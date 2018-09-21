How old is Emmanuella and what is her net worth in 2023?

Emmanuella became a Nigerian sensation at five when she started doing comedy with Mark Angel. Her skits have circulated globally, making her one of the most sought-after child comedians. The skit My Real Face catapulted her to fame. Today, millions of people enjoy watching her on YouTube.

Emmanuella posing for pictures. Photo: @officialemanuella (modified by author)

Emmanuella makes people happy, even before uttering a word. She receives love and attention from people from all walks of life. Learn more about the young Nigerian comedienne today.

Profile summary

Full name Emmanuella Samuel Gender Female Emmanuella's date of birth 22nd July 2010 Age 12 years (as of May 2023) Origin Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African (Igbo) Zodiac sign Cancer Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Father James Samuel Mother Cynthia Samuel Education Brighton Gate Academy School, Port Harcourt Profession Comedienne Instagram @officialemanuella Facebook @Emanuella

Emmanuella's biography

Emmanuella Samuel is a child comedienne who came into the limelight at only five. She is best known for her comedy skits with Mark Angel and other characters on the MarkAngelComedy YouTube channel.

How old is Emmanuella?

Emmanuella's age is 12 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22nd July 2010, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Emmanuella from?

The comedienne is from Nigeria, and her nationality is Nigerian. She was born in Imo State and resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, with her family.

Who are Emmanuella's parents?

The comedienne's father is James Samuel, and her mother is Cynthia Samuel. There is no information about her siblings, but comedienne Success is her cousin.

Is Mark Angel related to Emmanuella?

While there have been rumours that the comedienne is Mark Angel's niece, this information remains unverified.

What class is Emmanuella?

The comedienne is a pupil at Brighton Gate Academy School, Port Harcourt. The exact class she is in is yet to be disclosed to the public.

Career

Emmanuella started her career at five. She and her family were on vacation when they met Mark Angel. At the time, Mark needed children for his comedy shoot.

Several children auditioned, but none met the requirements. Emmanuella auditioned and made a stellar performance. She memorised her lines well, and her acting skills were top-notch.

The first skit shoot took 18 hours, which she endured. Mark convinced her parents to let her join his comedy team. The duo has worked together since then, alongside other characters.

The comedienne's first skit was Who Mess? She has done hundreds of them since then. She gained plenty of local and international attention after the skit My Real Face went viral. The hilarious skit was even featured on CNN's Facebook page.

Besides skits with Mark, she has starred in an Australian film, Survive or Die. She also released a track featuring saxophonist Temilayo Abodunrin and Makayla Malaka called Yes O.

What is Emmanuella's net worth in 2023?

There is no official information about the comedienne's net worth in 2023. Even so, there are indications that she rakes a significant amount annually from her comedy career. She built and furnished a house for her mother with earnings from her career.

Is Emmanuella married?

The comedienne is not married. She is still a school-going child who is focusing on her education and comedy career.

There have been rumours that she is married to billionaire Ned Nwoko. The rumours are untrue.

Trivia

She won a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award in 2021 in the Favourite African Social Media Star category.

She was hosted by CNN in November 2016 after one of her skits went viral.

In 2018, she was invited to the National Assembly by Senate President Bukola Saraki after landing a role in a Disney film.

Emmanuella came into the limelight years ago due to her funny comedy skits. The young girl makes people laugh effortlessly and has a bright future in the entertainment industry.

