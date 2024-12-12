Global site navigation

Who are the 20 shortest NFL football players in NFL history?
by  Ciku Njuguna 9 min read

NFL teams present players with different physical characteristics each season, adding variety to the league. Despite such differences, all players possess unique skills such as awareness, speed, endurance, and physical and mental strength. Discover the shortest NFL football players in the league's history and learn about their achievements and performance records.

Tarik Cohen (L), Jack Shapiro (C) and Deuce Vaughn (R) are some of the shortest NFL football players
Tarik Cohen (L), Jack Shapiro (C) and Deuce Vaughn (R) are some of the shortest NFL players in history. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, @EbbetsVintage on X(Twitter), Michael Owens (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we used data from the NFL, player profiles on team websites and other credible sources to rank the shortest NFL players by their height. While this list does not conclusively cover all short players, it includes the most notable players in the league's history.

20 shortest NFL football players ever

The NFL annually includes players with various physical characteristics. The shortest players defy the concept of ideal body prototypes for athletes, even recording better performances than their counterparts.

PlayerPositionHeight
Wes WelkerWide receiver5'9" (180 cm)
Steve SmithWide receiver5'9" (180 cm)
Antoine Winfield Football safety5'9" (180 cm)
Doug MartinRunning back5'9" (180 cm)
Brandon BoykinCornerback5'9" (180 cm)
Barry SandersRunning back5'8" (177 cm)
Maurice Jones-DrewRunning back5'8" (177 cm)
Bob SandersFootball safety5'8" (177 cm)
Dexter McClusterRunning back5'8" (177 cm)
Ray RiceRunning back5'8" (177 cm)
Mark McMillanCornerback5'7" (174 cm)
Jacquizz RodgersRunning back5'7" (174 cm)
Brandon BanksDefensive tackle5'7" (174 cm)
J. J. TaylorRunning back5'6" (170 cm)
Darren SprolesRunning back5'6" (170 cm)
Tarik CohenRunning back5'6" (170 cm)
Deuce VaughnRunning back5'5" (168 cm)
Mack HerronRunning back5'5" (168 cm)
Trindon HollidayWide receiver5'5" (168 cm)
Jack ShapiroRunning back5'1" (155 cm)

20. Wes Welker — 5'9" (180 cm)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker catches a pass
Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker catches a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL preseason football game. Photo: Tom Hauck
  • Full name: Wesley Carter Welker
  • Date of birth: 1 May 1981
  • Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States

Wes Welker is a former NFL player who played for the St. Louis Rams, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and the San Diego Chargers. At the start of his career, Welker measured 5 feet 8 and three-quarter inches.

19. Steve Smith — 5'9" (180 cm)

Wide receiver Steve Smith of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball.
Wide receiver Steve Smith of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Matt Hazlett
  • Full name: Stevonne Latrall Smith Sr.
  • Date of birth: 12 May 1979
  • Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Former wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. played for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens for most of his career. The five-time ProBaller, three-time All-Pro and Triple Crown winner is remembered as one of the most successful short players.

18. Antoine Winfield — 5'9" (180 cm)

Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends in pass coverage
Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends in pass coverage against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Kevin Sabitus
  • Full name: Antoine Duane Winfield Jr.
  • Date of birth: 24 June 1977
  • Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States

Antoine Winfield is a football safety who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former college athlete who won an All-American honour playing for the University of Minnesota's Golden Gophers team. Acquired in 2020 by the Buccaneers, the safety has proven his worth, winning the Super Bowl LV, 2 All-Pro selections and one Pro Bowl.

17. Doug Martin — 5'9" (180 cm)

Doug Martin of the Oakland Raiders carries the ball for a 24 yard touchdown run
Doug Martin of the Oakland Raiders carries the ball for a 24-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson
  • Full name: Douglas Martin
  • Date of birth: 13 January 1989
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

Former running back Douglas Martin played for the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for seven seasons between 2012 and 2019. During this time, the 5 foot 9 running back won two Pro Bowl selections in 2012 and 2015 and one First Team All-Pro in 2015.

16. Brandon Boykin — 5'9" (180 cm)

Brandon Boykin of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball
Brandon Boykin of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball during the 1st half of the game at Heinz Field on 18 October 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jared Wickerham
  • Full name: Brandon Boykin
  • Date of birth: 13 July 1990
  • Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Brandon Boykin played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles for four seasons before his retirement in 2018. The cornerback-turned-pundit completed 129 solo tackles out of 146 in 64 career games

15. Barry Sanders — 5'8" (177 cm)

Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions runs the ball
Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the 1993 American Football Conference East game against the New England Patriots. Photo: Damian Strohmeyer/Allsport
  • Full name: Barry David Sanders
  • Date of birth: 16 July 1968
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Wichita, Kansas, United States

Former running back Barry Sanders played for the Detroit Lions in the NFL for 10 seasons. The 5 foot 8 running back is best remembered for his performances, which earned him a Heisman Memorial Trophy, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award.

14. Maurice Jones-Drew — 5'8" (177 cm)

Running back Maurice Jones-Drew of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball
Running back Maurice Jones-Drew of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Doug Pensinger
  • Full name: Maurice Christopher Jones-Drew
  • Date of birth: 23 March 1985
  • Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

Maurice Jones-Drew is a former football player who played running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders between 2006 and 2015. Despite his height, MDJ won the 2006 All-Rookie Team selection, three Pro Bowls, and a First Team All-Pro in 2011.

13. Bob Sanders — 5'8" (177 cm)

DB Bob Sanders of the Indianapolis Colts makes an interception
DB Bob Sanders of the Indianapolis Colts makes an interception during an AFC playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Mike Ehrmann
  • Full name: Demond "Bob" Sanders
  • Date of birth: 24 February 1981
  • Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Erie, Pennsylvania, United States

The list of the short NFL players cannot be complete without Demond "Bob" Sanders. Before joining the NFL, the former football safety was a college athlete playing for the University of Iowa's Iowa Hawkeyes. The All-American Hall of Famer for the San Diego Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons.

12. Dexter McCluster — 5'8" (177 cm)

Dexter McCluster of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball
Dexter McCluster of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wesley Hitt
  • Full name: Dexter Marquise McCluster
  • Date of birth: 25 August 1988
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Largo, Florida, United States

In October 2024, former running back Dexter McCluster was named to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame by his alma mater, Ole Miss. The 5 foot 8 running back played for the San Diego Chargers, the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017.

11. Ray Rice — 5'8" (177 cm)

Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens gestures during a match
Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens lines up against the Green Bay Packers during a game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Patrick McDermott
  • Full name: Raymell Mourice Rice
  • Date of birth: 22 January 1987
  • Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York, United States

Ray Rice is a former running back who played for the Baltimore Ravens for six seasons between 2008 and 2014. During this time, he completed 6,180 rushing yards, 3,034 receiving yards and 47 touchdowns in 92 games.

10. Mark McMillan — 5'7" (174 cm)

Cornerback Mark McMillian of the Philadelphia Eagles returns an interception.
Cornerback Mark McMillian of the Philadelphia Eagles returns an interception against the Detroit Lions in the 1995 NFC Wildcard Game at the Veterans Stadium. Photo: Joseph Patronite
  • Full name: Mark DeWayne McMillan
  • Date of birth: 29 April 1970
  • Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Former cornerback Mark McMillan is best remembered for his appearances on leaderboards, such as the 1992 Fumble return touchdown, 1997 interceptions, 1997 long intercept returns, and 1997 interception return touchdowns.

9. Jacquizz Rodgers — 5'7" (174 cm)

Jacquizz Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes during a game
Jacquizz Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes during a game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann
  • Full name: Jacquizz Rodgers
  • Date of birth: 6 February 1990
  • Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Richmond, Texas, United States

Former Oregon St running back Jacquizz Rodgers played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons. The 2012 kick return leader completed his career in 2018 with 110 games played and 545 rushing attempts, 2,067 yards completed, 9 touchdowns and an average of 3.8 points.

8. Brandon Banks — 5'7" (174 cm)

Toronto Argonauts' Brandon Banks runs with the ball
Toronto Argonauts' Brandon Banks runs with the ball during Canadian Football League action against the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place at Lansdowne Park. Photo: Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire
  • Full name: Brandon Banks
  • Date of birth: 21 December 1987
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Garner, North Carolina, United States

Despite his height, Brandon Banks was a feared return specialist during his time with the Washington Redskins. The 5 foot 7 defensive tackle who later dominated the Canadian Football League was known for turning kickoffs into highlight-reel touchdowns.

7. J. J. Taylor — 5'6" (170 cm)

J.J. Taylor of the New England Patriots runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles
J.J. Taylor of the New England Patriots runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mitchell Leff
  • Full name: Joseph Justyn Taylor
  • Date of birth: 4 January 1998
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Corona, California, United States

J.J. Taylor made a name for himself by playing for the New England Patriots for four seasons, proving that size is no barrier to success. At the time of writing, the running back has completed 17 career games, completing 200 rushing yards (62 attempts) and 20 receiving yards (8 attempts).

6. Darren Sproles — 5'6" (170 cm)

Darren Sproles of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during a game
Darren Sproles of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rob Leiter
  • Full name: Darren Lee Sproles
  • Date of birth: 20 June 1983
  • Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Waterloo, Iowa, United States

Former running back turned football executive Darren Sproles played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers between 2005 and 2020. Despite his diminutive stature, he recorded 3,552 rushing yards, 553 catches, 8,392 scrimmage yards and 19,696 all-purpose yards in 183 career games.

5. Tarik Cohen — 5'6" (170 cm)

Tarik Cohen of the Chicago Bears runs for yards
Tarik Cohen of the Chicago Bears runs for yards during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Stacy Revere
  • Full name: Tarik Cohen
  • Date of birth: 26 July 1995
  • Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Bunn, North Carolina, United States

Tarik Cohen is a former running back who dazzled fans during his time with the Chicago Bears before suffering one of the worst career-ending injuries. The 5 foot 6 dual-threat completed 51 career goals, with 1,101 rushing yards (264 attempts) and 1,575 receiving yards (209 attempts).

4. Deuce Vaughn — 5'5" (168 cm)

Deuce Vaughn of the Dallas Cowboys runs through the scrimmage line.
Deuce Vaughn of the Dallas Cowboys runs through the scrimmage line against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire
  • Full name: Christopher Matthew Vaughn II
  • Date of birth: 2 November 2001
  • Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Fayetteville, Arkansas, United States

Deuce Vaughn was a standout at Kansas State, where he emerged as one of the NCAA’s most electrifying playmakers, rushers and receivers. Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, Vaughn has maintained his top-tier performance in the NFL.

3. Mack Herron — 5'5" (168 cm)

Mack Herron of the New England Patriots runs with the ball
Mack Herron of the New England Patriots runs with the ball in a match against the Los Angeles Rams at Schaefer Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Focus on Sport
  • Full name: Mack Willie Herron
  • Date of birth: 24 July 1948
  • Date of death: 6 December 2015
  • Place of birth: Biloxi, Mississippi, United States

Mack is also considered one of the shortest NFL players ever to play in the league. Known as "Mini Mack" for his smaller stature, Herron thrived as a running back and return specialist with the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in the 1970s. He set several NHL and team records, including eight return records.

2. Trindon Holliday — 5'5" (168 cm)

Trindon Holliday runs for a touchdown in a match between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens
Trindon Holliday runs for a touchdown in a match between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens at Sports Authority Field on 12 January 2013. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post
  • Full name: Trindon Jerard Holliday
  • Date of birth: 27 April 1986
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Zachary, Baton Rouge, United States

Despite being one of the shortest players in NFL history, Trindon Holliday has had an impressive career playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans.

1. Jack Shapiro — 5'1" (155 cm)

Jack ‘Soapy’ Shapiro (C) poses standing with other players from the Staten Island Stapletons.
Jack ‘Soapy’ Shapiro (C) of the Staten Island Stapletons pictured during an NFL game against the Minneapolis Red Jackets. Photo: @EbbetsVintage
  • Full name: Jack Emanuel Shapiro
  • Date of birth: 22 March 1907
  • Date of death: 5 February 2001
  • Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Jack Shapiro holds a unique place in NFL history as the Guinness World Record's shortest-ever American football player, standing at just 5 foot 1. He played for the Staten Island Stapletons in one game in November 1929, where he rushed 7 yards attempts.

What is the average height in the NFL?

The average height in different positions ranges between 5 foot 11 inches (180 centimetres) and 6 foot 5 inches (198 centimetres).

Who is the shortest NFL football player of all time?

According to the Guinness World Records, Jack Shapiro is the shortest footballer to ever play in the NFL. As he was popularly known, Soupy was 5 feet 1 (155 centimetres) tall.

Who is the shortest NFL player currently?

The shortest NFL player in 2024 is Deuce Vaughn, who stands at just 5 feet 6 inches tall. The player excels as a running back and has become the most decorated player in the NFL.

Like any other players, the shortest NFL football players record exemplary performances. Although their diminutive stature might be deemed a disadvantage, the players on this list have demonstrated their elite status as high-performing athletes.

Legit.ng has published an article ranking the fastest NFL players. Speed and strength, agility, and power are crucial elements of American football.

Players must acquire exceptional speed to outrun the defence and get the ball as far downfield as possible. Read on to find out which players possess this skill in the NFL.

