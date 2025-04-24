Suspected Fulani bandits reportedly attacked a newly-wedded couple in Nasarawa state, shot the husband and abducted the wife just two weeks after their wedding

The violent attack occurred on Wednesday, April 24, along the Lafia/Makurdi Highway in Obi Local Government Area

While the abducted wife’s whereabouts remain unknown, the state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, leaving family and sympathisers in deep distress

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits, on Wednesday night, April 23, shot a newly-wedded man and kidnapped his wife to unknown destination in a Nasarawa community.

How husband was killed, wife kidnapped

An eyewitness disclosed that the assailants invaded the home of the newly-wedded couple and shot the man and abducted the wife.

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday, April 24, the incident took place at Akaleku village in Obi Local Government Area along Lafia/Markurdi Highway.

Mr. and Mrs Alu Anzaku reportedly got married on April 12, 2025, barely two weeks ago. They were said to have been in their honeymoon, when assailants descended on their home.

At the time of filing in this report, the family members and sympathisers have expressed worry, as nothing had been heard about the wife.

Also, the state police command is yet to react to the incident or release an official statement regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a couple was sent to an early grave as gunmen attacked a top southeast region.

This time around, they reportedly killed a couple in the night and dumped their bodies in a car boot.

The police spokesperson in Anambra state, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

This happened a few months after unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a couple who were travelling home for their traditional wedding in Imo state.

The couple, identified as Ezemezie Ifechukwu Martins and Mba Ifeoma Gloria, were said to have been killed on Tuesday night, January 10, at Ndiejezie Izuogu in Ideato north LGA of the state.

According to a source in the area, the couple was killed “days before their wedding”. The younger brother to the groom was also reportedly murdered during the attack.

Gunmen attack Senator Natasha’s family house

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has escaped a gunmen attack on her family house at Obeiba-Ihima in Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

The gunmen attacked Senator Natasha's family house on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, thinking the federal lawmaker was at home.

This incident is coming few weeks after the Kogi Central senator accused Senator Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello of plotting to assassinate her.

