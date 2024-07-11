Bolaji Ogunmola's age, date of birth, marriage and children

The Nollywood industry has several outstanding actresses, and Bolaji Ogunmola is one of them. She is recognised for her role in several films, including Ajosepo, Reach, Yours Regardless, and Lost. Besides acting, she is making a name for herself behind the cameras as a film producer and has several credits. What is Bolaji Ogunmola’s age?

Bolaji Ogunmola’s journey to becoming an actress began when she was young, but she made her professional debut in 2012. She has been in the industry for over a decade and has several acting credits, making her a popular actress in Nigeria. As a result, Bolaji Ogunmola’s age and other personal details have generated interest among her fans.

Profile summary

Full name Bolaji Ogunmola Gender Female Date of birth 21 April 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating School Yinka Bolarinwa College College National Open University of Nigeria, Royal Arts Academy, University of Ilorin Profession Nollywood actress, film producer, entrepreneur Instagram @bolajiogunmola

What is Bolaji Ogunmola’s age?

The Nollywood actress is 32 years old as of 2024. Bolaji Ogunmola’s date of birth is 21 April 1992, and her zodiac is Taurus.

Bolaji Ogunmola’s background

Bolaji was born into a family of three children in Lagos, Nigeria. She was raised alongside two younger brothers. Bolaji is Yoruba, a Nigerian national of African ethnicity. Despite being a well-known personality, she has kept details of her family away from the public eye, and it is unknown who her parents and siblings are.

She had her post-elementary education at Yinka Bolarinwa College. She later joined the National Open University of Nigeria, Victoria Island, Lagos, where she studied a business management and entrepreneurship course. The actress obtained a diploma in acting from the Royal Arts Academy, Surulere, Lagos and is also an alumna of the University of Ilorin.

Bolaji Ogunmola’s career

Five facts about Bolaji Ogunmola. Photo: @bolajiogunmola/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bolaji had been interested in a career in the entertainment industry but did not know which profession to choose. In her interview with Punch, she narrated how she discovered she could act, saying:

I had an idea that I was going to be involved in the entertainment industry. I thought it was going to be music, but I couldn’t sing. Afterwards, I thought I was going to be a model, but I was fat. So, I suspected it would be film I was going to do. One day, I was in church, and my drama team told me to act in the role of Esther in a play. I eventually did, and my acting was commended.

She started her professional acting career in 2012 when she starred in Okon Goes to School. Since then, the actress has been featured in over 150 Nollywood films, making her one of the industry’s top acting talents. Here is a list of some of Bolaji Ogunmola’s prominent film appearances.

Movies/TV series Period Role Ajosepo 2024 Mary JAPA 2024 Clara All That Glitters 2023 Efe The Cook 2023 Grace Breaking Point 2023 Becky Hotel Labamba 2023 Pearl Keeping the Enemy 2023 Chioma The Switch 2023 Helen Path of Psycho 2023 Irene Watching Over You 2022 Caro Lost 2022 Tolani The One for Sarah 2022 Lara Longing for You 2022 Winifred True Colors 2022 Toni Time's Shadow 2021 Adeline When We Fall 2021 Ada Doctor Lanre 2021 Imade Betty's Love Triangle 2020 Betty Looking for Baami 2019 Sharon Marital Bruise 2018 Sylvia

Besides acting, she is a film producer and founder and CEO of The Ogunmola Company, a film production company. She boasts several production credits, and some of her work includes Talking Stage, Old Habits, Yours Regardless, The Last Piece of Me, and Butterflies. Speaking to TVC, Bolaji explained her motivation for starting film production. She said:

Funny enough, I have always wanted to produce. Starting out, I knew I wanted to tell the stories I am passionate about. I like to manage things. I studied business management in school and knew I wanted to do something about…you being at the back of the camera just to manage and do things and create stories that can affect me, you and everybody watching, and I am passionate about them.

Is Bolaji Ogunmola married?

The All Shades of Wrong actress has no husband and has never been married. Is Bolaji Ogunmola dating anyone? She is seemingly in a relationship but has not disclosed who she is dating. In a YouTube video shared on her YouTube channel in November 2023, she hinted about having a favourite person but did not want to discuss the details.

Fast facts about Bolaji Ogunmola

What is Bolaji Ogunmola's real age? The actress is 32 years old as of this writing, having been born on 21 April 1992. Does Bolaji Ogunmola have siblings? She has two younger brothers. Is Bolaji Ogunmola related to Peju Ogunmola? Even though they have similar surnames, the two Nollywood actresses are not related in any way. Where does Bolaji Ogunmola live? She resides in Lagos, Nigeria. Which school did Bolaji Ogunmola attend? She studied at the National Open University of Nigeria, the Royal Arts Academy, and the University of Ilorin. Who is Bolaji Ogunmola’s husband? The Nigerian actress is not married. How long has Bolaji Ogunmola been acting? She has been acting for over a decade since 2012 when she landed her first professional role. Does Bolaji Ogunmola have a child? The Nollywood actress is not yet a mother. However, in an Instagram post in August 2023, she expressed her desire to have a daughter, saying she wouldn’t want her genes to go to waste. How tall is Bolaji Ogunmola? The Nigerian film producer is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Bolaji Ogunmola’s age underscores her significant contributions and dedication to Nollywood over the years. She has been featured in over 150 films and has several film production credits. The Lagos native is the founder and CEO of The Ogunmola Company.

