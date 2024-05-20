Nigeria has one of the largest film industries in Africa. Kannywood is the second-largest movie genre in Nigeria's film industry. The scene produces films and TV shows in the Hausa language. These are the top 10 richest actors in Kannywood.

Ali Nuhu (L), Adam Zango (C) and Sani Danja (R) are among the top 10 richest actors in Kannywood. Photo: @realalinuhu, @adam_a_zango, @realsanidanja on Instagram (modified by author)

This list of Kannywood's richest actors is strictly based on individual net worth as of May 2024. We considered publicly available information from sites when compiling this list. The figures mentioned are estimates and might not reflect the exact current net worth of these actors.

Richest Kannywood actors

Thanks to the talented Kannywood actors, Kannywood has produced numerous Hausa films. These Hausa actors have gained significant fame and fortune over the years. Here is a list of Kannywood's top 10 richest actors in 2024.

Ranking Actor Net worth (as of May 2024) 1 Ali Nuhu $1 million/N120 million 2 Adam Zango $800,000 3 Sani Musa Danja $750,000 4 Naziru Sarkin Waka $500,000 5 Yakubu Muhammad $500, 000 6 Sadiq Sani Sadiq $500, 000 7 Garzali Miko $500,000 8 Nuhu Abdullahi $400,000 9 Umar M Shareef $165, 000 10 Lilin Baba $33, 000

1. Ali Nuhu-$1 million

Ali Nuhu is in a blue outfit (L) and a grey and black outfit (R). Photo: @realalinuhu on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 15 March 1974

: 15 March 1974 Age : 50 years (as of 2024)

: 50 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria

: Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, director, film producer

Ali Nuhu is a Nigerian award-winning actor, director, and film producer. Due to his immense contribution to the Hausa film industry, he is renowned as the King of Kannywood.

Nuhu attended the Asian Academy of Film and Television Noida, Delhi, where he earned a filmmaking course. Nuhu was also trained in Transmedia Storytelling at the University of Southern California Department of Cinematic Arts and Acting for the Camera in Los Angeles.

Nuhu began his acting career after completing his education. He made his acting debut in 1999 with the film Abin Sirri Ne. However, his role in the movie Sangaya propelled him to fame. The Nigerian actor has appeared in over 500 Nollywood and Kannywood movies, such as Sitanda, Carbin Kwai, and Last Flight to Abuja.

Nuhu has received many accolades, including the Africa Movie Academy Award, the City People Entertainment Award and the Nollywood Europe Golden Award. Ali Nuhu's net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

2. Adam Zango- $900,000

Adam Zango in a red cap and white T-shirt (L) and the actor in a yellow outfit (R). Photo: @adam_a_zango on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 1 October 1985

: 1 October 1985 Age : 38 years (as of May 2024)

: 38 years (as of May 2024) Place of birth : Zango, Kaduna State

: Zango, Kaduna State Occupation: Actor, singer, producer, and director

Adamu Abdullahi, professionally known as Adam Zango, is a renowned Kannywood actor, singer, producer, and director. He is currently considered the best film director in the Hausa film industry.

The Kaduna State native began his film career in 2000 when he starred in Raga, directed by Mansoor Sadiq. His role in Babban Yaro made him a household name, and this film was a turning point in his life. The actor has appeared in over 50 films and established himself as a prominent Kannywood actor. Some of his works include Matsayin So, Wata Rayuwa, Zarar Bunu, and Sai Wata Rana.

The actor has won many awards, including the Africa Movie Award, MTN Award and City People Movie Award. Adam Zango's net worth is alleged to be $800,000.

3. Sani Musa Danja - $750,000

Sani Musa Danja in a white outfit (L) and a light brown outfit (R). Photo: @realsanidanja on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 20 April 1973

: 20 April 1973 Age : age 51 years

: age 51 years Place of birth : Fagge, Nigeria

: Fagge, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, producer, director, singer, and dancer

Sani Musa Abdullahi, popularly known as Sani Danja or Danja, is a prominent Nigerian film actor, producer, director, singer, and dancer. He works in both Nollywood and Kannywood.

Sani Danja started his acting career in Nollywood in 2012 after appearing in Daughter of the River. He has acted in numerous films, including Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Wedding in Nigeria, and Battle on Buka Street. He has produced two films, Kawayen Amarya and Ana Barin Halak, and has appeared in over 50 films throughout his career.

Besides acting, Danja is a gifted singer and songwriter. Most of his songs have been used in the Hausa film industry. He is also the Chairman of the Guild of Artists in Northern Nigeria. Sani Danja's net worth is alleged to be approximately $800,000.

4. Naziru Sarkin Waka- $500,000

Naziru Sarkin Waka in a grey and white T-shirt (L) and a white and cream outfit (R). Photo: @naziru_sarkin_waka on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 4 September 1986

: 4 September 1986 Age : 37 years

: 37 years Place of birth : Kano, Nigeria

: Kano, Nigeria Occupation: Musician and actor

Sarkin Waka is one of the talented male actors in Kannywood. He is a renowned Hausa actor and musician known as Northern Nigeria's King of Hausa music. The Kano State actor comes from a family of actors; his elder brother is Kannywood actor Musbahu M. Ahmad.

Sarkin Waka launched his music career in 2001 before a single music studio existed in his state. He made his professional acting debut in 2018 when he starred as one of the main characters in the Hausa TV series Labarina. Sarkin Waka's net worth is estimated at $500,000.

5. Yakubu Mohammed - $500,000

Date of birth : 25 March 1973

: 25 March 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of May 2024)

: 51 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth : Gombe, Nigeria

: Gombe, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, producer, director, singer and scriptwriter

Yakubu Usman Shehu Abubakar El-Nafati, professionally known as Yakubu Mohammad, is a famous Kannywood actor, producer, director, singer and scriptwriter. With over 50 movie credits, the Hausa actor has become a household name in Nigeria.

He has been featured in films like Lionheart, Beyond the Veil, Sons of the Caliphate, and MTV Shuga. Yakubu has also been nominated for the City People Entertainment and Nigeria Entertainment awards.

Mohammad is an actor, singer, and songwriter. His songs have been featured in numerous Hausa films, including Jarumai, Kwalli, and Hanta Jini. Yakubu Mohammed's net worth is estimated to be $500,000.

6. Sadiq Sani Sadiq - $ 500,000

Sadiq Sani Sadiq is in a white outfit (L) and a cream-patterned hat (R). Photo: @saddiqsanisaddiq on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 2 February 1981

: 2 February 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of May 2024)

: 43 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth : Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria

: Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria Occupation: Actor

Sadiq Sani Sadiq is a Nigerian actor from Jos, Plateau State. He has made a name for himself in Kannywood and Nollywood at large.

Sadiq is a Journalism graduate from the prestigious University of Jos. He rose to prominence after appearing in Kenneth Gyang's 2012 film Blood and Henna alongside Nafisat Abdullahi and Ali Nuhu. The actor has appeared in over 80 films, including Addini Ko Al'ada, Jari Hujja, Dare Daya and Labarina.

The City People Entertainment Awards honoured him in 2014 and 2017. Additionally, the Jos native was nominated for the 2015 Kannywood Award for Best Actor. Sadiq Sani Sadiq's net worth is alleged to be $500,000.

7. Garzali Miko - $500,000

Garzali Miko in a light blue outfit and black hat (L). The actor is in a black outfit and patterned hat (R). Photo: @garzalimiko on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : September 1993

: September 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kano State, Nigeria

: Kano State, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and director

Garzali Miko is a talented young Hausa actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and director. He has been an active member of the Hausa music and movie industry.

Miko has earned widespread recognition and awards for his acting. Some of his works include Rariya, Dan Marayan Zaki and Halacci. His songs include Mai Sona, Fatima, Baby, and So Na Amana. Garzali Miko's net worth is alleged to be $500,000.

8. Nuhu Abdullahi - $400,000

Nuhu Abdullahi in a white outfit and patterned hat (L). The actor wears a dark grey outfit and a patterned hat (R). Photo: @nuhuabdullahi on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 3 January 1991

: 3 January 1991 Age : 33 years old (as of 2024)

: 33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kano State, Nigeria

: Kano State, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, producer and politician

Nuhu Abdullahi is a renowned actor, director, and producer in Kannywood. He rose to prominence after appearing in the 2016 film Jinni Jikina. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films, including Kanin Miji, Baya da Kura, Mugun Zama, and Ana Wata ga Wata.

Nuhu Abdullahi debuted his acting career in 2009. He started as a film producer in Kannywood. His work as a producer includes Baya da Kura, Ana Wata ga Wata, Mugun Zama, Rana Tara, and Mujarrabi.

Nuhu has won several awards for his outstanding performances. The City People Entertainment Awards awarded him the 2015 Best Supporting Actor in Kannywood. Nuhu Abdullahi's net worth is alleged to be around $400,000.

9. Umar M Shareef - $165,000

Umar Shareef wears a white outfit and a patterned hat (L). The Hausa actor in a yellow outfit (R). Photo: @umarmshareef on Instagram (modified by author)

Year of birth : 1989

: 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kaduna, Nigeria

: Kaduna, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, film director and singer

Umar Shareef is a Nigerian actor and singer. His notable work in the film industry includes Hafeez, Sareena, Madubin, Dubawa, and Mansoor. Some of his songs include Inna Rasaki, Aisha, and Tsuntuwa. His net worth is estimated at $165,000.

10. Lilin Baba- $33, 000

Lilin Baba in a striped coat and white shirt (L). The actor is in a white and orange striped sweater (R). Photo: @lilin.baba on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 2 January 1992

: 2 January 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of May 2024)

: 32 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth : Gwoza, Borno, Nigeria

: Gwoza, Borno, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, singer, songwriter, record executive and entrepreneur

Lilin Baba, born Shu'aibu Ahmed Abbas, is a renowned actor, singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur. He is married to Ummi Rahab, a renowned Kannywood actress. Baba began his acting career in Hauwa Kulu and gained recognition in the TV series Wuff.

Lilin Baba is also a singer and songwriter. He has released hits including Arewa, Yarinya, Zauna, Matso, and Zo Gani. Baba has collaborated with music producers like Shadow and Garkuwa. As a businessman, he started by selling ice blocks in Kano. He later started dealing with the car and mortgage business in Abuja. Lilin Baba's net worth is alleged to be approximately $33,000.

Who is the richest Kannywood actor in Nigeria?

Ali Nuhu Mohammed is the richest Kannywood actor. He has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

What is Ali Nuhu and Naziru's net worth?

Ali Nuhu's net worth is alleged to be around $1 million as of 2024. Naziru, also known as Sarkin Wakan Sarkin, has an estimated net worth of $500,000.

Who is the most famous actor in Kannywood?

Ali Nuhu is the most famous actor in Kannywood. He has been featured in numerous films, making him a household name.

Who is the Most followed Kannywood celebrity on Instagram?

Rahama Sadau is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Kannywood. At the time of this writing, she has over 3.3 million followers.

What is the most expensive film in Kannywood?

Hindu is reportedly the most expensive movie in Kannywood. It has many special effects, and a village had to be created. The budget of the film was over N20 million.

Kannywood is a crucial contributor to the Nigerian film industry. The section produces TV shows and films in both Hausa and English. Kannywood has nurtured talent and produced some of the wealthiest actors in Nigeria. The above is a list of the top richest actors in Kannywood.

