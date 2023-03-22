10 coldest states in the US and their record lowest temperatures

What are the coldest states in the US? The United States of America occupies a substantial geographical region with different climatic conditions. The country’s land mass spans from hot southern to freezing northern states. The temperature in the cold areas drops from zero to negative 30 degrees Celsius during winter. Discover the coldest states in the US and their record lowest temperatures.

Alaska is the coldest state in the US. Photo: pexels.com, @jillwellington

The US is a vast country with 50 states that experience different weather at different times of the year. Most of the coldest states are located in the northern part of the country. The temperatures in these areas are negative most of the year, especially during winter. If you are planning to visit or relocate to these areas, this list of the coldest states in America can be helpful.

10 coldest states in the US

The United States of America is a vast country with different temperatures. The country is hot in the south and cold in the north. Below are the 10 coldest states in the US.

10. Michigan: -51°F (-46.1°C)

Workers clear snow during a storm in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher

Michigan is the tenth coldest state in America. The winters are brutal, and the weather is characterized by ice, snow, wind, and freezing temperatures. The annual Annual average temperature in Michigan is 44.4°F (6.9°C). Winter starts in December and lasts until mid-March. Some of the fun activities to explore here include ice fishing, ice skating, snowshoeing and snowmobiling.

9. New Hampshire: -108°F (-77.8°C)

A father and son shovel sleet from the sidewalk during a winter storm in Concord, New Hampshire on 4 February 2022. Photo: Joseph Prezioso

New Hampshire is the ninth coldest state in the US. This area has a humid continental climate with cold, snowy winters and warm and wet summers. The annual average temperature in New Hampshire is 44.2°F (6.8°C), and in January, temperatures range between -4°F (-20°C) to 15°F (-9.44°C).

New Hampshire receives cold arctic winds from Canada in the northern part of the region. Summers are mild in the southeastern region due to the warm Atlantic Ocean, with temperatures ranging from 70°F (21.11°C) to 85°F (29.44°C). Despite the cold, you can explore snow tubing and horse-drawn sleigh ride.

8. Wisconsin: -55°F (-48.3°C)

The city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin is seen in below zero temperatures on Friday morning after it received just more than an inch of snow in the last 24 hours. Photo: Alex Wroblewski

Wisconsin is famous for producing cheese and being one of the cold states in America. Snowmobiling and ice skating are fun activities people enjoy in Wisconsin. The region has an average temperature of 43.1°F (6.2°C), and it borders Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.

Winter here is cold and long, with the northern and western parts experiencing an average snowfall of 160 a year. January is the coldest month, with temperatures hitting a low of 14°F (-10°C) and a high of 28°F (-2.22°C). In Wisconsin, the weather is best for outdoor activities from mid-June to early September.

7. Vermont: -50°F (-45.6°C)

Two men walk down a road as snow falls October 29, 2011 in Putney, Vermont. Photo: Don Emmert

Vermont is one of the most beautiful regions in the US. It has a beautiful town, gorgeous fall foliage, and is the origin of delicious maple syrup. It is also one of the coldest states taking position seven with an average temperature of 43.2°F (6°C). Winter is characterized by an average of 89.25 inches of snow and cold winds from the Artic area. The summers are warm, with temperatures averaging from 75°F (23.89°C) to 82°F(27.78°C).

6. Montana: -70°F (-56.7°C)

Mist rises above ice floes on the Yellowstone River as the river freezes after a night of -29 temperatures on 22 December 2022 in Paradise Valley, Montana. Photo: William Campbell

Montana is known for its beautiful nature, diverse wildlife, and natural resources. Despite this beauty, it is one of the coldest states in the US, with an average temperature of 42.7°F (5.9°C). Montana’s climate is attributed to its topography filled with plains, badlands, and isolated mountain ranges.

The region experiences harsh winter and cool summer climates. The coldest month is January, with an average of 0°F (-17°C).

5. Wyoming: -66°F (-54.4°C)

American bison in a snowstorm in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA. Photo by: Jon G. Fuller

Wyoming is one of the regions with cold weather in America. It is the fifth coldest state with an average temperature of 42.0°F (5.6°C). The average temperature during winter can go from 0°F (-17.8°C ) to 15°F (-9.4°C). The region is semi-arid, and it experiences warm summers and cold winter seasons.

Winters in Wyoming are characterized by dry air from the north. The topography of this area makes it susceptible to extreme weather changes. The mountain regions experience an average snowfall of about 200 inches, while the lowland gets about 50 inches. The Chinook Winds make the temperatures warm, mainly in the lowlands.

4. Minnesota: -60°F (-51.1°C)

Augustina Fulks, 7, jumps from a snowbank as her father Scott Fulks clears a sidewalk with his snowblower on Thursday, 23 February, 2022, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Photo: Carlos Gonzalez

Minnesota is a state in the US located in the Upper Midwest region of the country bordering Canada. Due to its proximity to Lake Superior on its north-eastern side, Minnesota has a regulated climate.

During winter, Minnesota experiences cold temperatures, mostly below freezing. Winter is accompanied by freezing rain, ice and sleet. In the northern part, temperatures in January can go as low as -30°F (-34°C). Annually, the area experiences an average temperature of 41.2°F (5.1°C). Downhill skiing, ice hiking and ice skating are some of the fun things you can engage in here.

3. Maine: -50°F (-45.6°C)

A woman clears snow from the end of a driveway on Saco Road in Standish Friday afternoon as a noreaster dumps snow on interior Maine. Photo: Gregory Rec

Maine is not only known for its lobsters, but it’s one of the coldest states in America. It comes in third coldest in America with an annual average temperature of 41°F (5°C). It is extremely cold during winter, which is quite long.

These winters are coldest in the north-western side and warmer along the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The region receives an average of 50 to 70 inches of snow along the coastline and 60 to 100 on the mainland. Summer months are shorter and are mainly hot and rainy. Frigid water jumping is one of the popular activities in this area.

2. North Dakota: -60°F (-51.1°C)

North Dakota National Guard inspect a levee along the flooded Red River 30 March 2009 near Fargo, North Dakota. Photo: Scott Olson

North Dakota is situated in the farthest Midwest area of the US. It is the second coldest state in America, with extreme cold being winter. The region also experiences intense windy days, and the weather changes during summer to excessive heat. North Dakota is vastly flat, with little vegetation.

The annual average temperature in North Dakota is 41.1°F (5°C), with winter averaging at around 24°F (-4.4°C). January is the coldest, with temperatures ranging from 2°F (-16.7°C) and 17°F (-8.3°C) in the north and south, respectively. This is your area if you enjoy winter activities such as ice skating, ice hockey and snowmobiling.

1. Alaska: -80°F (-62.2°C)

Welcome to Alaska sign, entering from Canada. Photo: Planet One Images

Alaska tops the list if you are wondering what state is the coldest in America. The region is located in the north-western part of America. It is close to the North Pole and experiences freezing winters filled with snow and ice. You would expect summers to be warm, but it’s mostly cold and cloudy here. This mean everyday life in Alaska will require you to layer up so as to stay warm.

The coldest part of Alaska is the interior region, where the weather is extremely cold due to strong winds from Canada and Siberia. The annual average temperature ranges from 26.6°F (-3.0°C) to -30°F (-34°C). Another area with extreme temperatures is the Fairbanks area, where temperatures go to as high as 90°F (32.2°C) in summer and lows of -50°F (-45.6°C) in winter.

What is the coldest state in the US?

The coldest state in America is Alaska. It is located in the north-western part of the country, which is close to the North Pole.

What is the coldest state in the US besides Alaska?

Besides Alaska, North Dakota is the second coldest state in the US. The region is located in the Midwest region of the country with an annual average temperature of 41.1°F (5°C).

What are the top 10 coldest states in the US? The US consists of 50 states spanning the vast mass of land between Mexico and Canada. The northern and north-western states can get cold, while the southern ones are warm most of the year. The above list comprises the top 10 coldest states in the US.

