Top 10 African Countries' Minimum Wage Ranked As Tinubu Approves $44 Monthly for Nigerian Workers
- The Nigerian government and labour unions have reached an agreement on a new minimum wage of N70,000
- When converted to dollars, this new wage amounts to $44.6 per month and is one of the lowest among the top 10 African economies
- Since the removal of the fuel subsidy, Nigerians have been struggling with high cost of living and food prices
President Bola Tinubu has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000, which is $44.67 per month for Nigerian workers, using the closing exchange rate of N1566.82 on July 18, 2024.
The wage increment represents a 133% increase compared to the previous N30,000 ($20) approved in 2019.
Tinubu approved the new minimum wage after meeting with labour leaders in his Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Nigeria lags behind other African countries
Despite the upward adjustment, Nigeria’s wage is substantially lower than that of its neighbouring African nation.
BusinessDay reports that Nigeria’s minimum wage starkly contrasts the earnings of Tinubu, who receives N8,625,000 monthly ($5,750 converted at N1,500/$).
President Tinubu’s figure is approximately 123 times higher than the new minimum wage, highlighting a significant disparity in income distribution.
Snapshot of minimum wage in Nigeria
A recent report by SBM Intelligence, which compares monthly salaries and minimum wages across Africa’s largest economies, underscores the disparity.
Morocco, the continent’s sixth largest economy, offers the highest monthly minimum wage at $285.61 (equivalent to N428,415).
This amount is six times higher than Nigeria’s current minimum wage.
Snapshot of minimum wages in the top 10 African economies
|Countries
|Minimum wage in currency
|Dollar equivalent
|Nigeria
|N70,000
|$45
|South Africa
|ZAR 25,100
|$1,350
|Egypt
|EGP 2,400
|$78
|Algeria
|DZD 30,000
|$220
|Ethiopia
|ETB 1,500
|$27
|Morocco
|MAD 2,670
|$285.61
|Kenya
|KES 16,000
|$110
|Ghana
|GHS 350
|$29
|Tanzania
|TZS 400,000
|$170
|Angola
|AOA 30,000
|$51
