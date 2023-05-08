Broda Shaggi’s biography: age, parents, net worth, partner
Broda Shaggi is a prominent comedian, actor, songwriter, musician, and social media influencer from Nigeria. He has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Day of Destiny and Herdsmen. He is also behind some of the big hit songs like Nor Nor, Bushman, and Serere.
Broda Shaggi is known for his short comedy skits that he posts on various social media platforms, more so Instagram. He was behind Jesus In Mushin, the parody drama that went viral in 2016. Learn more about the comedian to know how far he has come in his entertainment journey.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Samuel Animashaun Perry
|Famous as
|Broda Shaggi
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|6 July 1993
|Age
|29 years old (as of May 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|181
|Weight in kilograms
|82
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Omolara
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Comedian, actor, musician, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$100,000–$500,000
|YouTube
|BRODA SHAGGI
|@brodashaggi
|@brodashaggi.world
|TikTok
|@brodashaggi
Broda Shaggi's biography
The comedian was born Samuel Animashaun Perry, in Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria, into a family of four children, all of whom are boys. Broda Shaggi's mother is called Omolara.
Broda Shaggi's parents are natives of Ogun state. His mother is from Ikenne, while his father is from Sagamu. His father was a drama teacher. The Nigerian comedian attended MayFlower Junior High School. He later proceeded to the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Creative Arts.
How old is Broda Shaggi?
Broda Shaggi's age is 29 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 July 1993. His Zodiac sign is Gemini.
Career
How did Broda Shaggi start? He began comedy at the University of Lagos as an undergraduate student. He used to upload short comedy skits attracting several followers on his various social media platforms.
Currently, he has a huge following on his Instagram account, with over 11.6 million followers. He also has a substantial following of above 8.9 million on Facebook.
Broda Shaggi's popularity has extended to TikTok, where he shares his funny videos. He has amassed a considerable following of over 3.7 million followers at the time of writing. He also has a YouTube account with over 1.73 million subscribers. Due to his online fame, he has won many roles in Nollywood.
Broda Shaggi movies and TV shows
The following are some of the movies and TV shows the Nigerian actor has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|2023
|Dice
|Efcd Officer
|2023
|Ran Mi Lowo
|Bode
|2022
|Koi Koi - The Myth
|Priest
|2022
|Herdmen
|Samuel Perry
|2022
|The One For Sarah
|Kabiru
|2022
|Gbege
|2022
|Inside Life
|Information Minister
|2022
|Ayam Dc Themmie
|Lagos boy
|2022
|Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke
|Omar
|2021
|Dubara
|2021
|Fools' Day
|Ageko
|2021
|The Razz Guy
|Dare
|2021
|Day of Destiny
|Babayaro
|2021
|Omo Ghetto: The Saga
|Dele
Broda Shaggi's songs
Besides acting, the Nollywood actor is also a singer. He has become more famous due to his numerous hit songs. He is behind famous albums such as Oya Hit Me Skits and Fine Boy Agbero. The Nigerian musician is currently signed under a Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label. Below are some of his songs.
|Songs
|Year
|Eba
|2023
|Weekend vibe
|2020
|Kwarantine
|2020
|Happy Day
|2020
|Boredom 101
|2020
|Wake up
|2019
|Nor Nor
|2019
|Serere
|2019
|Black Skin Boy
|2019
|Bushman
|2019
Who is Broda Shaggi's girlfriend?
Broda is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. He was previously linked to Sophia Ojireoghene, famously known as Aunty Shaggi. Sophia is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, and influencer. The Nigerian actor also has no wife; therefore, nobody carries the title of Broda Shaggi's wife.
What is Broda Shaggi's net worth?
His alleged net worth is between $100 thousand and $500 thousand. His primary source of income is his career as an actor, musician, and social media influencer.
FAQs
- Who is Broda Shaggi? He is a Nigerian comedian, actor, social media personality, and musician.
- What is Broda Shaggi's real name? His real name is Samuel Animashaun Perry.
- Where is Broda Shaggi from? He was born in Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria.
- What is Broda Shaggi's age? The Nigerian entertainer is 29 years as of May old as of 2023. He was born in 1993.
- Where did Broda Shaggi go to college? He attended the University of Lagos.
- Is Broda Shaggi still alive? Yes, rumours about his death were confirmed to be false.
- What is Broda Shaggi's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $100 thousand and $500 thousand.
Broda Shaggi began his entertainment career by uploading short funny videos on his various social media platforms. As a result, he became an internet sensation. Later, he started landing opportunities in Nollywood. He is also a musician and has released several songs, including Bushman and Serere.
Source: Legit.ng