Top 10 richest Forex traders in Nigeria and their net worths

Forex trading is exchanging one currency for another to profit from the trade. Like many other countries, Nigeria has experienced a boom in Forex trading in recent years. While risks are involved, some traders have accumulated significant wealth through Forex. So, who are the richest Forex traders in Nigeria?

The richest Nigerian Forex traders list was compiled by tracking the Forex traders' net worth and business ventures. We have used data from various reputable websites, such as Best Online Forex Brokers and Traders Union, to compile this list. We analysed the traders' financial holdings and overall impact on the trading scene.

Richest Forex traders in Nigeria

To succeed in the Forex market, you must understand its dynamics and exercise sound judgment in your trades. Investing more capital increases your potential for higher returns. These are the top 10 richest Forex traders in Nigeria.

Forex trader Net worth Uche Paragon $20 million Dapo Willis $10 million Ejimi Adegbeye $5 million Damilare Ogundare (HabbyFX) $5 million Jeffrey Benson $1.5 million Sandile Shezi $1.3 million Patrick Ogagbor $600,000 Benjamin Ilesani Ajimoko $400,000 Chinedu Onuoha $280,000 Bade Ajidahun Afioluwa $220,000

1. Uche Paragon — $20 million

Uche is the wealthiest Forex trader in Nigeria. According to Business Post Nigeria and Best Online Forex Broker, the entrepreneur's net worth is alleged to be $20 million. Uche began Forex trading in 2007 and has also ventured into trading in online commodities such as crude oil.

The entrepreneur has 13 years of experience working with several trading firms. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was an introducing broker (IB) at North Finance from February 2008 to February 2009 and an official IB at FXCM for two years and nine months.

The Forex investor worked as a country representative at United Word Capital (UWC) for three months from May to July 2011. He was also an official regional representative at IntaForex EU from December 2009 to September 2019.

Uche has been a business development officer with Alocomf Services since March 2010. He has also been a senior trader under self-employed since April 2021. The entrepreneur owns a Forex trading school, ParaGon Academy, based in Lagos and Port Harcourt. He is also the founder of CCI Traders.

Uche is a Forex trader, coach, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He was born in 1992 in Lagos, Nigeria. In September 2021, he graduated from the University of Salford with a master's in International Business with Law. The Nigerian singer owns a record label called Sky Beat.

2. Dapo Willis — $10 million

Dapo Willis during a trip on a plane (L) and at home with his laptop on the table closed (R). Photo: @dapo.willis on Instagram (modified by author)

Dapo was born on 8 May 1994 in Lagos State, Nigeria. He is a market analyst, keynote speaker, and financial coach who ranks second among the wealthiest Nigerian Forex traders. According to Business Post Nigeria and Best Online Forex Broker, the financial coach's net worth is alleged to be $10 million.

Dapo became interested in Forex trading at 17 after completing secondary school. He later moved to the United Kingdom to further his studies, where he met a person who mentored him on successfully trading. He became a Forex millionaire at 28.

Dapo founded the Western Sahara group of traders and Willis University. Due to his trading prowess, he has also managed funds from wealthy investors such as Aliko Dangote. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he trains about FX trading. Dapo currently resides in Dubai, United States.

3. Ejimi Adegbeye — $5 million

Ejimi relaxing outside the compound (L) and holding his wife (R). Photo: @ejimi_the_profitable_investor on Instagram (modified by author)

Ejimi Olufukeji Adegbeye is a Forex trader and coach, an ex-bank trader, a chartered wealth manager, and a pastor. According to Buzz Nigeria and Best Online Forex Broker, the Forex coach's alleged net worth is $5 million.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University in 2008 with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Design. He has also earned trading skills by attending several trainings, such as the American Academy of Financial Management, Beta Financial Learning & Development Ltd UK, Order Flow Trading Academy USA, and IOTAF: Institute of Trading and Finance.

After graduating, the Forex trader became a team coordinator and co-founder of the Cauldron Business Mentorship & Social Networking Forum from June 2009 to April 2010. He later worked as a trader, developer, and researcher at FintersectZera Ltd. for three years and three months.

In October 2012, he began working at CSL Stockbrokers Limited, based in Lagos, Nigeria. After working for over a year, he left and became the consultant head of sales at Confidential from June 2014 to October 2014. Olufukeji then started working in institutional sales development at ICM Capital.

From February 2015 to March 2016, the Nigerian pastor traded for himself as a proprietary trader, market analyst, and personal finance advisor. In January 2017, he founded The Profitable Investor Network. He has been the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) since January 2015 and offers Global Financial Markets Trading courses.

The Forex coach has written two e-books, The Millionaire Forex Trader and What I Learnt After 10,000 Hours of Trading.

4. Damilare Ogundare (HabbyFX) — $5 million

HabbyFX while Forex trading (L) and on a trip with his mother on a plane (R). Photo: @habbyforex_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Damilare Ogundare, popularly known as HabbyFX, is among Nigeria's youngest and richest Forex traders. He was born on 18 March 2001. According to Buzz Nigeria and Best Online Forex Broker, Habby Forex's net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

Damilare started trading Forex in 2017, and at 18, he made his first million Naira. In 2018, he founded the Habby Forex Trading Academy, which offers online Forex trading education.

HabbyFX is a youth ambassador for the Economic Community of West African States. He has worked with several forex platforms, such as Infinox and ICM. He wrote a book titled Breaking the Economic Mist as a Nigerian Youth and owns a Consumer Trader company.

From his Forex trading earnings, HobbyFX owns a N300 million Lagos mansion and over seven cars. Some of his vehicles include the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz C45, Range Rover Sport, Lexus IS, Chevrolet, and Carmy.

5. Jeffrey Benson — $1.5 million

Jeffrey during his visit to Paris (L) and sitting in his yellow car (R). Photo: @jeffrey_benson (modified by author)

According to Traders Union and Leadership News, Jeffrey Benson Forex's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. The trader was born in 1997 in Edo State, Nigeria. He is 27 years old as of 2024. Jeffrey graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Law from Delta State University.

Benson began trading Forex in 2017 after graduating. He is the CEO and founder of Firepips Company Limited, which provides Forex skills to interested traders. He also shares his trading skills via social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

6. Sandile Shezi — $1.3 million

Sandile, holding a coat, raising one hand (L), and scrolling his phone at his workplace(R). Photo: @sandileinnocentshezi on Instagram (modified by author)

Sandile, born in 1993, is a South African citizen of Nigerian descent. He attended George Campbell Technical High School and later joined the University of Technology but dropped out to focus on Forex trading.

Sandile developed an interest in FX trading while in high school. He became a millionaire at the age of 23. The entrepreneur partnered with a renowned FX investor, George Van der Riet, who was his mentor. Shezi founded Forex Institute, training new FX traders.

He bought his first car, the Audi A4. Since then, he has owned several cars, such as the Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari California T, Range Rover Velar, Maserati Grancabrio, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and BMW i8.

7. Patrick Ogagbor — $600,000

According to Nairaland and Traders Union, the FX investor has an alleged net worth of $600,000. Patrick started as a part-time trader while still a banker at Zenith Bank. He revealed during an interview with The Nation Newspaper that he succeeded in growing his capital to $5,000 in 2007, having started with $200 in 2003.

My startup capital was $200. In 2007 I grew that money to $5,000. My trading then was part time and not full time; so as soon as I made a profit I withdrew and used it for other things. I was basically trading for income till 2016 when I quit my full-time bank work to focus on trading full time.

Patrick started working as a full-time trader in 2016.

8. Benjamin Ilesani Ajimoko — $400,000

Benjamin is a Nigerian entrepreneur, FX trader, instructor, author, and senior sales executive. He graduated from the University of Ibadan with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

According to Buzz Nigeria and Best Online Forex Broker, Ben has an alleged net worth of $400,000. He began trading in 2001 and has owned a Forex trading academy, Mint Trading Academy (MTA), since March 2019.

In April 2011, Benjamin became the Franchise CEO for Fortunate Travels and Tours. From February 2013 to January 2014, he worked with MfiForex based on commissions. In February 2014, he began working as a full-time Business Development Manager with AZ-Binary.

After five months, he left and started working as a part-time sales partner for Forexlysis Fund Manager from March 2013 to October 2015. He was also a full-time senior sales manager at ICM Capital from July 2014 to December 2015.

Benjamin also worked as a full-time business development manager at Scope Market. He founded Haxicapital in July 2019, which ran for a year and two months. From April 2021 to May 2022, the entrepreneur was the full-time head of business development at Multibank Group Ng.

9. Chinedu Onuoha — $280,000

According to Traders Union, Chinedu's net worth is alleged to be $280,000. He began trading in Forex in 2005. He also traded in commodities, futures, and stocks.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chinedu graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University in 2006. He was the head of training at ACMGOLD for six months, from October 2010 to March 2011. In May 2011, he became the principal Forex account manager for FXAMS.

After working there for two years and ten months, he left and became the head of training at Blackwell Global. In May 2016, he worked as a general manager for MFI Forex until August 2020, when he became a country manager at IV Markets in Nigeria.

Chinedu has been the founder and CEO of Copyvest Limited since November 2020. In January 2024, he began working as the full-time country manager at CFI Financial Group, based in Lagos State, Nigeria.

10. Bade Ajidahun Afioluwa — $220,000

Bade takes a selfie (L) and waits for his order at a restaurant (R). Photo: @afijarod on Instagram (modified by author)

Bade is a technical support engineer, database administrator, developer, and forex trader. He began FX trading in 2010. Initially, he traded with a bet attitude, making him make multiple unfortunate investments. The Forex trader has an alleged net worth of $220,000.

Who is the richest Forex trader in Nigeria?

Uche Paragon is allegedly the wealthiest Forex trader in Nigeria, with a net worth of $20 million.

Which Forex broker is the best in Nigeria?

Several Forex brokers operate in the country, including HF Markets, Exness, IC Markets, XM, and Tickmill.

What is Kojo Forex's net worth?

Kojo is a Ghananian Forex trader. During an interview with a Yen journalist, the Forex trader disclosed his net worth to be slightly above ₵1 million.

The richest Forex traders in Nigeria have been proactive in creating wealth. Some manage funds for great investors, and most own Forex trading academies where they train aspiring Forex traders.

