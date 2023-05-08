Global site navigation

Broda Shaggi’s biography: age, parents, net worth, partner
by  Peris Wamangu

Broda Shaggi is a prominent comedian, actor, songwriter, musician, and social media influencer from Nigeria. He has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Day of Destiny and Herdsmen. He is also behind some of the big hit songs like Nor Nor, Bushman, and Serere.

Broda Shaggi is known for his short comedy skits that he posts on various social media platforms, more so Instagram. He was behind Jesus In Mushin, the parody drama that went viral in 2016. Learn more about the comedian to know how far he has come in his entertainment journey.

Profile summary

Full nameSamuel Animashaun Perry
Famous as Broda Shaggi
GenderMale
Date of birth 6 July 1993
Age 29 years old (as of May 2023)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birth Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria
Current residence Lagos, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet 5'7"
Height in centimetres 170
Weight in pounds 181
Weight in kilograms 82
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
Mother Omolara
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionComedian, actor, musician, social media influencer
Net worth$100,000–$500,000
YouTubeBRODA SHAGGI
Instagram@brodashaggi
Facebook@brodashaggi.world
TikTok@brodashaggi

Broda Shaggi's biography

The comedian was born Samuel Animashaun Perry, in Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria, into a family of four children, all of whom are boys. Broda Shaggi's mother is called Omolara.

Broda Shaggi's parents are natives of Ogun state. His mother is from Ikenne, while his father is from Sagamu. His father was a drama teacher. The Nigerian comedian attended MayFlower Junior High School. He later proceeded to the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Creative Arts.

How old is Broda Shaggi?

Broda Shaggi's age is 29 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 July 1993. His Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

How did Broda Shaggi start? He began comedy at the University of Lagos as an undergraduate student. He used to upload short comedy skits attracting several followers on his various social media platforms.

Currently, he has a huge following on his Instagram account, with over 11.6 million followers. He also has a substantial following of above 8.9 million on Facebook.

Broda Shaggi's popularity has extended to TikTok, where he shares his funny videos. He has amassed a considerable following of over 3.7 million followers at the time of writing. He also has a YouTube account with over 1.73 million subscribers. Due to his online fame, he has won many roles in Nollywood.

Broda Shaggi movies and TV shows

The following are some of the movies and TV shows the Nigerian actor has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.

YearMovieRole
2023Dice Efcd Officer
2023Ran Mi Lowo Bode
2022Koi Koi - The Myth Priest
2022Herdmen Samuel Perry
2022The One For SarahKabiru
2022Gbege
2022Inside Life Information Minister
2022 Ayam Dc Themmie Lagos boy
2022Chief Daddy 2: Going for BrokeOmar
2021Dubara
2021Fools' Day Ageko
2021The Razz Guy Dare
2021Day of DestinyBabayaro
2021Omo Ghetto: The SagaDele

Broda Shaggi's songs

Besides acting, the Nollywood actor is also a singer. He has become more famous due to his numerous hit songs. He is behind famous albums such as Oya Hit Me Skits and Fine Boy Agbero. The Nigerian musician is currently signed under a Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label. Below are some of his songs.

SongsYear
Eba2023
Weekend vibe2020
Kwarantine2020
Happy Day2020
Boredom 1012020
Wake up 2019
Nor Nor 2019
Serere 2019
Black Skin Boy 2019
Bushman 2019

Who is Broda Shaggi's girlfriend?

Broda is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. He was previously linked to Sophia Ojireoghene, famously known as Aunty Shaggi. Sophia is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, and influencer. The Nigerian actor also has no wife; therefore, nobody carries the title of Broda Shaggi's wife.

What is Broda Shaggi's net worth?

His alleged net worth is between $100 thousand and $500 thousand. His primary source of income is his career as an actor, musician, and social media influencer.

FAQs

  1. Who is Broda Shaggi? He is a Nigerian comedian, actor, social media personality, and musician.
  2. What is Broda Shaggi's real name? His real name is Samuel Animashaun Perry.
  3. Where is Broda Shaggi from? He was born in Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria.
  4. What is Broda Shaggi's age? The Nigerian entertainer is 29 years as of May old as of 2023. He was born in 1993.
  5. Where did Broda Shaggi go to college? He attended the University of Lagos.
  6. Is Broda Shaggi still alive? Yes, rumours about his death were confirmed to be false.
  7. What is Broda Shaggi's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $100 thousand and $500 thousand.

Broda Shaggi began his entertainment career by uploading short funny videos on his various social media platforms. As a result, he became an internet sensation. Later, he started landing opportunities in Nollywood. He is also a musician and has released several songs, including Bushman and Serere.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Sonia Uche's biography. She is a rising actress and entrepreneur from Nigeria, famous for featuring in The Care Giver and Marriage Pressure. She is also a celebrity daughter to Uche Nancy, a well-known Nigerian actress and costume designer.

Sonia began her career while she was at the University. She rose to stardom after starring as a naïve village girl in the 2019 film Frank's Wife. The entertainer has since worked alongside Nollywood actors, including Olu Jacobs, Yemi Blaq, Patience Ozokwor, and Julie Ibrahim.

