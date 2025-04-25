The Guardians of Justice and Democratic Leadership calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara due to Governor Lawal's inaction and worsening security

The group criticises Lawal for disregarding democratic principles and failing to engage with the state legislature, exacerbating the crisis

The Guardians urge President Tinubu to intervene, warning that failure to act will lead to further violence and instability in Zamfara

The Guardians of Justice and Democratic Leadership has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State, citing the ongoing security crisis and the failure of Governor Dauda Lawal to address pressing issues of governance and insecurity.

The group’s executive director, Patriot Abel Adams, expressed alarm over the deteriorating situation in the state, blaming the governor for the worsening security and political instability.

Tinubu Told To Immediately Declare State of Emergency in Zamfara as Reasons Emerge

Source: Original

The group claims that the ongoing power struggle between Governor Lawal and the Zamfara State House of Assembly has led to a breakdown in governance, with two parallel leaderships undermining the democratic process.

Governor's Failure to Tackle Security Crisis

In a statement released on Friday, April 25, Adams outlined the growing concerns regarding insecurity in the state, which has led to killings, destruction of property, and displacement of people.

According to Adams, 14 local government areas in the state are currently affected by rampant banditry and kidnapping, with the situation continuing to spiral out of control.

"Rather than working strenuously to eliminate the hydra-headed challenges of poverty, kidnapping, and banditry, the governor would rather engage in frivolous spending, making hypocritical sympathy visits to victims.

"This failure to act is enabling bandits and kidnappers to terrorise the people of Zamfara," Adams stated.

The Guardians of Justice also criticised Governor Lawal for failing to engage in meaningful dialogue with the state’s legislative body, accusing him of disregarding the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

Criticism of the Governor's Leadership Style

Adams argued that Lawal’s approach to governance has exacerbated the crisis, noting that the governor's actions have undermined the democratic process in Zamfara.

He pointed to the governor’s failure to attend to the legitimate demands of the state legislature, accusing him of trying to control the assembly and make it a rubber stamp for his agenda.

"No authority confers on him a more deserving priority than that he is the governor of the State. He must act within the constitutional allowance of his office. His failure to understand the principles of democracy and separation of powers has led to this breakdown in governance," Adams added.

The statement also condemned the governor for ignoring the House Standing Rules and engaging in what they called "miserable sightseeing," further isolating himself from key political actors and failing to implement essential reforms.

Call for State of Emergency and Federal Intervention

The Guardians of Justice and Democratic Leadership believe that the situation in Zamfara has reached a critical point and now qualifies for a state of emergency under Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

This section grants the president the power to declare a state of emergency when a state’s government structure breaks down.

"We believe that the situation in Zamfara State meets the criteria outlined in the Constitution, and it's imperative that the authorities take swift action to restore order and stability," Adams said.

The group also commended the 10 lawmakers who have continued to fight for the rights of their constituents despite facing harassment and intimidation from the governor’s camp.

These lawmakers have remained steadfast in their defence of democracy, even in the face of significant political pressure.

Potential for Escalation: Warning of Greater Chaos

Adams warned that if the situation is not addressed immediately, it could lead to further violence, displacement, and a humanitarian crisis.

He called on the federal government to step in and ensure the safety and well-being of the people in Zamfara.

"We are sitting on a keg of gunpowder. The people are losing faith, and yet the man in charge is doing absolutely nothing to unite them. His presence in that seat has become a threat to the state’s stability," Adams added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng