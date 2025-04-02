Juma Jux, Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law, has spoken glowingly about his upcoming wedding in Nigeria

According to him, so many things have changed since he got engaged to Priscilla as he shared part of them

Fans in the comment section of the post were excited as they praised him and shared their take about Juma Jux's upbringing

Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux, has shared how he is anticipating his upcoming traditional wedding with his entrepreneur.

The lover bird had staged a lavish celebration in Tanzania as part of their carnival like ceremony. The Tanzania singer also proposed to Priscilla for the second time.

Juma Jux grants interview about his upcoming traditional wedding to Priscilla Ojo in Nigeria. Photo credit@juma_jux

In an interview he had with HipTV, the singer gushed over his wife and shared his anticipation about their traditional wedding.

According to him, he was so excited about the upcoming ceremony. He praised Nigerians for the way they staged their wedding ceremony.

Juma Jux pointed out that Nigerians are deep in culture and fashion, and he was anticipating wearing his agbada for the ceremony.

Juma Jux speaks about wedding guests

The Music star also spoke glowingly about the calibre of people that would come for his traditional wedding.

He affirmed that he was bringing the whole of East Africa to Nigeria for the celebration. Juma Jux also mentioned that his friends, who are celebrities in East Africa, would grace the occasion.

Juma Jux speaks about wife's impact

In the recording, Juma Jux also spoke about the impact dating his wife has had on his career. He explained that that people got to know him more as a result of the relationship.

Also speaking about how he has been getting support from Nigerians, Juma Jux asserted that fans from Nigerians used to lash out at any negative comments about him. He also remarked that he saw them all.

Juma Jux speaks about people coming for his traditional wedding in Nigeria with Priscilla Ojo. Photo credit@juma_jux

Stating more, the Tanzanian singer added that his country people have also been showing Priscilla love since she came to their country. He stated that all the bags she brought from Nigeria were sold in Tanzania.

Recall that Juma Jux also gave fans a hint about the number of ceremonies he and his wife, would stage in Nigeria.

In his words:

"To be honest, I’m so excited about the wedding and I always tell my people, there are weddings and there is a Nigerian traditional wedding. It’s always crazy, they’re so deep in their culture, I love them, I love their fashion scene, I can’t wait to wear agbada.

"I want my agbada to be crazy, I’m bringing all my boys down here, most of them are big celebrities like Diamond Platnumz. So I’m bringing East Africa, it’s going to be crazy. That day, Tanzania will be in Lagos, and I’m so excited, I can’t wait to see everything. I can’t wait to learn the culture, to learn from you guys, to taste the food, though I have my favourite food, it’s jollof rice, I love eba, I love those big turkeys. You know we don’t have it in Tanzania, we eat chickens, I love plantains but I want to taste new foods.”

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Juma Jux's interview. Here are some comments below:

@dessymama2 said:

"Love this man. A very cultured man."

@stellatalksdigital stated:

"Me smiling like he goat as am watching him talk, love is a beautiful thing with the right one, and he foundeth a good wife obtains favour from the lord."

@abg.entertainmet_tv commented:

"Men don’t know how ur life automatically improves when you love your wife, people tends to respect you the more, they want to do business with you because they believe ur responsible."

@real_alysia reacted:

"We’re in awe of this beautiful union. Can’t wait for it to happen."

@home_solutions_ng commented:

"Oya Tanzania boys are so excited omooo Lagos girls abiii na everything they wan explain for una."

Juma Jux write love note to wife

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux, the son-in-law to be of actress Iyabo Ojo had shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement.

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, as his lover also replied in an adorable way.

