, The Netherlands. Photo: Michel Porro

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 0.236-liter split-single two-stroke

: 0.236-liter split-single two-stroke Power : 9.5 horsepower

: 9.5 horsepower Transmission : 4-speed manual

: 4-speed manual Length : 90.2" (229 cm)

: 90.2" (229 cm) Width : 53.9" (137 cm)

: 53.9" (137 cm) Weight: 705 lb (319 kg)

The Isetta, aka bubble car, was a microcar with an egg-like shape. Although it looked funny, it was economical, achieving 94 mpg on fuel.

The Velam Isetta was popular and sold 161,728 units, making it the top-seller single-cylinder vehicle of its time. Its rear tyre has a four-speed manual transmission that includes a reverse function.

4. Goggomobil Dart

A yellow Goggomobil Dart was exhibited during the Central Coast Historic Car Club Heritage Day, The Entrance, Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia, May 18, 2014. Photo: Manfred Gottschalk

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 0.3-litre two-stroke straight-twin

: 0.3-litre two-stroke straight-twin Power : 15 horsepower

: 15 horsepower Transmission : 4-speed manual

: 4-speed manual Length : 120" (305 cm)

: 120" (305 cm) Width : 54" (137 cm)

: 54" (137 cm) Weight: 480 lb (218 kg)

The Goggomobil Dart is a two-door, round, dart-shaped car made from a German microcar as its base. Its engine was mounted in the rear and had a roofless design with no door. Passengers needed to hop over to get inside the car.

3. Eshelman Sports Car de Luxe

Engine : 0.3 single cylinder

: 0.3 single cylinder Power : 8.5 horsepower

: 8.5 horsepower Transmission : Automated manual

: Automated manual Length : 54" (137 cm)

: 54" (137 cm) Width : 24" (61 cm)

: 24" (61 cm) Weight: 249 lb (113 kg)

The Eshelman was a small American automobile developed in 1953 by the Cheston L. Eshelman Company. It is the smallest car in terms of width in the world. The company also produced children's cars, tractors, and aircraft. Today, the Eshelman Adult Sport Car costs about $21,130.

2. Brütsch Mopetta

A black and white photo of a man in a 50cc Brutsch Mopetta at Stuttgart is available in London. Photo: Rosemary Matthews (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 49cc single-cylinder

: 49cc single-cylinder Power : 2.3 horsepower

: 2.3 horsepower Transmission : 3-speed manual

: 3-speed manual Length : 67" (170 cm)

: 67" (170 cm) Width : 35" (89 cm)

: 35" (89 cm) Weight: 172 lb (78 kg)

Egon Brütsch was developed in 1958, after the WWII era. Its style features a tiny windshield, a modern and elegant fibreglass body, and controls like a motorcycle. The Egon Brütsch can top a speed of 22 mph; some estimate it at 30 mph. Only 14 Mopettas were developed, and only five exist today.

1. The Peel P50

A 1962 Peel P50, the smallest microcar ever manufactured, stands at the microcar exhibition at the Louwman Museum on July 5, 2019, in The Hague, The Netherlands. Photo: Michel Porro

Source: Getty Images

Engine : 0.05-litre single-cylinder

: 0.05-litre single-cylinder Power : 4.3 horsepower

: 4.3 horsepower Transmission : 3-speed manual

: 3-speed manual Length: 54" (137cm)

54" (137cm) Width: 39" (99 cm)

39" (99 cm) Weight: 130 lb (59 kg)

The Peel P50 is the smallest car of all time. The three-wheeled microcar gained attention during a 2007 episode of the famous British TV series Top Gear by Jeremy Clarkson.

The P50's top speed is 60 km/h, and the engine power is a 3-speed manual transmission without a reverse gear. Only 50 cars were ever made, and 27 still exist.

Which is the very smallest car?

The Peel P50 is among the smallest cars ever made. Built in 1966, it measures 4 inches long and 41 inches wide, making it a true microcar marvel.

What is the price of the smallest car in the world?

The smallest car, the Peel P50, was auctioned for $176,000 in Florida in 2016. The price is high mainly because the car is rare.

What are the top 10 smallest cars in the world?

The top 10 tiniest cars include the Fiat 500, Daihatsu Fellow Max, Renault Twizy, Reva G-Wiz, Vespa 400, Velam Isetta, Goggomobil Dart, Eshelman Sports Car de Luxe, Brütsch Mopetta, and The Peel P50.

The Peel P50 is the smallest car in the world. These miniature vehicles are a true reflection of human creativity and ingenuity in design, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in compactness and functionality.

Legit.ng also published an article about the most reliable SUVs. The list highlights vehicles known for their durability and long-term performance.

Whether you’re in the market for a family car or a rugged off-roader, these SUVs offer both reliability and comfort, making them perfect choices for those looking for a vehicle that will last. Discover the top SUVs that stand the test of time and find the one that best suits your needs.

Source: Legit.ng