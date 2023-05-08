Broda Shaggi’s biography: age, parents, net worth, partner

Broda Shaggi is a prominent comedian, actor, songwriter, musician, and social media influencer from Nigeria. He has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Day of Destiny and Herdsmen. He is also behind some of the big hit songs like Nor Nor, Bushman, and Serere.

Broda Shaggi is known for his short comedy skits that he posts on various social media platforms, more so Instagram. He was behind Jesus In Mushin, the parody drama that went viral in 2016. Learn more about the comedian to know how far he has come in his entertainment journey.

Profile summary

Full name Samuel Animashaun Perry Famous as Broda Shaggi Gender Male Date of birth 6 July 1993 Age 29 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Omolara Relationship status Single Profession Comedian, actor, musician, social media influencer Net worth $100,000–$500,000 YouTube BRODA SHAGGI Instagram @brodashaggi Facebook @brodashaggi.world TikTok @brodashaggi

Broda Shaggi's biography

The comedian was born Samuel Animashaun Perry, in Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria, into a family of four children, all of whom are boys. Broda Shaggi's mother is called Omolara.

Broda Shaggi's parents are natives of Ogun state. His mother is from Ikenne, while his father is from Sagamu. His father was a drama teacher. The Nigerian comedian attended MayFlower Junior High School. He later proceeded to the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Creative Arts.

How old is Broda Shaggi?

Broda Shaggi's age is 29 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 July 1993. His Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

How did Broda Shaggi start? He began comedy at the University of Lagos as an undergraduate student. He used to upload short comedy skits attracting several followers on his various social media platforms.

Currently, he has a huge following on his Instagram account, with over 11.6 million followers. He also has a substantial following of above 8.9 million on Facebook.

Broda Shaggi's popularity has extended to TikTok, where he shares his funny videos. He has amassed a considerable following of over 3.7 million followers at the time of writing. He also has a YouTube account with over 1.73 million subscribers. Due to his online fame, he has won many roles in Nollywood.

Broda Shaggi movies and TV shows

The following are some of the movies and TV shows the Nigerian actor has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movie Role 2023 Dice Efcd Officer 2023 Ran Mi Lowo Bode 2022 Koi Koi - The Myth Priest 2022 Herdmen Samuel Perry 2022 The One For Sarah Kabiru 2022 Gbege 2022 Inside Life Information Minister 2022 Ayam Dc Themmie Lagos boy 2022 Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke Omar 2021 Dubara 2021 Fools' Day Ageko 2021 The Razz Guy Dare 2021 Day of Destiny Babayaro 2021 Omo Ghetto: The Saga Dele

Broda Shaggi's songs

Besides acting, the Nollywood actor is also a singer. He has become more famous due to his numerous hit songs. He is behind famous albums such as Oya Hit Me Skits and Fine Boy Agbero. The Nigerian musician is currently signed under a Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label. Below are some of his songs.

Songs Year Eba 2023 Weekend vibe 2020 Kwarantine 2020 Happy Day 2020 Boredom 101 2020 Wake up 2019 Nor Nor 2019 Serere 2019 Black Skin Boy 2019 Bushman 2019

Who is Broda Shaggi's girlfriend?

Broda is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. He was previously linked to Sophia Ojireoghene, famously known as Aunty Shaggi. Sophia is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, and influencer. The Nigerian actor also has no wife; therefore, nobody carries the title of Broda Shaggi's wife.

What is Broda Shaggi's net worth?

His alleged net worth is between $100 thousand and $500 thousand. His primary source of income is his career as an actor, musician, and social media influencer.

FAQs

Who is Broda Shaggi? He is a Nigerian comedian, actor, social media personality, and musician. What is Broda Shaggi's real name? His real name is Samuel Animashaun Perry. Where is Broda Shaggi from? He was born in Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria. What is Broda Shaggi's age? The Nigerian entertainer is 29 years as of May old as of 2023. He was born in 1993. Where did Broda Shaggi go to college? He attended the University of Lagos. Is Broda Shaggi still alive? Yes, rumours about his death were confirmed to be false. What is Broda Shaggi's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $100 thousand and $500 thousand.

Broda Shaggi began his entertainment career by uploading short funny videos on his various social media platforms. As a result, he became an internet sensation. Later, he started landing opportunities in Nollywood. He is also a musician and has released several songs, including Bushman and Serere.

